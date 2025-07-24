Clermont-Ferrand, July, 24 2025
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Availability of the half-year financial report as of
30 june 2025
Michelin Group announced today that the 2025 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
The report and the first-half 2025 financial results presentation are available on michelin.com.
Contact details
|Investor Relations
investor-relations@michelin.com
Guillaume Jullienne
guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com
Flavien Huet
flavien.huet@michelin.com
Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com
|Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com
Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com
Attachment