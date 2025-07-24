Saudi Arabia Wine Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Non-Alcoholic Wine Gains Popularity Among Expats as Saudi Arabia Opens First Wine Shop in Decades

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Wine Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Wine market is expected to reach US$ 7.90 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.60 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.20% from 2025 to 2033

A number of factors are driving the market's growth, including rising consumer interest in non-alcoholic wine substitutes, an increasing number of expatriates, high-end dining experiences, changing cultural norms, a booming tourism industry, rising disposable income, and government programs encouraging food and beverage (F&B) innovation.







The distinctive sociocultural environment of Saudi Arabia, where alcohol use is severely forbidden by law for religious reasons, has a significant impact on the country's wine sector. Despite this, there has been a discernible change in consumer behavior and an increase in interest in non-alcoholic substitutes, such alcohol-free wines, which are becoming more and more well-liked, especially among foreign tourists and expats. Investments in the hospitality and luxury goods industries have surged as a result of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy. Non-alcoholic wine and beverage products have entered the market as a result of the expansion of upscale dining establishments, opulent hotels, and international events.



A growing desire for high-end, imported, and non-alcoholic wine alternatives is another effect of shifting consumer preferences brought on by the growth of tourism and the changing expat population. As a result, a number of businesses have started bringing in non-alcoholic wine, which is promoted as a chic substitute for people who want to enjoy wine without breaking any local regulations. These goods meet the rising desire for healthy, alcohol-free options and are frequently made using complex fermentation techniques. Although the market is still small and highly controlled, Saudi Arabia's wine business is expected to expand due to its aspirational goals of global integration and economic diversification, especially in the non-alcoholic and luxury beverage sectors.



After a 70-year break, Saudi Arabia reopened its wine shop in Riyadh in January 2024, catering only to a group of foreign ambassadors and high-end merchants. By providing upscale wine selections, exquisite tastings, and individualized services, it serves the diplomatic community and fosters luxury living and cross-cultural interaction.



Growth Drivers for the Saudi Arabia Wine Market

Vision 2030 Economic Diversification



The Vision 2030 plan of Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify the economy and lessen the nation's dependency on oil. Significant investments are being made in non-oil industries like tourism, entertainment, and hospitality as a result of this program. Demand for high-end goods, such as non-alcoholic wines, has increased as a result of the nation's increased emphasis on building upscale hotels, resorts, and dining establishments.

Sophisticated beverage options that appeal to both visitors and expats are becoming more and more necessary as international events like concerts, athletic competitions, and festivals gain popularity. By providing a sophisticated drinking experience without going against cultural norms and establishing Saudi Arabia as a center for luxury and contemporary hospitality, non-alcoholic wine is emerging as a crucial product in satisfying this desire.



Rising Demand for Non-Alcoholic Alternatives



The demand for non-alcoholic beverages, especially alternatives to wine, is rising in the Saudi market. This increased demand is a result of shifting consumer tastes, especially among health-conscious people and expatriates. Due to ongoing cultural and religious prohibitions on alcohol use, many consumers are looking for sophisticated substitutes that mimic the wine experience without the alcohol.

Since they provide a high-end drinking experience without sacrificing flavor or quality, non-alcoholic wines are seen as a sophisticated option for social events. The demand for alcohol-free wine options is being driven by the growing emphasis on moderation, health, and wellness as well as more exposure to international food and drink trends.



Growth of Tourism



Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 has fueled the country's tourism industry expansion, which has increased demand for high-end drinks, such as non-alcoholic wines. The hospitality industry is expanding to accommodate a wider range of interests and preferences as foreign tourists swarm the nation for entertainment, cultural events, and opulent experiences. In keeping with local cultural standards, non-alcoholic wine offers travelers who want to sample great wine without alcohol a refined drinking alternative.

Such options are becoming more and more necessary to satisfy the demands of tourists from around the world as upscale hotels and resorts, as well as major events like the Riyadh Season, grow in popularity. Non-alcoholic wines are becoming more widely available and well-liked in the market as a result of this expanding travel trend.



Challenges in the Saudi Arabia Wine Market

Strict Alcohol Laws



Saudi Arabia's severe alcohol ban, which is based on cultural and religious beliefs, has an immediate effect on the country's traditional wine business. The sale, acquisition, and consumption of alcohol are prohibited by Sharia law, which significantly limits the expansion of the wine and alcoholic beverage industries. For foreign wine brands and businesses looking to break into the market, this poses a significant obstacle.

Opportunities for expansion in the wine industry are constrained by the lack of infrastructure that is conducive to alcohol consumption and the strong cultural opposition to alcohol, despite the growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Because of this, there is no market for alcoholic wines, and companies must carefully manage these legal constraints by concentrating on alcohol-free substitutes that abide by regional customs and regulations.



Limited Market Acceptance



Although non-alcoholic wines are becoming more and more popular, it is still quite difficult to get them recognized and accepted in Saudi Arabia. Due to cultural customs and religious beliefs, many residents may still consider non-alcoholic wine to be an unnecessary luxury or a strange idea. Although foreigners and health-conscious people are more likely to explore alcohol-free options, the market as a whole is still quite small.

The adoption of non-alcoholic wines is made more difficult by the lack of a robust wine culture and the inclination for conventional beverages like tea and coffee. Furthermore, the product's wider popularity is hampered by a lack of knowledge and instruction. Businesses must use focused marketing techniques and public awareness initiatives to inform customers and position non-alcoholic wine as a competitive alternative if they want to prosper.



