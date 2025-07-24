Roederer Estate Winery Unveils Newly Designed Hospitality Center in Anderson Valley, California

PHILO, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roederer Estate , a pioneer in crafting exceptional sparkling wines in California’s Anderson Valley since 1982, proudly announces the opening of its newly redesigned Hospitality Center - a space that brings together the creative vision of seventh-generation family member and interior designer Julia Rouzaud and the long-term commitment of her brother, Frédéric Rouzaud, President & CEO of Champagne Louis Roederer.

This ambitious redesign reflects Frédéric Rouzaud’s enduring vision for the family-owned estates: to blend heritage with contemporary relevance, craftsmanship with hospitality, and local connection with global perspective. “The Anderson Valley is a place of extraordinary natural beauty and proven excellence in winemaking,” said Frédéric Rouzaud.

Designed by Julia Rouzaud—founder of the Paris-based Julia Rouzaud Studio and Goodmoods, a creative platform for interiors and trends—the space brings a fresh, contemporary perspective while highlighting history by creating a warm, elegant, and immersive environment and enhances the stunning Anderson Valley landscape. The new design embraces a "modern barn" aesthetic, with organic materials, earthy tones, and curated furnishings that create a warm and textured atmosphere.

“The purpose of this project was to revitalize and modernize the space, transforming the new Roederer Estate Hospitality Center while honoring its heritage and surroundings,” said Nicole Carter, President of Roederer Collection’s US Wineries. “The Hospitality Center now features a reimagined tasting room, an expansive outdoor patio, salon, and a lounge overlooking the beautiful Anderson Valley. We’re thrilled to invite guests to experience the new era of Roederer Estate, where legacy meets fresh inspiration.”

The redesign carries a personal significance for Julia Rouzaud: “Being asked to renovate the Hospitality Center was a true honor,” she shared. “My mother designed the original tasting room and my father oversaw the winery’s construction, so this project is very close to my heart.”

To bring the Roederer Estate Hospitality Center to life, the winery partnered with a local contractor who carefully curated a team of artisans and vendors from both the Anderson Valley community and around the world. Every design element was selected to reflect Roederer Estate’s deep connection to its surroundings, while elevating the guest experience through global craftsmanship. Together, these thoughtful details reflect Roederer Estate’s commitment to timeless elegance, local connection, and global artistry.

To learn more about the winery and its offerings please visit www.roedererestate.com . Roederer Estate is open daily from 10AM - 5PM excluding major holidays. You can book a wine tasting session here .

About Roederer Estate

Since 1982, Roederer Estate has been dedicated to crafting exceptional sparkling wines in California’s Anderson Valley. Founded by Jean-Claude Rouzaud of Champagne Louis Roederer, the estate was built on the belief that estate-grown fruit and meticulous winemaking are key to quality. Combining centuries-old traditions with the unique terroir of Mendocino County, Roederer Estate continues to produce méthode traditionnelle wines that honor both its French heritage and its California home. Today, under the leadership of Frédéric Rouzaud, the seventh-generation head of Champagne Louis Roederer, Roederer Estate continues to uphold its founding vision—producing exceptional sparkling wines from estate-grown fruit, staying true to the land, and refining the artistry of méthode traditionnelle winemaking.

About Julia Rouzaud

Julia Rouzaud is the designer of the Roederer Estate Hospitality Center and a 7th generation member of the Roederer family. The youngest of four siblings, Julia grew up in Reims Champagne, within the headquarters of the Roederer house. After studying business and communication in Paris, she developed a passion for 20th-century design and decorative arts, inspired by her grandmother, an antique dealer, and her mother, an interior architect.

She began her career as a scenographer for major brands before joining Deezer as Brand Content Manager. In 2014, she founded Goodmoods, a platform dedicated to creative trends and inspiration. Her sharp eye and forward-thinking approach led her to develop a unique vision at the intersection of interior design and artistic direction. After selling Goodmoods to a leading consulting agency, Julia launched Julia Rouzaud Studio, continuing her work as an independent consultant. Her studio embodies her desire to craft meaningful, narrative-driven spaces, blending design and the art of living.

