Mintlify acquires Trieve to advance AI-powered knowledge retrieval

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mintlify announced today the acquisition of Trieve, a provider of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) infrastructure. The move reinforces Mintlify’s modernization of how product knowledge is accessed—particularly as AI changes user expectations around support and documentation.

Historically, searching for help within software products required sifting through long-form documentation or relying on brittle search tools. But with the rise of generative AI, users now expect faster, conversational, contextual answers grounded in reliable sources.

Mintlify has been pushing toward this future, powering documentation for companies like Anthropic, Cursor, and Zapier. Its AI assistant, released earlier this year, allows users to answer questions from docs with a conversational, agentic flow. Behind the scenes, Mintlify also pioneered llms-full.txt, a now-widely adopted format that makes documentation easier for LLMs to parse and index.

Trieve’s infrastructure complements this strategy, giving Mintlify better scale and deeper control over how information is retrieved and ranked for users, whether by search or conversation.

“This acquisition is an investment in our vision for transforming knowledge retrieval,” said Han Wang, CEO of Mintlify. “Our mission is to empower builders, which starts with providing knowledge at their fingertips. The Trieve team brings deep expertise and a shared belief in building tools that get people from question to answer faster.”

“From the beginning, Trieve has been focused on helping developers go from zero to one with ease,” said Nick Khami, CEO and Co-founder of Trieve. “Mintlify’s commitment to developer experience and pushing the boundaries of AI-native workflows makes this a natural fit for our team.”

The Trieve team will join Mintlify to continue building the infrastructure that powers fast, accurate, and context-rich answers across all types of documentation.

About Mintlify

Mintlify helps teams create and manage beautiful, AI-native documentation with minimal engineering effort. Built for developers and collaborators alike, it offers both a docs-as-code and visual editing workflow, AI-powered writing, and a conversational assistant grounded in your content. Trusted by leaders like Anthropic, Cursor, and Zapier.

