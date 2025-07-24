Aligned Data Centers Expands in Ohio with New Mega-Scale AI Campus

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale, AI/HPC, and enterprise customers, announces a significant expansion in Central Ohio with the planned development of its new data center campus inside the Conesville Industrial Park. Aligned will develop a 197-acre parcel adjacent to the former AEP Conesville Power Plant. This development will revitalize the legacy brownfield site and spur substantial commercial development, converting it into a powerful economic epicenter for Coshocton County and the State of Ohio.

"Through this strategic expansion, Aligned not only reinforces its commitment to providing future-ready digital infrastructure in vital growth markets, but also directly catalyzes billions of dollars in investment for the state of Ohio and the Coshocton County community,” says Aligned’s CEO, Andrew Schaap. "We are proud to see this investment revitalize a critical legacy site. It lays a powerful foundation, drawing new industries, creating high-quality jobs, and unlocking significant future opportunities for Southeast Ohio."

Representing a multi-billion dollar investment, this phased development is anticipated to generate thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of high-quality, long-term operational roles, significantly boosting the local economy. Data centers in Ohio contribute significantly to local economies, generating substantial tax revenues that support public services and local infrastructure improvements. Aligned is also committed to local community engagement, including partnerships that support educational programs and environmental initiatives, ensuring a positive and lasting impact in Coshocton County and the surrounding areas.

Aligned’s new multi-building campus has already secured a foundational customer for its first data center, targeting initial capacity delivery mid 2026. This is Aligned’s third data center campus in Ohio.

