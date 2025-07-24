Ria Money Transfer strengthens Asia Pacific presence through strategic acquisition of Kyodai Remittance

BUENA PARK, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer (Ria), a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), today announced that it has become the majority shareholder through the acquisition of 60% of the shares of Unidos Co., Ltd., widely recognized by customers as Kyodai Remittance, a Japan-based funds transfer business and overseas remittance specialist. Leveraging Kyodai’s deep market insight, nuanced understanding of local customer needs and its distinction as the first remittance operator in Japan to be granted a Type 1 Funds Transfer Service Provider license—enabling the processing of high-value transactions exceeding JPY 1 million (approximately USD $6,800)—Ria is set to expand its footprint across the Asia Pacific region.

Ria and Kyodai have maintained a close and collaborative relationship since 2010. Over the past 15 years, the companies have leveraged their omnichannel strategies to deliver a seamless and integrated customer experience across multiple touchpoints in Japan, such as 44,000 ATMs in Japan Post Bank and Lawson Bank locations nationwide. With the acquisition of a majority stake, Ria will now fully integrate Kyodai’s operations, including its digital products, and provide customers access to its expansive global network of more than 624,000 locations, 4 billion bank accounts, 3.2 billion digital wallets, and Visa debit cards worldwide.

This acquisition comes amid significant demographic changes in Japan that are reshaping both its society and economy. According to the latest International Migration Outlook report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 144,000 new immigrants moved to Japan on a long-term or permanent basis in 2022, with 55% of them being labor migrants. The top three nationalities were Vietnam, China and Indonesia, reflecting a 150% increase compared to the previous year. This labor market transformation has also impacted the remittance sector. According to the World Bank Group, more than USD $6.07 billion was paid in personal remittances from Japan in 2024, ranking among the top third sending countries in Asia.

“Kyodai’s success has always been rooted in our values, principles and the unwavering dedication of our employees,” said Yuichiro Kimoto, Chief Executive Officer of Kyodai Remittance. “This new chapter with Ria will allow us to scale further by tapping into a world-class global network, ultimately enhancing our service offering and creating more value for our customers.”

“Ria and Kyodai’s 15-year partnership has thrived because we share a common mission and values,” said Shawn Fielder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ria. “Together, we remain committed to delivering secure, convenient, and customer-focused money transfer solutions. By joining forces, we are well-positioned to make an even greater impact on the lives of people in Japan and the communities we serve worldwide.”

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the world’s largest cross border real-time money movement network, Ria moves money where it matters.

Bridging the gap between digital and physical spaces, Ria’s omnichannel products and services provide unprecedented consumer choice, including real-time payments, mobile wallets, currency exchange, home delivery, and cardless ATM payouts. Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers, agents and partners alike. By creating new market opportunities and promoting economic growth around the world, Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.