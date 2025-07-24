Corero Network Security positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation vendors.

Corero Network Security, with its comprehensive Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Corero Network Security as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2025.

Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Corero Network Security sets the bar high for DDoS mitigation by using intelligent traffic inspection and in-line threat prevention to protect critical infrastructure with extremely low latency and high precision across service provider and enterprise networks.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“This recognition is proof that our strategy is working,” said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. “We are solving real problems with an outside-in approach that puts customer needs first. CORE and SmartWall ONE give customers an innovative way to address these challenges without adding complexity or operational burden.”

About Corero Network Security:

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero’s technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and the US OTCQX Market.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

