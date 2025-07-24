My Lovely Planet Becomes First-Ever Web3 Game Recognized by Google’s #WeArePlay Campaign

Paris, France, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Lovely Planet, the pioneering Web3 mobile game combining casual gameplay with real-world environmental impact, has been selected by Google for its global #WeArePlay campaign—marking the first time a Web3 game has received this distinction among millions of apps on the Google Play Store.



My Lovely Planet

Designed to entertain and inspire, My Lovely Planet engages players through relaxing puzzle levels, where every 100 levels completed translates into one real-world tree planted. To date, more than 380,000 trees have been planted through partnerships with leading environmental NGOs such as Graine de Vie in Madagascar.

“Mobile gaming is a powerful platform for change,” said Clément Le Bras, Founder and CEO of My Lovely Planet. “We are honored to be featured in #WeArePlay and hope this recognition inspires a new wave of purpose-driven mobile games focused on sustainability.”

At the core of the My Lovely Planet ecosystem is $MLC (My Lovely Coin), a sustainable utility token with multiple functions:

Reward Conversion : Players who stake $100 or more in $MLC can unlock the ability to convert in-game diamonds into $MLC tokens.

: Players who stake $100 or more in $MLC can unlock the ability to convert in-game diamonds into $MLC tokens. Governance Participation: Token holders can vote on real-world environmental investments funded by the game’s treasury, including reforestation projects, carbon credits, and clean energy initiatives.

Since its launch last year, $MLC has surged 261%, signaling strong community support and product-market fit. The project now aims for a $1 billion market cap, with the ambition of becoming one of the world’s largest sustainable investors—powered by its global gaming community.

Google’s #WeArePlay celebrates the people behind the most inspiring apps and games on the Play Store. My Lovely Planet’s inclusion represents a historic milestone for the Web3 industry, validating the potential of blockchain-based games to drive both engagement and positive impact.

“We’re thrilled to see our story shared with the world through Google Play’s platform,” added Le Bras. “It’s a win not just for us, but for every player who’s helping reforest the planet—one level at a time.”

About My Lovely Planet

My Lovely Planet is a French startup revolutionizing mobile gaming by linking in-game progress to real-world ecological impact. Through blockchain integration, tokenized rewards, and NGO partnerships, the company empowers players to contribute directly to global reforestation and environmental initiatives.

My Lovely Planet Official Links: Website | Instagram | App Store | Google Play

Media Contact:

Clément Le Bras, CEO

clement@mylovelyplanet.org







