Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Preferred Dividends

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized payment of quarterly cash dividends for the Company’s Series B, Series C, and Series D Preferred Stock.

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of beneficial interest of the Company’s 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series B preferred dividend will be paid on November 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors also authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4921875 per share of beneficial interest of the Company’s 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series C preferred dividend will be paid on November 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors also authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.515625 per share of beneficial interest of the Company’s 8.25% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series D preferred dividend will be paid on November 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.