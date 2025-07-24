Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 8th Annual Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina Innovation Showcase

ISELIN, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that it will present at the 8th Annual OIS Retina Innovation Summit being held on July 29, 2025 in Long Beach CA.

Details for the presentations are as follows:



Session: Innovation Showcase

Presenter: Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics

Date and Time: Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 8:35 – 9:35 AM PT

For more information and to register for this event, please visit OIS Retina @ ASRS.



About the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina Innovation Showcase

Launched in 2009, the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit serves to showcase novel therapies in development for unmet needs in ophthalmic disease and vision disorders, bringing together entrepreneurs, ophthalmic start-up companies, clinical thought leaders, industry executives and investment professionals to facilitate an exchange of information and connections to drive innovation in the retina, anterior segment, and optometry.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational, and a BLA has been resubmitted to the FDA. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

