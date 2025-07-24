[Latest] Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.79 Billion by 2034 at a 6.34% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power (Below 5 MW, 5-10 MW, 10-20 MW, Above 20 MW), By Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Diesel, Liquid Propane Gas (LPG), Aviation Jet Fuel), By Application (Mechanical Drive, Electric Power Generation), By Compressor Type (Axial, Centrifugal), By End-Use (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Mining and Construction), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.79 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.34% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, Market leaders such as Aviall, Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are racing toward new innovations in compact, high-efficiency turbines designed for the power, aviation, oil and gas, and industrial manufacturing sectors. These companies are developing new modular turbine systems as well as implementing AI diagnostics with remote observation systems to bolster emission-free operation. Other focus areas include grid peaking applications, mobile and offshore power units, and hybrid energy system consolidation.

Partnerships with defense agencies, energy companies, and infrastructure contractors are strengthening their international presence. There is an emphasis on green fuel integration, low-NOx emissions technologies, and ISO-grade manufacturing, which aligns with environmental concerns and regulatory frameworks. These strategic initiatives sustain their market dominance while advancing the adoption of clean, reliable, and flexible energy systems.

Key Trends & Drivers

Expansion of the Oil and Gas Industry: This particular driver focuses on the increased adoption of aeroderivative turbines within LNG plants, gas fields, and even pipeline compression due to their portability and rapid start-up capabilities. Recently, in March 2023, Saudi Aramco allocated USD 1.4 billion on gas processing units to equip them with aeroderivative turbines for emission reductions. These turbines excel in extreme environments and operate in remote areas. Mechanical drives are in high demand in upstream and midstream oil operations. Mitsubishi and Baker Hughes dominate this sector. The continued increase in worldwide gas infrastructure ensures constant utilization of turbines. Thus, the oil and gas industry will continue to be one of the primary drivers of market growth.

Impacts of Increasing Power Outages & Backup System Requirements: This Impact focuses on the US stimulus that increases the demand for aeroderivative turbines, which are needed to power fast-responding, reliable backup systems, emergency services, or grid-strangled turbines. Aeroderivative turbines are a favorite because they have the ability to start in minutes and can work on a variety of fuels. In August 2024, GE signed a USD 950 million contract with the US Department of Energy for the provision of turbines to be used in critical backup systems. The units will support gas power plants and other sensitive power sectors in Brazil and India that improve rural energy access are also expanding their aeroderivative turbine fleets. Turbines are becoming increasingly important in disaster-struck, climate-vulnerable regions. The inverse relationship to climate-changing risks guarantees the increased demand for these units.

Scrapped Environmental Regulations for Leading Emissions: This Impact describes the considerable attention directed to replacing high-emission turbines with modern low-emission units. In November 2022, the EU launched the Green Policy, leading to a 1.1 billion dollar refurbishment of turbines in Germany and Spain. Cleaner gas-powered turbines are replacing old diesel generators. Siemens and Honeywell are manufacturing new models with ultra-low NOx emissions. Turbines that are “ready” for Hydrogen fuel are also on the market. Policies of such regulation and empowerment fuel the transition from fossil gases to energy systems based on renewable sources. Clean compliance increases adoption of aeroderivative units worldwide.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.91 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 6.79 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.34% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Power, Fuel Type, Application, Compressor Type, End-Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Aeroderivative gas turbines quick start-up and operational flexibility make them ideal for backup applications and peaking power. Their lightweight design facilitates simple installation and maintenance. These turbines are well-suited for mobile and offshore uses. There is strong innovation support from leading OEMs like GE, Siemens, and Rolls-Royce. They are also versatile with fuel use supporting both conventional and cleaner fuels.

Weaknesses: Price sensitive regions may be limited by high capital costs and complex technology. In baseload applications, the maintenance of these units is much more frequent than other heavy-duty turbines. Production delays may occur due to the aerospace supply chain. These units may have extreme environmental performance issues. Industrial turbine deployment may be restricted because of the limited output power.

Opportunities: Expanding off-grid and remote regions exhibit an increased need for backup and distributed power. The shift towards low-emissions fuels provides retrofitting possibilities. Renewables that need fast-ramping backup offer turbines that integrate continually. Advancements in aerospace tech make for improved turbines. Markets that are emerging are equipping themselves with portable and flexible power systems.

Threat: Turbines’ conventional functions are being increasingly undermined by the competition posed by battery storage systems and renewable energy sources. Changes in fuel prices usually affect cost efficiency. In addition, environmental policies and strict carbon emission laws might discourage the use of fossil fuels in turbine applications. Aerospace-grade parts critical to turbines are also vulnerable to supply chain interruptions. With ongoing investment in batteries and all-electric systems, the future demand for turbines is rather uncertain.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine market forward?

What are the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Perspective

The Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: The region leads the world in both maintaining gas turbine energy infrastructure and growing demand for distributed power due to the economies of Canada and Mexico. The U.S. leads in utility-scale deployments and renewable backup power, while Canada and Mexico are expanding distributed power applications and harnessing wind energy. These turbines are absolutely essential for a weather-resilient continuous energy supply and weather-independent oil field operations. In 2024, GE Vernova created a new support hub in Texas which will assist in real-time turbine aeroderivative servicing for peaker plants and support grid operators during peak demand periods for energy.

Europe: Spurred by the need to meet decarbonization goals and shifting geopolitical forces, Europe is working to improve the flexibility of peaking power to complement renewables, pursuing gas turbine energy diversification, and hydrogen powered engines. Countries like Germany, the UK and the Netherlands have also adopted dual fueled turbine hydrogen-ready technologies. The region is pursuing enhanced energy security and aggressively curtailing emissions, striving for fuel adaptability, energy diversification and stringent security regulation driven by emissions enforcement. In the Netherlands, Siemens Energy commissioned an integrated district heating project with a new aeroderivative turbine in April 2023, which will help reinforce sustainable thermal energy and backup power transition in the regions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region continues to lead the global growth of the aeroderivative turbine market owing to urbanization, growth in electricity demand, and infrastructure investment in India, China, Southeast Asia, and Oceania. These turbines are in line with the region’s hybrid power goals, as they can be quickly deployed, remotely operated, fuel flexible, and usable at standby inoperable settings. A major milestone in India’s generation of flexible capacity was achieved when Mitsubishi Power partnered with NTPC to deploy aeroderivative turbines at austin wind-solar plant in hybrid mode.

LAMEA: The growth of aeroderivative turbines in LAMEA is slower relative to the rest of the world, but it is still accelerated due to the turbines’ use in oil and gas operations, off-grid power generation, and even industrial backup systems. The Middle East’s leadership in mechanical drive applications is mirrored in Africa and Latin America’s focus on power access strategies. These turbines are also extremely important in remote and energy-deficient regions. In early 2023, Saudi Aramco embraced turbine technology by installing aeroderivative types in gas plants to diminish flaring while enhancing operational efficiency. This marked a transformational movement supportive of cleaner upstream energy operations in the region.

List of the prominent players in the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market:

Aviall

Honeywell

Pratt Whitney

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Turbomeca

Wartsila

Solar Turbines

Rolls-Royce

GE

Baker Hughes

Allison Engine Company

Safran Helicopter Engines

Woodward

Siemens Energy

Others

The Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market is segmented as follows:

By Power

Below 5 MW

5-10 MW

10-20 MW

Above 20 MW

By Fuel Type

Natural Gas

Diesel

Liquid Propane Gas (LPG)

Aviation Jet Fuel

By Application

Mechanical Drive

Electric Power Generation

By Compressor Type

Axial

Centrifugal

By End-Use

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Mining and Construction

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Industry?

