Mastering Confidentiality Clauses and NDAs in Commercial Contracts Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: November 25, 2025)

In today's competitive business environment, safeguarding sensitive information is paramount. This course focuses on confidentiality clauses and Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and will equip you with the knowledge to protect your company's valuable assets and maintain trust with partners and clients.

This information-packed session will give you an invaluable opportunity to learn from the vast experience of the expert trainer and to ask him about any particular issues affecting your business.

Benefits of attending

By attending this session you will:

Understand when confidentiality clauses and agreements are needed

when confidentiality clauses and agreements are needed Gain a comprehensive understanding of confidentiality obligations and their legal implications

a comprehensive understanding of confidentiality obligations and their legal implications Learn practical skills to draft, review and negotiate NDAs effectively

practical skills to draft, review and negotiate NDAs effectively Explore strategies to manage and mitigate risks associated with confidential information

strategies to manage and mitigate risks associated with confidential information Examine sample clauses to help embed the learning

Certifications:

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Legal professionals

In-house counsel

Contract managers

Business executives

Contract administrators

Procurement professionals

Project managers

Legal advisors

NDAs and Confidentiality Clauses

Confidentiality agreements -v- confidentiality clauses in agreements

When is confidentiality needed?

Doing without confidentiality clauses (background law)

A confidentiality agreement: the practice

A definition: What is confidential?

Clause outline

Sample clauses

Traps

