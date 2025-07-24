Raymond James Achieves 150 Consecutive Quarters of Profitability, Celebrating Nearly Four Decades of Resilient Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James has reached a rare and remarkable milestone: 150 consecutive quarters of profitability, a streak spanning nearly 38 years. Announced in the firm’s fiscal third-quarter earnings, the achievement reflects Raymond James’ enduring strength, guided by a clear set of values and the steady leadership of Chair Emeritus Tom James, Chair Paul Reilly and current CEO Paul Shoukry.





Since 1987, the firm has successfully navigated some of the most challenging periods in financial history — from the Black Monday crash and the dot-com bubble to the 2008 global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Over that time, Raymond James has grown its annual net income from $9.6 million to more than $2 billion, while client assets under administration have surpassed $1.5 trillion.



“When my father founded what would become Raymond James Financial in 1962, he built it on a simple but powerful idea: put clients first,” said Tom James. “That philosophy has guided us through decades of change and challenge. I’m certain he never imagined the scale we’ve reached today, but his values remain at the heart of every decision we make. I’m deeply grateful to the thousands of professionals who’ve helped shape this firm’s success.”



What began as a small financial planning office in downtown St. Petersburg has grown into a global financial services firm with nearly 17,000 employees and 8,900 affiliated financial advisors across two continents. Today, Raymond James includes a thriving Private Client Group, an Asset Management division, a Capital Markets business, and two banks — Raymond James Bank and TriState Capital Bank.



“When I became CEO in 2010, I was fortunate to inherit a firm shaped by the vision and values of Tom and Bob James,” said Paul Reilly. “They had already built the framework and culture that continue to define Raymond James today. My role was to carry forward their legacy — to uphold the principles they instilled and ensure they remained central to our growth. By staying true to our long-term strategy and putting people first, we’ve not only endured through market volatility, recessions, natural disasters and a global pandemic — we’ve continued to thrive.”



The firm’s success has been widely recognized, most recently by JD Power’s Investor Satisfaction Survey, which cited Raymond James as the top wealth management firm for advised investor satisfaction and included top marks for trust and its people, products and services.



“The playbook Bob James introduced more than 60 years ago still works — because it’s built on timeless values,” said CEO Paul Shoukry. “Our people understand the culture, believe in it, and live it every day. It’s an honor to lead such a committed and principled team.”

