Mastering Confidentiality Clauses and NDAs in Commercial Contracts Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: November 25, 2025)

In today's competitive business environment, safeguarding sensitive information is paramount. This course focuses on confidentiality clauses and Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and will equip you with the knowledge to protect your company's valuable assets and maintain trust with partners and clients.
This information-packed session will give you an invaluable opportunity to learn from the vast experience of the expert trainer and to ask him about any particular issues affecting your business.
Benefits of attending
By attending this session you will:
- Understand when confidentiality clauses and agreements are needed
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of confidentiality obligations and their legal implications
- Learn practical skills to draft, review and negotiate NDAs effectively
- Explore strategies to manage and mitigate risks associated with confidential information
- Examine sample clauses to help embed the learning
Certifications:
- CPD: 1.5 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- Legal professionals
- In-house counsel
- Contract managers
- Business executives
- Contract administrators
- Procurement professionals
- Project managers
- Legal advisors
NDAs and Confidentiality Clauses
- Confidentiality agreements -v- confidentiality clauses in agreements
- When is confidentiality needed?
- Doing without confidentiality clauses (background law)
- A confidentiality agreement: the practice
- A definition: What is confidential?
- Clause outline
- Sample clauses
- Traps
