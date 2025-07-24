Hair Loss Awareness Month 2025 - “Time Equals Follicles”

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As August marks Hair Loss Awareness Month, renowned Hair Restoration Surgeon Dr. Alan J. Bauman continues his decades-long mission of educating the public on breakthrough treatments for hair preservation and restoration. Over 80 million American men and women experience hair loss, and Dr. Bauman highlights how timely intervention with the latest innovations can significantly impact hair follicle preservation.

According to Dr. Bauman, "Hair loss is a widespread concern, but fortunately, we have more scientifically advanced and effective options than ever before to maintain existing hair and restore lost and thinning hair. 'Time Equals Follicles' emphasizes that early diagnosis and proactive treatments from a specialist are critical in preventing and reversing hair loss."

ADVANCEMENTS IN DETECTION & DIAGNOSIS: Artificial intelligence continues to enhance diagnostic precision at Bauman Medical through AI-powered HairMetrix®, providing real-time analysis of hair density and hair caliber measurements without hair trimming, confirming diagnoses and precisely tracking treatment efficacy and hair regrowth.

ROOT CAUSE & PRECISION MEDICINE APPROACH: Hair follicles can be impacted by genetics, stress, inflammation, hormones, lifestyle habits, medications, COVID-19, hairstyling habits, scalp health and more. A comprehensive holistic evaluation, including advanced blood biomarkers and DNA testing, ensures personalized and precise hair restoration strategies.

INNOVATIVE AT-HOME TREATMENTS:

Compounded Prescription Products:

Formula 82M, Formula 82F (Topical Finasteride + Minoxidil), and Formula 82D (Topical Dutasteride + Minoxidil), and microdose oral minoxidil compounds provide superior safety, efficacy, and usability compared to traditional over-the-counter and online pharmacy options.

PEPgro™ Peptide Therapy:

An all-natural, science-based topical peptide solution supporting scalp health, reducing inflammation, stimulating circulation, supporting hair pigmentation and growth, and complementing other treatments.



Low-Level Laser Therapy:

The FDA-cleared award-winning medical grade Bauman TURBO LaserCap offers powerful, portable, drug-free hair growth at home with no side effects.







The award-winning Bauman Turbo LaserCap is the most technologically advanced portable FDA-cleared low-level laser light therapy (LLLT) device for hair regrowth currently available. Recommended for both men and women with thinning hair, as well as hair loss prevention and overall hair health.

Nutritional Supplements:

Dr. Bauman’s scientifically formulated and clinically tested BaumanMD supplements support optimal follicle function.



Boost and Soothe In-Shower Trichology System:

Specially designed BaumanMD haircare line of shampoos and conditioners for thinning or transplanted hair.



CUTTING-EDGE IN-OFFICE NON-INVASIVE REGENERATIVE TREATMENTS:

PRP Platelet-Rich Plasma: PRP therapy uses the patient’s own platelets and growth factors to rejuvenate hair follicles. Dr. Bauman has performed over 14,000 successful PRP treatments.

PRP Platelet-Rich Plasma: PRP therapy uses the patient's own platelets and growth factors to rejuvenate hair follicles. Dr. Bauman has performed over 14,000 successful PRP treatments.

Alma TED TransEpidermal Delivery: Noninvasive ultrasound-based system painlessly delivers potent topical serums, exosomes, peptides, and pharmaceuticals directly to hair follicles.

PDOgro®: Combining Platelet-Rich Plasma with FDA-cleared PDO threads, this lunchtime procedure effectively boosts hair growth by stimulating collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production.

Exosomes (EXO-Soak™ Protocol): Bauman Medical's JuveXO-H exosome hair transplant graft soak protocol accelerates regrowth and enhances post-transplant healing by delivering regenerative exosomes directly to the scalp.

STEMgro™ Therapy: STEMgro is a personalized, non-invasive treatment derived from your hair follicle stem cell secretions. This autologous, lyophilized secretome from ACORN Biolabs supports scalp health and stimulates hair growth naturally.

Lumenis FoLix Hair Growth Laser: The first in-office non-ablative fractional laser for hair growth approved to safely and effectively treat patients with mild to moderate genetic hair loss.

TrichoPAT Scalp Health System: Advanced non-invasive treatment protocols for optimizing scalp health, reducing inflammation, and supporting a healthy scalp microbiome.

TrichoLab Transplanner: This innovative tool provides precise donor inventory evaluation and 3D transplant preview simulations for effective patient education and superior hair restoration outcomes.

HAIR TRANSPLANTS WITH ARTISTRY & LESS DOWNTIME: For patients with severely depleted follicles, Dr. Bauman's artistic microsurgical FUE procedures, including the discreet No-Shave VIP|FUE™, deliver natural, undetectable results. He has performed over 14,000 transplant procedures, each individually tailored and meticulously executed.

ADVANCED RECOVERY THERAPIES: Bauman Medical offers accelerated post-transplant recovery options, including exosome therapy, laser therapy, ozone, stem cell supplementation, NanoVi signaling, hyperbaric oxygen, hydrogen therapy, and more.





Stem cell banking only requires gently plucking some hairs from the scalp, as Dr. Bauman is doing here at the recent Biohacking Conference.

HAIR FOLLICLE STEM CELL BANKING: Pioneering future regenerative therapies, Bauman Medical provides hair follicle stem cell banking, cryopreserving follicles for future autologous therapies as well as hair follicle multiplication, aka "hair cloning", as they become available.

ABOUT ALAN J. BAUMAN, MD, ABHRS

Dr. Alan J. Bauman is a full-time board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has treated over 35,000 patients, performed over 14,000 hair transplant procedures, and completed over 14,000 PRP and regenerative hair treatments since establishing Bauman Medical in 1997. He is recognized globally as a leading innovator in minimally invasive hair restoration, regenerative therapies, and hair follicle stem cell banking.

Dr. Bauman was voted "#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon" in North America by Aesthetic Everything for nine consecutive years and recognized by Forbes as one of "Ten CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America." In addition to lecturing and teaching worldwide, he personally sees patients and operates at his nearly 13,000-square-foot "Hair Hospital" in Boca Raton, FL and his satellite location in NYC. His philanthropic work includes serving as Volunteer Medical Director for Grey Team, a Florida-based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to saving military lives, and also leading the Bauman Philanthropic Foundation.

For more information or to schedule a hair loss evaluation, visit www.baumanmedical.com or call 561-394-0024.

