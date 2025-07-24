Rumours of a Potential Takeover Offer for Bavarian Nordic A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 24, 2025 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has become aware of market rumours regarding a potential takeover offer for Bavarian Nordic A/S by a consortium consisting of Nordic Capital and Permira.

Bavarian Nordic A/S can confirm that we have been in discussions with Nordic Capital and Permira regarding a potential takeover offer for Bavarian Nordic A/S by Nordic Capital and Permira.

As these discussions are continuing, there can be no certainty as to whether any offer for Bavarian Nordic A/S by Nordic Capital and Permira will be made, or the timing or the terms of such offer.

Bavarian Nordic A/S has no further comments to make at this stage and refers to its normal procedure for the prompt provision of information to the financial market. Further information will be announced when required.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

