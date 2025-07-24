HealthSure 3X Launches Virtual In-Home Medical Services with Improved Access to Quality Care

NEWARK, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthSure 3X, an online health solutions company headquartered in New Jersey, has introduced a fully integrated platform where patients can avail themselves of licensed healthcare professionals at home using virtual in-home medical care . This method caters to growing needs for accessible and flexible healthcare while upholding professional standards and patient safety.

Built for a wide range of users—such as those living with chronic illness, older adults, working professionals, and families—the HealthSure 3X mobile app provides patient-focused services like virtual visits, remote monitoring, and follow-up care delivered securely. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS operating systems.

HealthSure 3X has created this product in response to the increasing demand for healthcare solutions that minimize reliance on on-site visits. With the incorporation of telehealth technologies and licensed medical practitioners, the company hopes to enhance outcomes for patients while making care more convenient and accessible.





How the Platform Works

Through the use of the HealthSure 3X app, patients are able to schedule appointments, consult with qualified healthcare professionals through secure video sessions or messaging, and get individualized advice for continued care. The platform itself is developed with HIPAA-approved security measures, ensuring privacy and data safety from end-to-end throughout the course of consultation and treatment.

Services that can be chosen include:

General and specialist consultations

Remote monitoring of chronic conditions

Follow-up visits and secure communication with medical staff



The onboarding process is also simplified: users download the app, set up a profile, and select among available services. Appointments can be easily made within hours, and care is provided without going to a physical clinic or hospital.

Meeting the Rising Demand for Hospital-at-Home Care

HealthSure 3X's virtual in-home healthcare model is very much in line with the growing Hospital at Home Care movement, where patients get hospital-level care without ever being admitted to the facility. This model is particularly beneficial for patients with mobility issues, post-surgical care requirements, or long-term health conditions that need regular monitoring.

Through continual communication and digital tracking, the HealthSure 3X platform reduces hospital readmission, enhances patient care continuity, and facilitates patient compliance with treatment plans. In addition to being convenient, the service also generates long-term cost savings for patients and healthcare systems alike.

Who Can Benefit

The service is suitable for anyone requiring professional medical care without having to present themselves at a healthcare institution. The member categories include:

Seniors and caregivers in need of regular care in the home

Those living with diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and other chronic conditions

Working individuals in need of convenient healthcare solutions

Families requiring pediatric consultation and routine check-ups

The platform can also be particularly useful to rural communities or those in underserved areas who experience geographic or logistical barriers to access to regular care.

Commitment to Quality and Transparency

HealthSure 3X prioritizes open pricing, scope of service, and delivery of care. No additional, undisclosed fees are charged, and patients are made aware of all fees prior to scheduling appointments. All healthcare professionals on the platform are licensed practitioners with confirmed credentials.

Security is paramount, and the platform employs encrypted communication channels to keep patient data and consultations confidential. Patients can view their digital health records and share them with other healthcare providers when necessary.

Future Looking Outlook

In the future, HealthSure 3X intends to add virtual healthcare services in the form of mental health therapy, physical therapy, and specialty consults. The firm is also examining integrations with intelligent medical devices for real-time health monitoring, allowing for even more comprehensive virtual in-home medical care services.

About HealthSure 3X

HealthSure 3X is a health technology firm dedicated to enhancing healthcare access through secure, convenient, and patient-centered telehealth solutions. HealthSure 3X's mobile platform bridges people with licensed medical professionals for consultations, follow-ups, and chronic disease management—all from the comfort and safety of home.

HealthSure 3X offers the backing of the contemporary Hospital at Home Care movement through flexible digital solutions that enable ongoing and effective treatment outside of traditional hospitals.

Media Contact:

Email - info@healthsure3x.com

Phone number - 1-973-353-6206

Company name - Healthsure3x.com

Contact person - Kevin Sanders

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ad9cb3a-e9a3-48ce-930d-6862b06ea4c0