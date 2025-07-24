Clermont-Ferrand, July, 24 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Availability of the half-year financial report as of

30 june 2025

Michelin Group announced today that the 2025 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The report and the first-half 2025 financial results presentation are available on michelin.com.

