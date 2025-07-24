Forterra and Higher Ground Announce Mission Driven Partnership

Ketchum, Idaho, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, a leader in autonomous systems for defense, today announced a formal partnership with Higher Ground, the nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of veterans, first responders and individuals with disabilities through therapeutic recreation and education.

Forterra and Higher Ground are united by a shared mission: to serve those who have served. Both organizations are deeply committed to empowering veterans; Forterra through technology that protects and extends warfighter capability, and Higher Ground through therapeutic recreation that builds resilience and community. This partnership bridges those worlds, bringing veterans new opportunities to reconnect, recover, and re-engage with purpose.

“Forterra’s technology is built with a singular mission to reduce the impact of combat on humans,” said Josh Araujo, CEO of Forterra. “By partnering with Higher Ground, we’re extending that mission beyond the battlefield. We're honored to support their life-changing work and look forward to introducing veterans to the future of autonomous systems and national security innovation.”

“We are thrilled to have Forterra as a partner in our mission,” said Cole Petrie, CEO of Higher Ground. “Their support enables us to expand our impact through our programs enhancing the lives of veterans and first responders. Together, we’re building bridges from trauma to recovery, from service to purpose.”

A few of the sponsorship highlights include Forterra’s title sponsor of the fall 2025 Fly Fishing Week in Sun Valley, Idaho. A DC reception to advance discussions on veteran well-being and transitions into fields like autonomy and defense tech. Future efforts will include mentorship, tech exposure events, and co-branded service initiatives.

This partnership represents more than an event or initiative; it's a long-term commitment to the people who have served and sacrificed. Together, Forterra and Higher Ground are creating a platform where service members can heal, grow, and continue making an impact, whether in nature, in community, or in the technology shaping the future of national defense.

Forterra

Forterra delivers advanced autonomous systems designed to meet the mission-critical demands of today’s defense and national security landscape. Built and integrated at scale and speed, Forterra puts effective and reliable technology into the hands of operators when and where they are needed in any contested environment.

Higher Ground

Higher Ground has been transforming lives through therapeutic recreation and education for over 25 years. With programs based in Sun Valley, Idaho and across the country, Higher Ground uses outdoor recreation and therapy to support veterans, first responders and individuals with disabilities in building resilience, confidence, and belonging.