McCuddy’s Marine Insurance Partners with Applied to Promote Agency Growth

Chicago, IL., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that McCuddy’s Marine Insurance has selected Applied Epic as its foundational agency management system to standardize their business operations to drive efficiencies of scale. The newly founded agency will leverage Applied Epic’s automated workflows to make day-to-day policy management tasks consistent and faster, allowing all staff a consistent experience from day one and an easy system to onboard and train as they grow their operations in the future.

“As a young agency managing an influx of new clients, I needed a management system that would meet my current needs so I can get off the ground quickly, while still giving me room for growth as I looked towards the future of my business,” said Max McCuddy, chief executive officer, McCuddy’s Marine Insurance. “Applied Epic’s automated capabilities will enable me to create consistent, streamlined policy management and renewals processes that save time for my small staff now and make it easy to onboard new producers and account managers joining the team in the future.”

Applied Epic and its Digital Agency technologies deliver the most technologically advanced suite of software applications to independent insurance agencies to enable faster and more profitable growth. Applied’s suite of applications provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to manage client relationships, sales opportunities, market appetite search, quoting, financial accounting, and policy and benefits administration more effectively across all lines of business. Built on leading cloud technology, Applied Epic offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and delivers internal workflows through a modern user experience, enabling users to drive greater efficiencies and business value across the entire enterprise.

“It’s important that new businesses not get bogged down in inefficient, disconnected paper-driven processes that take time away from higher-value tasks,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Using Applied Epic as its foundational management system, staff at McCuddy’s Marine Insurance will be able to run back-end processes smoothly and optimize their time to focus on new growth opportunities.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About McCuddy’s Marine Insurance Partners

Max McCuddy, founder and chief executive officer of McCuddy’s Marine Insurance, grew up in the marine industry. His grandfather started McCuddy's Marina in the 1950s, which now operates as one of the largest privately owned marinas in the Pacific Northwest. Having always been entrepreneurial, Max decided to get into the insurance industry after personally experiencing a lack of local insurance agents who specialized in marine risks. Max’s mission is to become the go-to marine insurance agency in the Pacific Northwest, with a long-term vision of becoming the #1 marine insurance agency in the country.