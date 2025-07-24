Vystar Introduces Ultrasoft Latex Mattress Topper with Vytex 55 Density Latex into the Vytex.com Store

Ultrasoft 55 density Vytex foam topper created with breakthrough proprietary molding technology

Provides luxuriously soft supportive comfort, resilience and breathability

Transforms too-hard mattresses into snuggly comfort, ideal for pressure point relief

Produced from all natural, sustainably sourced Vytex latex for long life, yet completely biodegradable.

Worcester, MA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) announced today introduced ultrasoft 55 density natural rubber latex mattress topper. The new Vytex ultrasoft 55 density topper uses proprietary molding technology that overcomes the typical challenges of latex foam hardening and stratifying into multiple densities as large items are manufactured, (equivalent to 14 ILD). Previously, our consumers could only enjoy the decadent softness of 55 density latex in smaller items such as pillows and small cushions.

“Being able to produce ultrasoft 55 density latex sheets is a gamechanger for Vystar,” stated Jamie Rotman, CEO of Vystar. “our consumers can now add a 55 density ultrasoft pure Vytex latex foam topper to their firm mattress and enjoy the gentle embrace of this light as air breathable topper while still benefiting from the support of their existing mattress. With Vytex latex toppers, virtually all the latex proteins have been removed to create a stronger, cleaner, naturally fresh smelling foam with the added advantage of years of buoyant resilience and natural anti-microbial properties of all-natural latex without the dangerous off-gassing and short usable life of petrochemical laden memory foams.”

“Consumers have been asking for years to have their latex mattress toppers as soft and comfortable as their latex pillows and now, thanks to breakthrough technology, we are able to produce Vytex foam sheets as large as a California king in 3-inch thickness all in a beautifully uniform ultrasoft 55 density,” stated Jamie Rotman.

Vytex ultra soft 55 density toppers will offer a tremendous advantage for those who experience pressure point pain or spend extended time in bed due to medical conditions.

Vytex® 100% Natural Latex Foam are now available on www.vytex.com in 1 to 3 inch thicknesses for king, Calif. king, queen, double, twin, and twin XL sizes.

About Vytex

Vytex® is the healthiest, purest and topper material offering the ultimate in comfort and durability features:

Retains bouncy resilience for decades vs 3-6 year lifespan of other foam toppers

Provides full body support while easing pressure points:

Buoyantly floats your body for easy movement, eliminating saggy, overly soft spots

Has 99.8% of proteins and impurities removed to be virtually allergen-free

Vytex deproteinization process creates a stronger, more durable foam

Breathability ensures sweat-free comfort, resists moisture absorption and bacteria

Naturally repels bedbugs and dust mites

Isolates movement from others for a more restful, uninterrupted sleep.

Won’t discolor like petrochemical based memory foam or polyurethane foam



Vytex’s environmentally-friendly features:

Sustainably produced and 100% biodegradable,

Eco-friendly – uses less water and chemicals during manufacture.

Free of traditional latex odor without other foams’ masking fragrances

Free of VOCs, phthalates and BPA common to petrochemical foams

Naturally brighter and whiter latex – no dyes or bleaching needed



Vytex is currently used in multiple mattress lines, toppers, industrial adhesives, apparel padding and threads, shoes, sports equipment and electrical gloves. Vystar continues development of new Vytex formulations and is seeking additional manufacturing and development partners for numerous products including condoms, clothing, medical supplies, household products, sports equipment, shoes/sneakers, and industrial products.

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the owner of RxAir® UV light air purification products that destroy harmful airborne viruses and pathogens, Vytex® Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vytex is a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex for a stronger, more durable, yet environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable product that can be used in a broad range of consumer and medical products. For more information, visit www.vystarcorp.com .

