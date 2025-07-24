Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.3 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 18% and 19%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

“Truxton’s second quarter 2025 performance was encouraging,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “We achieved a new high in quarterly earnings, 5% higher than the prior quarter and 19% higher than the second quarter last year, while investing in the human talent that allows us to develop exceptional results for our clients and shareholders.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income totaled $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was $240 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2025 and $604 thousand over the second quarter of 2024. Wealth revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million, down 2% from the first quarter of 2025 and flat with the second quarter of 2024. Other non-interest income was elevated as a result of a Truxton Capital Advisors fee associated with a successful debt recapitalization engagement.

Loans declined 1% to $692 million at quarter end compared to $702 million on March 31, 2025, and were up 7% compared to $648 million on June 30, 2024. Average loans balances were $2.3 million higher in the second quarter than the first quarter of 2025.

Total deposits increased 2% from $1.03 billion at March 31, 2025, to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2025, and were 25% higher in comparison to $840 million at June 30, 2024. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what Truxton believes are superior deposit operations service and technology.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 2.92%, an increase of 2 basis points from the 2.90% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and an increase of 17 basis points from the 2.75% in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Cost of funds was 3.01% in the second quarter of 2025, up from 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and down from 3.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.7 million at quarter end June 30, 2025, compared to $6.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $6.2 million at June 30, 2024. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.97%, 0.96%, and 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at the respective period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $729 thousand, $589 thousand, and $438 thousand, respectively.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.36% at June 30, 2025, compared to 10.46% at March 31, 2025, and 10.45% at June 30, 2024. Book value per common share was $35.75, $34.46, and $31.85 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.00 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 11,700 shares of its common stock for $923 thousand in aggregate, or an average price of $78.85 per share.





About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) June 30, 2025* March 31, 2025* June 30, 2024* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,803 $ 10,704 $ 8,494 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 20,192 24,642 3,851 Federal funds sold 64 10,231 - Cash and cash equivalents 26,059 45,577 12,345 Time deposits in other financial institutions 245 245 490 Securities available for sale 492,758 414,190 286,977 Gross loans 692,120 701,660 648,338 Allowance for credit losses (6,689 ) (6,708 ) (6,234 ) Net loans 685,431 694,952 642,104 Bank owned life insurance 17,009 16,863 11,512 Restricted equity securities 4,977 3,718 1,802 Premises and equipment, net 3,091 3,176 3,406 Accrued interest receivable 5,574 4,989 4,744 Deferred tax asset, net 5,389 5,297 5,386 Other assets 16,191 14,440 16,633 Total assets $ 1,256,724 $ 1,203,447 $ 985,399 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 129,228 $ 127,851 $ 115,699 Interest bearing 919,238 $ 900,489 724,251 Total deposits 1,048,466 1,028,340 839,950 Federal funds purchased - - 283 Swap counterparty cash collateral 1,780 2,790 5,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 72,000 45,000 2,250 Federal Reserve Bank Discount window advances 4,324 2,400 20,000 Subordinated debt 14,638 14,439 14,213 Other liabilities 12,666 11,154 10,919 Total liabilities 1,153,874 1,104,123 892,615 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 284 $ 284 $ 290 Additional paid-in capital 28,857 28,957 31,381 Retained earnings 73,961 75,396 63,782 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,626 ) (10,365 ) (11,517 ) Net Income $ 10,374 $ 5,052 $ 8,848 Total shareholders' equity 102,850 99,324 92,784 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,256,724 $ 1,203,447 $ 985,399 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date June 30, 2025* March 31, 2025* June 30, 2024* June 30, 2025* June 30, 2024* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 5,208 $ 5,338 $ 5,206 $ 10,546 $ 10,113 Capital advisory fees 459 555 40 1,014 80 Service charges on deposit accounts 35 45 91 80 182 Securities gains (losses), net 0 0 (213 ) 0 (213 ) Bank owned life insurance income 147 141 62 288 120 Other 288 297 347 584 388 Total non-interest income 6,136 6,376 5,532 12,512 10,670 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 10,882 $ 10,378 $ 10,511 $ 21,260 $ 20,895 Taxable securities 5,308 3,371 2,933 8,679 5,532 Tax-exempt securities 377 182 207 559 395 Interest bearing deposits 325 331 408 656 639 Federal funds sold 24 34 60 58 101 Total interest income 16,916 14,296 14,119 31,212 27,559 Interest expense Deposits 7,719 6,599 6,939 14,318 13,389 Short-term borrowings 108 60 327 168 945 Long-term borrowings 433 199 13 632 28 Subordinated debentures 188 188 188 376 376 Total interest expense 8,448 7,046 7,467 15,494 14,737 Net interest income 8,468 7,250 6,652 15,718 12,822 Provision for credit losses 120 390 (27 ) 510 (33 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,348 6,860 6,679 15,208 12,855 Total revenue, net 14,484 13,236 12,211 27,720 23,525 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,655 5,045 3,897 10,700 7,802 Occupancy 336 351 484 687 937 Furniture and equipment 106 109 73 215 77 Data processing 413 407 439 820 857 Wealth management processing fees 213 214 208 428 422 Advertising and public relations 79 53 48 132 82 Professional services 306 222 272 529 481 FDIC insurance assessments 150 108 120 258 310 Other 429 473 1,048 902 1,498 Total non interest expense 7,687 6,982 6,589 14,671 12,466 Income before income taxes 6,796 6,254 5,621 13,048 11,059 Income tax expense 1,473 1,202 1,107 2,674 2,211 Net income $ 5,323 $ 5,052 $ 4,514 $ 10,374 $ 8,848 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.85 $ 1.75 $ 1.55 $ 3.60 $ 3.03 Diluted $ 1.84 $ 1.75 $ 1.55 $ 3.59 $ 3.03 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.







Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial Data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) June 30, 2025* March 31, 2025* June 30, 2024* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share: Basic $ 1.85 $ 1.75 $ 1.75 Diluted $ 1.84 $ 1.75 $ 1.75 Book value per common share $ 35.75 $ 34.46 $ 31.85 Tangible book value per common share $ 35.75 $ 34.46 $ 31.85 Basic weighted average common shares 2,806,478 2,793,834 2,834,023 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,809,382 2,797,388 2,839,086 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,876,939 2,882,241 2,913,478 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.18 % 8.25 % 9.42 % Average Loans $ 693,657 $ 691,360 $ 10,609 Average earning assets (1) $ 1,202,098 $ 1,047,778 $ 17,019 Average total assets $ 1,229,218 $ 1,085,506 $ 0 Average shareholders' equity $ 100,500 $ 99,923 $ 0 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 90+ days past due still accruing $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Net charge offs (recoveries) $ 0 $ 8 ($ 1 ) Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.96 % Net charge offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 9.36 % 10.46 % 10.45 % Common equity tier 1 13.64 % 13.82 % 14.62 % Total risk-based capital 14.53 % 14.73 % 15.54 % Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 52.64 % 51.24 % 52.72 % Return on average assets (ROA) 1.74 % 1.89 % 1.82 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 21.24 % 20.50 % 19.97 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 21.24 % 20.50 % 19.97 % Net interest margin 2.92 % 2.90 % 2.75 % *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. **Ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.







Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2025* March 31, 2025* June 30, 2024* Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Earning Assets Loans $ 693,657 6.13 $ 10,609 $ 691,360 6.04 $ 10,300 $ 655,486 6.34 $ 10,332 Loan fees $ 0 0.22 $ 375 $ 0 0.16 $ 271 $ 0 0.08 $ 127 Loans with fees $ 693,657 6.35 $ 10,984 0 $ 691,360 6.2 $ 10,571 0 $ 655,486 6.42 $ 10,459 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 0 0.00 $ 0 $ 0 0.00 $ 0 $ 0 0.00 $ 0 Federal funds sold $ 2,385 3.98 $ 24 $ 3,308 4.15 $ 34 $ 4,476 5.32 $ 60 Deposits with banks $ 30,373 4.29 $ 325 $ 29,756 4.51 $ 331 $ 27,887 5.88 $ 408 Investment securities - taxable $ 427,467 4.97 $ 5,308 $ 291,104 4.63 $ 3,371 $ 257,470 4.56 $ 2,933 Investment securities - tax-exempt $ 48,216 4.67 $ 378 $ 32,250 3.37 $ 182 $ 34,804 3.56 $ 207 Total Earning Assets $ 1,202,098 5.74 $ 17,019 $ 1,047,778 5.62 $ 14,489 $ 980,123 5.81 $ 14,067 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (6,705 ) (6,618 ) (6,306 ) Cash and due from banks $ 5,148 $ 17,307 $ 6,856 Premises and equipment $ 3,129 $ 3,249 $ 2,698 Accrued interest receivable $ 4,049 $ 3,608 $ 3,975 Other real estate $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other assets $ 39,926 $ 37,447 $ 32,919 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (18,427 ) (17,265 ) (21,466 ) Total Assets $ 1,229,218 $ 1,085,506 $ 998,799 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 330,353 3.01 $ 2,480 $ 326,793 3.04 $ 2,448 $ 340,187 3.62 $ 3,062 Savings and money market $ 256,265 2.72 $ 1,740 $ 229,304 2.63 $ 1,486 $ 175,264 3.55 $ 1,546 Time deposits - retail $ 12,687 3.17 $ 100 $ 12,965 3.61 $ 115 $ 14,887 3.4 $ 126 Time deposits - wholesale $ 319,443 4.27 $ 3,398 $ 241,662 4.28 $ 2,550 $ 201,005 4.41 $ 2,205 Total interest bearing deposits $ 918,748 3.37 $ 7,718 $ 810,724 3.3 $ 6,599 $ 731,343 3.82 $ 6,939 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 40,560 4.23 $ 433 $ 20,369 3.9 $ 199 $ 3,173 1.64 $ 13 Subordinated debt $ 14,536 5.12 $ 188 $ 14,687 5.09 $ 188 $ 14,471 5.14 $ 188 Other borrowings $ 11,290 4.55 $ 108 $ 9,419 4.12 $ 60 $ 30,973 4.18 $ 327 Total borrowed funds $ 66,386 4.35 $ 729 $ 44,475 4.02 $ 447 $ 48,617 4.30 $ 528 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 985,036 3.44 $ 8,448 $ 855,199 3.34 $ 7,046 $ 779,960 3.85 $ 7,467 Net interest rate spread 2.30 $ 8,571 2.28 $ 7,443 1.96 $ 6,600 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 138,929 $ 126,049 $ 124,029 Other liabilities $ 4,753 $ 4,335 $ 3,881 Shareholder's equity $ 100,500 $ 99,923 $ 90,929 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $ 1,229,218 $ 1,085,506 $ 998,799 Cost of funds 3.01 2.91 3.32 Net interest margin 2.92 2.90 2.75 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



