dvm360® Announces Winners of the 2025 Hospital Design360 Competition

CRANBURY, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360 today announced the winners of its prestigious 2025 Hospital Design360 Competition, which honors veterinary hospitals that exemplify excellence in design, innovation and functionality.

Each year, the Hospital Design360 Competition celebrates practices that are reimagining veterinary care. These winners demonstrate how thoughtful design can transform the way veterinary teams work, how clients experience care and how pets heal and thrive. Their achievements herald a future where veterinary spaces are created with intention, compassion and innovation.

In the category of less than 3,500 square feet, Fauna Veterinary Collective, located in Lake Forest, California, earned the top honor for its warm, innovative and purpose-driven design. Merit recognition in this category went to Ivy Veterinary Care and Treeline Veterinary Cancer Care for their thoughtful, efficient and client-centered facilities.

“Winning this hospital design contest is such an incredible honor,” said Sydney Pokard, DVM, founder of Fauna Veterinary Collective. “Fauna was born from a very personal vision. I wanted to create a space that not only provides the highest standard of care for all animals but also reflects warmth, innovation and purpose in every detail. From the layout and lighting to the materials and flow, everything was intentionally designed to reduce stress for our patients and their owners, while also supporting our staff in the work they do every day.”

In the category of 3,500 to 8,000 square feet, Sherwood Family Pet Clinic, Sherwood, Oregon, won for its inspiring design that balances functionality with community impact. Merit awards in this category went to The Eye Vets, The Animal Neurology Center, and Windsong Veterinary Hospital for their innovative and efficient designs.

“We are incredibly honored to have our hospital recognized by dvm360,” said Robert Merrill, DVM, owner of Sherwood Family Pet Clinic. “Designing this building was a true labor of love. We poured our hearts into creating a space that would support our team, care for more pets, and serve our growing community for years to come. Being part of the contest that inspired us is an amazing full-circle moment.”

In the category of greater than 8,000 square feet, ARISE Veterinary Center, in Queen Creek, Arizona, won for its expansive, innovative and compassionate facility. Merit awards in this category went to BluePearl Pet Hospital — Grand Rapids, Stitches Veterinary Surgery and Veterinary Healthcare Associates for their impressive designs that prioritize advanced care delivery and team well-being.

“This award is a reflection of the heart, vision, and relentless dedication of the entire ARISE team,” said Melissa Burns, director of hospital operations, ARISE Veterinary Center. “I’m incredibly proud of the culture we’ve built — one grounded in compassion, innovation and a passion for leading the future of veterinary medicine. It’s an honor to be recognized for the work we love doing every day.”

The Hospital Design360 Competition recognizes newly built and renovated practices that raise the bar for veterinary spaces. By spotlighting hospitals that improve client experience, staff efficiency and overall care delivery, dvm360 continues to inspire the profession to create facilities that reflect the very best of modern veterinary medicine.

“At dvm360, we believe that hospital design is more than aesthetics — it’s about creating spaces that empower veterinary teams and support the emotional and physical well-being of pets and their owners,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360. “These winners are raising the bar for what veterinary medicine can look like when thoughtful design meets innovation. They inspire all of us to reimagine what’s possible in our profession.”

“These practices aren’t just beautiful — they’re strategic, sustainable and deeply intentional in how they serve patients, clients and staff,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of sales at MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of dvm360. “As the veterinary profession evolves, dvm360 is proud to lead the way in highlighting hospitals that integrate technology, prioritize wellness and ultimately create better outcomes for animals and the people who care for them.”

Winners will be featured in the dvm360 journal and honored at the Fetch dvm360 conferences, where veterinary professionals connect to learn about the latest advancements in medicine, practice management and hospital design.

For more information on the Hospital Design360 Competition and to view the winning designs, visit http://www.dvm360.com/.

About dvm360

Founded more than 50 years ago, dvm360 is the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360-degree solution for continuing education in various mediums, including print, digital, in-person and on-demand.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

