Galleon Embedded Computing Expands Oslo Production Facility to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Support for Defense Customers

OSLO, Norway, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galleon Embedded Computing (“Galleon” or “the Company”), a trusted provider of high-performance, high-quality storage solutions, rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices, today announced the expansion and modernization of its production facility in Oslo, Norway. This strategic investment supports rising demand for Galleon’s advanced, mission-critical solutions across key European and allied defense markets.

“This expansion further demonstrates our continued commitment to strengthening the local Galleon workforce and delivering the innovative sovereign capabilities needed to meet growing customer demand in the region,” said Ray Munoz, CEO of Spectra Aerospace & Defense. “By expanding Galleon’s infrastructure and production capacity, we are empowering our customers, partners, and employees with the resources needed to continue delivering trusted, mission-critical solutions today while also introducing new capabilities that will enable European and allied forces to maintain a strategic advantage across all domains.”

Driven by increased investment in sovereign defense capabilities and a growing focus on secure, reliable, mission-critical solutions, Galleon’s expanded Oslo facility is designed to improve production capacity, streamline operations, and enhance the company’s ability to rapidly deliver cutting-edge solutions to defense and aerospace customers operating across the globe. The expanded site features newly configured production lines and state-of-the-art workstations, enabling the onboarding of new highly skilled talent needed to support current and future program requirements.

Key upgrades of the expansion extend the comprehensive electrostatic discharge (“ESD”) protocols which include the installation of ESD flooring as well as the implementation of ESD-safe apparel and protocols. These investments reinforce Galleon’s continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and the highest standards of equipment protection.

“Current global defense modernization efforts and increased allied collaboration are fueling a growing demand for advanced, reliable, and secure mission-critical technologies,” said Erlend Møyland, CEO of Galleon Embedded Computing. “Our expanded Oslo facility represents a strategic milestone that allows us to deliver at scale, meet urgent customer needs, and strengthen our position as a trusted partner to defense and aerospace organizations worldwide. This strategic expansion underscores our long-term commitment to providing trusted, innovative, high-performance solutions that give our customers the technological edge needed in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

For defense customers and key partners, Galleon’s enhanced production capabilities translate into accelerated development and delivery timelines, expanded customization options, and continued assurance of uncompromising performance and reliability, even in the most demanding operational environments.

As part of its broader growth strategy, Galleon is actively investing in both infrastructure and talent to ensure it remains at the forefront of mission-critical innovation. By expanding capacity and capabilities today, Galleon is uniquely positioned to meet today’s rapidly evolving operational needs as well as preparing to address the complex challenges and mission demands of tomorrow.

