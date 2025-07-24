CBIZ CPAs Announces New Leadership Structure

New York, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ CPAs P.C., a leading CPA firm, today announced the strategic restructuring of their leadership team as part of the firm’s ongoing growth and transformation. These changes will help the firm strengthen its operations, improve quality, maintain ongoing compliance, independence, and continue to deliver quality service to clients.

Jeff Gluck has been appointed as President and CEO, responsible for overseeing daily operations. He previously managed the New York office and most recently served as the National Attest Leader. Gluck also has led the CBIZ CPAs Board of Directors for the past three years.

Andrew Gragnani, formerly president of CBIZ CPAs P.C., has transitioned into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), focusing on the company's operational functions, drawing on his extensive leadership experience. He will also oversee the Regional Risk and Attest Quality Leaders and liaison with National Attest Office personnel.

Adam Clark has been appointed Chief Quality Officer (CQO), where he will oversee the firm’s methodology and training programs to uphold the highest levels of quality.

“At this important moment in our firm’s growth, I am honored to step into the role of President and CEO," said Gluck. "I am excited to collaborate with the leadership team to shape the future of our firm with a continued commitment to client service excellence."

This restructuring is a crucial part of CBIZ CPAs’ growth into a larger, more complex organization, designed to ensure the firm maintains the trusted partnerships it has built with clients.

About CBIZ CPAs P.C.

CBIZ CPAs P.C. is an independent CPA firm dedicated to delivering high-quality attest services that position our clients to make informed business decisions. We use our global resources and 70-plus years of experience serving growth-oriented companies across the industry spectrum, not-for-profit organizations, and others to bring our clients best practices and sound guidance.



CBIZ CPAs P.C. works closely with CBIZ Inc., a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses nationwide.