NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $11.2 million, or $0.85 per basic share and $0.82 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.98 per basic share and $0.97 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. In addition, the Company reported net income of $21.7 million, or $1.65 per basic share and $1.60 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $24.2 million, or $1.84 per basic share and $1.83 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Kenneth A. Martinek, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are once again pleased to be able to report continued strong performance throughout our entire loan portfolio, with continuing focus on construction lending in high demand, high absorption sub-markets, as well as our growing cooperative building lending program throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens. Despite the uncertainty throughout the national economy during the first half of the year, loan demand continues to increase with outstanding unfunded commitments exceeding $636 million at June 30, 2025.”

Highlights for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025 are as follows:

Performance metrics continue to be strong with a return on average total assets ratio of 2.27%, a return on average shareholders’ equity ratio of 13.37%, and an efficiency ratio of 40.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported a return on average total assets ratio of 2.20%, a return on average shareholders’ equity ratio of 13.18%, and an efficiency ratio of 41.08%.

Asset quality metrics continue to remain strong with no non-performing loans at either June 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024, and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.04% and 0.25% at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively. Our allowance for credit losses related to loans totaled $4.7 million, or 0.26% of total loans at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $18.3 million, or 5.8%, to $336.7 million, or 17.06% of total assets as of June 30, 2025 from $318.3 million, or 15.84% of total assets as of December 31, 2024.



Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased $35.7 million, or 1.8%, to $2.0 billion at June 30, 2025, from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in assets was primarily due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $18.9 million, net loans of $14.9 million, and real estate owned of $4.4 million, partially offset by an increase of $3.4 million in equity securities.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $18.9 million, or 24.1%, to $59.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $78.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was a result of a decrease in deposits of $191.2 million, partially offset by increases of $135.0 million in borrowings, decreases of $14.9 million in net loans, and increases of $3.4 million in equity securities.

Equity securities increased $3.4 million, or 15.2%, to $25.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $22.0 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in equity securities was attributable to the purchase of $3.0 million in equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and market appreciation of $351,000 due to market interest rate volatility during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Securities held-to-maturity decreased $218,000, or 1.5%, to $14.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $14.6 million at December 31, 2024 due to $128,000 in maturities and pay-downs of various investment securities.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, decreased $14.9 million, or 0.8%, to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in loans consisted of decreases of $102.7 million in construction loans, $1.6 million in consumer loans, $482,000 in mixed-use loans, $475,000 in non-residential loans, and $74,000 in one-to-four family loans. The decrease in our construction loan portfolio was due to normal pay-downs and principal reductions as construction projects were completed and either condominium units were sold to end buyers or multi-family rental buildings were refinanced by other financial institutions. The decrease in construction loans was offset by increases of $85.9 million in multi-family loans of which $43.2 million is attributed to residential cooperative building loans and $4.3 million in commercial and industrial loans.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, we originated loans totaling $462.7 million consisting primarily of $338.8 million in construction loans, $95.4 million in multi-family loans of which $32.9 million is attributed to residential cooperative building loans, $27.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $730,000 in mixed-use loans. The $338.8 million in construction loans had 41.6% disbursed at loan closing, with the remaining funds to be disbursed over the terms of the construction loans.

The allowance for credit losses related to loans decreased to $4.7 million as of June 30, 2025, from $4.8 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to loans was due to charge-offs totaling $602,000, offset by recoveries totaling $434,000 and provision for credit losses totaling $62,000.

Premises and equipment increased $536,000, or 2.2%, to $25.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $24.8 million at December 31, 2024 primarily due to the purchases of additional fixed assets.

Federal Home Loan Bank stock increased $688,000, or 173.3%, to $1.1 million at June 30, 2025 from $397,000 at December 31, 2024 primarily due to an increase in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) increased $336,000, or 1.3%, to $26.1 million at June 30, 2025 from $25.7 million at December 31, 2024 due to increases in the BOLI cash value.

Accrued interest receivable decreased $1.4 million, or 10.1%, to $12.1 million at June 30, 2025 from $13.5 million at December 31, 2024 due to a decrease of $14.9 million in the loan portfolio.

Real estate owned decreased $4.4 million, or 85.0%, to $767,000 at June 30, 2025 from $5.1 million at December 31, 2024 due to the sale of a foreclosed property to an independent third party.

Property held for investment was $1.4 million at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Right of use assets — operating increased $382,000, or 9.6%, to $4.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $4.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the physical expansion of a branch office and the resulting revision to the operating lease, partially offset by the amortization of the right of use assets.

Other assets decreased $1.2 million, or 10.5%, to $10.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $11.6 million at December 31, 2024 due to decreases of $1.2 million in tax assets and $118,000 in prepaid expenses, partially offset by an increase of $116,000 in suspense accounts.

Total deposits decreased $191.2 million, or 11.5%, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decrease in certificates of deposit of $251.5 million, or 25.1%, partially offset by increases in NOW/money market accounts of $56.4 million, or 23.2%, savings account balances of $3.3 million, or 2.4%, and non-interest bearing deposits of $2.2 million, or 0.8%. The decrease of $251.5 million in certificates of deposit consisted of a decrease in retail certificates of deposit of $134.2 million, or 26.2%, and a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit of $129.1 million, or 29.7%, partially offset by an increase in non-brokered listing services certificates of deposit of $11.7 million, or 35.0%.

The decrease in retail certificates of deposit was due to a shift in deposits to our retail high yield money market accounts. The decrease in brokered certificates of deposit was due to management’s strategy to reduce the cost of funds by “calling” higher rate brokered deposits on their call dates.

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance increased $804,000, or 49.7%, to $2.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $1.6 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to accumulation of real estate tax payments from borrowers.

Borrowings increased to $135.0 million at June 30, 2025 from none at December 31, 2024 due primarily to management’s strategy to diversify funding sources.

Lease liability – operating increased $389,000, or 9.5%, to $4.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $4.1 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the physical expansion of a branch office and the resulting revision to the operating lease, partially offset by the amortization of the lease liability.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses increased $970,000, or 6.7%, to $15.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $14.5 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to increases in accrued borrowing interest expense of $905,000, accounts payable of $666,000, deferred compensation of $312,000, suspense accounts for loan closings of $269,000, and the allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000, partially offset by a decrease in accrued expense of $1.4 million.

The allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments increased $175,000, or 24.9%, to $879,000 at June 30, 2025 from $704,000 at December 31, 2024 due primarily to an increase of $74.5 million, or 13.3%, in off-balance sheet commitments since December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity increased $18.3 million, or 5.8% to $336.7 million at June 30, 2025, from $318.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due to net income of $21.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $638,000 in earned employee stock ownership plan shares coupled with a reduction of $435,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares, and the amortization expense of $894,000 relating to restricted stock and stock options granted under the Company’s 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, partially offset by dividends declared of $5.4 million and $4,000 in other comprehensive loss.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $25.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $26.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net interest income of $1.1 million, or 4.4%, was primarily due to a decrease in interest income that exceeded a decrease in interest expense and a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds for interest bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $2.2 million, or 5.5%, to $38.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $40.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in interest and dividend income was due to a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets by 78 basis points from 8.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 8.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $64.9 million, or 3.6%, to $1.9 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 7.5%, to $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was due to a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 45 basis points from 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.88% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $41.9 million, or 3.2%, to $1.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Our net interest margin decreased 44 basis points, or 7.6%, to 5.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to a 100 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2024 to December 2024 that resulted in a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded no credit loss expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a credit loss expense reduction of $226,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The credit loss expense reduction of $226,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was comprised of a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $218,000 and a credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $8,000. The credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $218,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a reduction of $30.4 million in the level of off-balance sheet commitments and favorable trends in the economy.

With respect to the allowance for credit losses for loans, we charged-off $485,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to charge-offs of $12,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The charge-offs during both periods were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded recoveries of $82,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to no recoveries during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The recoveries of $82,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 comprised of recoveries from a previously charged-off unpaid overdraft on a demand deposit account.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $858,000 compared to non-interest income of $731,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase of $127,000, or 17.4%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases of $71,000 in unrealized gain on equity securities, $48,000 in other loan fees and service charges, and $8,000 in BOLI income.

The increase in unrealized gain on equity securities was due to an unrealized gain of $51,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an unrealized loss of $20,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2024. Both the unrealized gain of $51,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the unrealized loss of $20,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2024 were due to market interest rate volatility during both periods.

The increase of $48,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to an increase of $60,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees and an increase of $2,000 in deposit account fees, partially offset by a decrease of $14,000 in other loan fees and loan servicing fees. The increase in BOLI income of $8,000 was due to an increase in the yield on BOLI assets.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $1.0 million, or 10.6%, to $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $398,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $220,000 in real estate owned expense, $151,000 in outside data processing expense, $111,000 in other operating expense, $69,000 in occupancy expense, $32,000 in equipment expense, and $29,000 in advertising expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $4.3 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, we had approximately $210,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $199,000 in tax exempt income for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our effective income tax rates were 27.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $49.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net interest income of $1.9 million, or 3.7%, was primarily due to a decrease in interest income that exceeded a decrease in interest expense and a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds for interest bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $2.1 million, or 2.7%, to $76.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $78.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in interest and dividend income was due to a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets by 75 basis points from 8.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 8.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $112.3 million, or 6.3%, to $1.9 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.8 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest expense decreased $242,000, or 0.9%, to $26.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $27.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was due to a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 34 basis points from 4.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $95.7 million, or 7.6%, to $1.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net interest margin decreased 54 basis points, or 9.4%, to 5.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.77% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to a 100 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2024 to December 2024 that resulted in a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded a credit loss expense of $237,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a credit loss expense reduction of $391,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The credit loss expense of $237,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was comprised of credit loss expense for loans of $62,000 and credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000.

The credit loss expense for loans of $62,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in the multi-family loan portfolio. The credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in unfunded off-balance sheet commitments.

The credit loss expense reduction of $391,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was comprised of a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $235,000, a credit loss expense reduction for loans of $145,000, and a credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $11,000. The credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $235,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributed to a reduction of $27.2 million in the level of off-balance sheet commitments and favorable trends in the economy. The credit loss expense reduction for loans of $145,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributed to favorable trends in the economy.

With respect to the allowance for credit losses for loans, we charged-off $602,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to charge-offs of $33,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The charge-offs during both periods were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded recoveries of $434,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to no recoveries during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The recoveries of $434,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2025 comprised of recoveries of $350,000 with respect to a previously charged-off non-residential mortgage loan and $84,000 from previously charged-off unpaid overdrafts on demand deposit accounts.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.1 million compared to non-interest income of $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase of $808,000, or 62.9%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases of $453,000 in unrealized gain on equity securities, $326,000 in other loan fees and service charges, $17,000 in BOLI income, and $12,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income.

The increase in unrealized gain on equity securities was due to an unrealized gain of $351,000 on equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an unrealized loss of $102,000 on equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2024. Both the unrealized gain of $351,000 on equity securities during the 2025 period and the unrealized loss of $102,000 on equity securities during the 2024 period were due to market interest rate volatility during both periods.

The increase of $326,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to increases of $232,000 in other loan fees and loan servicing fees, $91,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees, and $3,000 in deposit account fees. The increase in BOLI income of $17,000 was due to an increase in the yield on BOLI assets.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $1.9 million, or 10.2%, to $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $19.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $980,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $332,000 in other operating expense, $251,000 in outside data processing expense, $238,000 in real estate owned expense, $108,000 in occupancy expense, and $43,000 in advertising expense, partially offset by a decrease of $4,000 in equipment expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $8.3 million and $9.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, we had approximately $415,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $394,000 in tax exempt income for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our effective income tax rates were 27.7% and 28.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were $767,000 at June 30, 2025 compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2024. The non-performing assets consisted of one foreclosed property located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We sold one foreclosed property totaling $4.3 million located in the Bronx, New York on June 30, 2025 to a third-party buyer at no loss to the Company and in connection therewith we provided the financing to complete the multi-family project.

Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.04% at June 30, 2025 as compared to 0.25% at December 31, 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was $4.7 million, or 0.26% of total loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to $4.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at June 30, 2025, management believes that the allowance for credit losses related to loans is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio that were both probable and reasonably estimable.

In addition, at June 30, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet commitments totaled $879,000 and the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity debt securities totaled $126,000.

Capital

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 17.06% as of June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company had the ability to borrow $740.2 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, $23.1 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and $8.0 million from Atlantic Community Bankers Bank.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and the Bank is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 15.87% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.99%.

The Company completed its first stock repurchase program on April 14, 2023 whereby the Company repurchased 1,637,794 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. The cost of the stock repurchase program totaled $23.0 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes. Of the total shares repurchased under this program, 957,275 of such shares were repurchased during 2023 at a total cost of $13.7 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

The Company commenced its second stock repurchase program on May 30, 2023 whereby the Company will repurchase 1,509,218, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 1,091,174 shares of common stock under its second repurchase program, at a cost of $17.2 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

About NorthEast Community Bancorp

NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit www.necb.com.

Forward Looking Statement

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 19,042 $ 13,700 Interest-bearing deposits 40,331 64,559 Total cash and cash equivalents 59,373 78,259 Certificates of deposit 100 100 Equity securities 25,345 21,994 Securities held-to-maturity (net of allowance for credit losses of $126 and $126, respectively) 14,398 14,616 Loans receivable 1,797,618 1,812,647 Deferred loan fees, net (62 ) (49 ) Allowance for credit losses (4,724 ) (4,830 ) Net loans 1,792,832 1,807,768 Premises and equipment, net 25,341 24,805 Investments in restricted stock, at cost 1,085 397 Bank owned life insurance 26,074 25,738 Accrued interest receivable 12,119 13,481 Real estate owned 767 5,120 Property held for investment 1,352 1,370 Right of Use Assets – Operating 4,383 4,001 Right of Use Assets – Financing 345 347 Other assets 10,370 11,585 Total assets $ 1,973,884 $ 2,009,581 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 287,741 $ 287,135 Interest bearing 1,191,420 1,383,240 Total deposits 1,479,161 1,670,375 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,422 1,618 Borrowings 135,000 - Lease Liability – Operating 4,497 4,108 Lease Liability – Financing 628 609 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,500 14,530 Total liabilities 1,637,208 1,691,240 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 14,023,376 shares and 14,016,254 shares outstanding, respectively 140 140 Additional paid-in capital 111,624 110,091 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares (5,653 ) (6,088 ) Retained earnings 230,345 213,974 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 220 224 Total stockholders’ equity 336,676 318,341 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,973,884 $ 2,009,581





NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (In thousands, except per share amounts) INTEREST INCOME: Loans $ 36,740 $ 38,634 $ 73,622 $ 75,337 Interest-earning deposits 1,027 1,385 2,108 2,585 Securities 272 218 516 436 Total Interest Income 38,039 40,237 76,246 78,358 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 12,053 13,435 25,986 25,829 Borrowings 902 570 902 1,302 Financing lease 10 10 20 19 Total Interest Expense 12,965 14,015 26,908 27,150 Net Interest Income 25,074 26,222 49,338 51,208 Provision for (reversal of) credit loss — (226 ) 237 (391 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Loss 25,074 26,448 49,101 51,599 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Other loan fees and service charges 611 563 1,351 1,025 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 170 162 336 319 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 51 (20 ) 351 (102 ) Other 26 26 55 43 Total Non-Interest Income 858 731 2,093 1,285 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,650 5,252 11,583 10,603 Occupancy expense 743 674 1,489 1,381 Equipment 253 221 470 474 Outside data processing 758 607 1,494 1,243 Advertising 123 94 225 182 Real estate owned expense 247 27 277 39 Other 2,734 2,623 5,589 5,257 Total Non-Interest Expenses 10,508 9,498 21,127 19,179 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 15,424 17,681 30,067 33,705 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,254 4,883 8,330 9,533 NET INCOME $ 11,170 $ 12,798 $ 21,737 $ 24,172





NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.85 $ 0.98 $ 1.65 $ 1.84 Earnings per share - diluted 0.82 0.97 1.60 1.83 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,216 13,084 13,204 13,119 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,568 13,181 13,563 13,205 Performance ratios/data: Return on average total assets 2.27 % 2.70 % 2.20 % 2.60 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.37 % 17.28 % 13.18 % 16.59 % Net interest income $ 25,074 $ 26,222 $ 49,338 $ 51,208 Net interest margin 5.35 % 5.79 % 5.23 % 5.77 % Efficiency ratio 40.52 % 35.24 % 41.08 % 36.54 % Net charge-off ratio 0.09 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Loan portfolio composition: June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 One-to-four family $ 3,398 $ 3,472 Multi-family 292,552 206,606 Mixed-use 26,089 26,571 Total residential real estate 322,039 236,649 Non-residential real estate 28,971 29,446 Construction 1,323,477 1,426,167 Commercial and industrial 123,084 118,736 Consumer 47 1,649 Gross loans 1,797,618 1,812,647 Deferred loan fees, net (62 ) (49 ) Total loans $ 1,797,556 $ 1,812,598 Asset quality data: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ - $ - Non-accrual loans - - OREO property 767 5,120 Total non-performing assets $ 767 $ 5,120 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.26 % 0.27 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.25 % Bank's Regulatory Capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.99 % 13.92 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.71 % 13.65 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.71 % 13.65 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 15.87 % 14.44 %





NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance and dividend Yield Balance and dividend Yield (In thousands, except yield/cost information) (In thousands, except yield/cost information) Loan receivable gross $ 1,754,363 $ 36,740 8.38 % $ 1,687,029 $ 38,634 9.16 % Securities 37,839 265 2.80 % 33,438 199 2.38 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 438 7 6.39 % 704 19 10.80 % Other interest-earning assets 83,135 1,027 4.94 % 89,736 1,385 6.17 % Total interest-earning assets 1,875,775 38,039 8.11 % 1,810,907 40,237 8.89 % Allowance for credit losses (5,122 ) (4,927 ) Non-interest-earning assets 95,651 91,085 Total assets $ 1,966,304 $ 1,897,065 Interest-bearing demand deposit $ 298,689 $ 2,401 3.22 % $ 205,536 $ 1,930 3.76 % Savings and club accounts 141,238 761 2.16 % 158,292 982 2.48 % Certificates of deposit 815,000 8,891 4.36 % 884,626 10,523 4.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,254,927 12,053 3.84 % 1,248,454 13,435 4.30 % Borrowed money 82,712 912 4.41 % 47,276 580 4.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,337,639 12,965 3.88 % 1,295,730 14,015 4.33 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposit 274,466 285,368 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 20,114 19,641 Total liabilities 1,632,219 1,600,739 Equity 334,085 296,326 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,966,304 $ 1,897,065 Net interest income / interest spread $ 25,074 4.23 % $ 26,222 4.56 % Net interest rate margin 5.35 % 5.79 % Net interest earning assets $ 538,136 $ 515,177 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 140.23 % 139.76 %



