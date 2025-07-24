Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Truxton Trust Company Truxton Trust Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.3 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 18% and 19%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

“Truxton’s second quarter 2025 performance was encouraging,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “We achieved a new high in quarterly earnings, 5% higher than the prior quarter and 19% higher than the second quarter last year, while investing in the human talent that allows us to develop exceptional results for our clients and shareholders.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income totaled $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was $240 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2025 and $604 thousand over the second quarter of 2024. Wealth revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million, down 2% from the first quarter of 2025 and flat with the second quarter of 2024. Other non-interest income was elevated as a result of a Truxton Capital Advisors fee associated with a successful debt recapitalization engagement.
  • Loans declined 1% to $692 million at quarter end compared to $702 million on March 31, 2025, and were up 7% compared to $648 million on June 30, 2024. Average loans balances were $2.3 million higher in the second quarter than the first quarter of 2025.
  • Total deposits increased 2% from $1.03 billion at March 31, 2025, to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2025, and were 25% higher in comparison to $840 million at June 30, 2024. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what Truxton believes are superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 2.92%, an increase of 2 basis points from the 2.90% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and an increase of 17 basis points from the 2.75% in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Cost of funds was 3.01% in the second quarter of 2025, up from 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and down from 3.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.7 million at quarter end June 30, 2025, compared to $6.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $6.2 million at June 30, 2024. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.97%, 0.96%, and 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at the respective period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $729 thousand, $589 thousand, and $438 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.36% at June 30, 2025, compared to 10.46% at March 31, 2025, and 10.45% at June 30, 2024. Book value per common share was $35.75, $34.46, and $31.85 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
  • During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.00 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 11,700 shares of its common stock for $923 thousand in aggregate, or an average price of $78.85 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com		Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30, 2025*March 31, 2025*June 30, 2024*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,803 $10,704 $8,494 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 20,192  24,642  3,851 
Federal funds sold 64  10,231  - 
Cash and cash equivalents 26,059  45,577  12,345 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 245  245  490 
Securities available for sale 492,758  414,190  286,977 
    
Gross loans 692,120  701,660  648,338 
Allowance for credit losses (6,689) (6,708) (6,234)
    
Net loans 685,431  694,952  642,104 
    
Bank owned life insurance 17,009  16,863  11,512 
Restricted equity securities 4,977  3,718  1,802 
Premises and equipment, net 3,091  3,176  3,406 
Accrued interest receivable 5,574  4,989  4,744 
Deferred tax asset, net 5,389  5,297  5,386 
Other assets 16,191  14,440  16,633 
    
Total assets$1,256,724 $1,203,447 $985,399 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$129,228 $127,851 $115,699 
Interest bearing 919,238 $900,489  724,251 
Total deposits 1,048,466  1,028,340  839,950 
    
Federal funds purchased -  -  283 
Swap counterparty cash collateral 1,780  2,790  5,000 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 72,000  45,000  2,250 
Federal Reserve Bank Discount window advances 4,324  2,400  20,000 
Subordinated debt 14,638  14,439  14,213 
Other liabilities 12,666  11,154  10,919 
Total liabilities 1,153,874  1,104,123  892,615 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock, $0.10 par value$284 $284 $290 
Additional paid-in capital 28,857  28,957  31,381 
Retained earnings 73,961  75,396  63,782 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,626) (10,365) (11,517)
Net Income$10,374 $5,052 $8,848 
Total shareholders' equity 102,850  99,324  92,784 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,256,724 $1,203,447 $985,399 
    
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 June 30, 2025* March 31, 2025* June 30, 2024* June 30, 2025* June 30, 2024*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$5,208  $5,338  $5,206  $10,546  $10,113 
Capital advisory fees 459   555   40   1,014   80 
Service charges on deposit accounts 35   45   91   80   182 
Securities gains (losses), net 0   0   (213)  0   (213)
Bank owned life insurance income 147   141   62   288   120 
Other 288   297   347   584   388 
Total non-interest income 6,136   6,376   5,532   12,512   10,670 
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$10,882  $10,378  $10,511  $21,260  $20,895 
Taxable securities 5,308   3,371   2,933   8,679   5,532 
Tax-exempt securities 377   182   207   559   395 
Interest bearing deposits 325   331   408   656   639 
Federal funds sold 24   34   60   58   101 
Total interest income 16,916   14,296   14,119   31,212   27,559 
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 7,719   6,599   6,939   14,318   13,389 
Short-term borrowings 108   60   327   168   945 
Long-term borrowings 433   199   13   632   28 
Subordinated debentures 188   188   188   376   376 
Total interest expense 8,448   7,046   7,467   15,494   14,737 
          
Net interest income 8,468   7,250   6,652   15,718   12,822 
          
Provision for credit losses 120   390   (27)  510   (33)
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,348   6,860   6,679   15,208   12,855 
          
Total revenue, net 14,484   13,236   12,211   27,720   23,525 
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 5,655   5,045   3,897   10,700   7,802 
Occupancy 336   351   484   687   937 
Furniture and equipment 106   109   73   215   77 
Data processing 413   407   439   820   857 
Wealth management processing fees 213   214   208   428   422 
Advertising and public relations 79   53   48   132   82 
Professional services 306   222   272   529   481 
FDIC insurance assessments 150   108   120   258   310 
Other 429   473   1,048   902   1,498 
Total non interest expense 7,687   6,982   6,589   14,671   12,466 
          
Income before income taxes 6,796   6,254   5,621   13,048   11,059 
          
Income tax expense 1,473   1,202   1,107   2,674   2,211 
          
Net income$5,323  $5,052  $4,514  $10,374  $8,848 
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.85  $1.75  $1.55  $3.60  $3.03 
Diluted$1.84  $1.75  $1.55  $3.59  $3.03 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.    
          



Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30, 2025*March 31, 2025*June 30, 2024*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share:   
Basic$1.85 $1.75 $1.75 
Diluted$1.84 $1.75 $1.75 
Book value per common share$35.75 $34.46 $31.85 
Tangible book value per common share$35.75 $34.46 $31.85 
Basic weighted average common shares 2,806,478  2,793,834  2,834,023 
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,809,382  2,797,388  2,839,086 
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,876,939  2,882,241  2,913,478 
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.18% 8.25% 9.42%
Average Loans$693,657 $691,360 $10,609 
Average earning assets (1)$1,202,098 $1,047,778 $17,019 
Average total assets$1,229,218 $1,085,506 $0 
Average shareholders' equity$100,500 $99,923 $0 
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$0 $0 $0 
90+ days past due still accruing$0 $0 $0 
Total nonperforming loans$0 $0 $0 
Total nonperforming assets$0 $0 $0 
Net charge offs (recoveries)$0 $8 ($1)
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.97% 0.96% 0.96%
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% -0.01%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage 9.36% 10.46% 10.45%
Common equity tier 1 13.64% 13.82% 14.62%
Total risk-based capital 14.53% 14.73% 15.54%
    
Selected Performance Ratios    
Efficiency ratio 52.64% 51.24% 52.72%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.74% 1.89% 1.82%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 21.24% 20.50% 19.97%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 21.24% 20.50% 19.97%
Net interest margin 2.92% 2.90% 2.75%
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**Ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
    



Truxton Corporation 
Yield Tables 
For The Periods Indicated 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
             
                      
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                      
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
 June 30, 2025* March 31, 2025* June 30, 2024* 
             
 Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense 
             
Earning Assets            
Loans$693,657 6.13$10,609 $691,360 6.04$10,300 $655,486 6.34$10,332 
Loan fees$0 0.22$375 $0 0.16$271 $0 0.08$127 
Loans with fees$693,657 6.35$10,9840$691,360 6.2$10,5710$655,486 6.42$10,459 
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 
Federal funds sold$2,385 3.98$24 $3,308 4.15$34 $4,476 5.32$60 
Deposits with banks$30,373 4.29$325 $29,756 4.51$331 $27,887 5.88$408 
Investment securities - taxable$427,467 4.97$5,308 $291,104 4.63$3,371 $257,470 4.56$2,933 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$48,216 4.67$378 $32,250 3.37$182 $34,804 3.56$207 
Total Earning Assets$1,202,098 5.74$17,019 $1,047,778 5.62$14,489 $980,123 5.81$14,067 
Non interest earning assets            
Allowance for loan losses (6,705)    (6,618)    (6,306)   
Cash and due from banks$5,148    $17,307    $6,856    
Premises and equipment$3,129    $3,249    $2,698    
Accrued interest receivable$4,049    $3,608    $3,975    
Other real estate$0    $0    $0    
Other assets$39,926    $37,447    $32,919    
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (18,427)    (17,265)    (21,466)   
Total Assets$1,229,218    $1,085,506    $998,799    
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing demand$330,353 3.01$2,480 $326,793 3.04$2,448 $340,187 3.62$3,062 
Savings and money market$256,265 2.72$1,740 $229,304 2.63$1,486 $175,264 3.55$1,546 
Time deposits - retail$12,687 3.17$100 $12,965 3.61$115 $14,887 3.4$126 
Time deposits - wholesale$319,443 4.27$3,398 $241,662 4.28$2,550 $201,005 4.41$2,205 
Total interest bearing deposits$918,748 3.37$7,718 $810,724 3.3$6,599 $731,343 3.82$6,939 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$40,560 4.23$433 $20,369 3.9$199 $3,173 1.64$13 
Subordinated debt$14,536 5.12$188 $14,687 5.09$188 $14,471 5.14$188 
Other borrowings$11,290 4.55$108 $9,419 4.12$60 $30,973 4.18$327 
Total borrowed funds$66,386 4.35$729 $44,475 4.02$447 $48,617 4.30$528 
Total interest bearing liabilities$985,036 3.44$8,448 $855,199 3.34$7,046 $779,960 3.85$7,467 
Net interest rate spread 2.30$8,571  2.28$7,443  1.96$6,600 
Non-interest bearing deposits$138,929    $126,049    $124,029    
Other liabilities$4,753    $4,335    $3,881    
Shareholder's equity$100,500    $99,923    $90,929    
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,229,218    $1,085,506    $998,799    
Cost of funds 3.01   2.91   3.32  
Net interest margin 2.92   2.90   2.75  
             
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.   
             
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                
 Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2025*  June 30, 2024* 
 Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense  Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense 
          
Earning Assets         
Loans$692,515 6.09$20,909  $656,138 6.31$20,593 
Loan fees$0 0.19$646  $0 0.07$223 
Loans with fees$692,515 6.28$21,555  $656,138 6.38$20,816 
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0  $0 0.00$0 
Federal funds sold$2,844 4.08$58  $3,865 5.16$101 
Deposits with banks$30,066 4.4$656  $23,712 5.41$638 
Investment securities - taxable$359,662 4.83$8,679  $251,493 4.4$5,532 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$40,277 4.15$559  $33,922 3.48$395 
Total Earning Assets$1,125,364 5.68$31,507  $969,130 5.74$27,482 
Non interest earning assets         
Allowance for loan losses (6,662)     (6,308)   
Cash and due from banks$5,740     $6,064    
Premises and equipment$3,189     $1,979    
Accrued interest receivable$3,829     $3,726    
Other real estate$0     $0    
Other assets$38,986     $31,706    
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (17,850)     (21,784)   
Total Assets$1,152,596     $984,513    
Interest bearing liabilities         
Interest bearing demand$328,583 3.02$5,961  $335,265 3.58$5,961 
Savings and Money Market$242,859 2.68$2,920  $168,952 3.48$2,920 
Time deposits - Retail$12,825 3.39$259  $15,222 3.42$259 
Time Deposits - Wholesale$280,768 4.27$4,249  $187,287 4.56$4,249 
Total interest bearing deposits$865,035 3.34$13,389  $706,726 3.81$13,389 
Federal home Loan Bank advances$30,521 4.12$632  $3,287 1.67$28 
Subordinated debt$14,611 5.13$377  $14,541 5.11$376 
Other borrowings$10,309 4.34$945  $44,016 4.25$944 
Total borrowed funds$55,441 4.22$1,954  $61,844 4.31$1,348 
Total interest bearing liabilities$920,476 3.39$15,343  $768,570 3.85$14,737 
Net interest rate spread 2.29$16,164   1.89$12,745 
Non-interest bearing deposits$127,070     $121,419    
Other liabilities$4,886     $4,339    
Shareholder's equity$100,164     $90,185    
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,152,596     $984,513    
Cost of funds 2.96    3.32  
Net interest margin 2.91    2.68  
          
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
          
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

Tags

Truxton TRUX Wealth Banking Truxton Capital Advisors Family Office Wealth Management Earnings Results

Related Links

Recommended Reading