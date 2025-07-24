AgriFORCE Announces Reverse Stock Split

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI) today announced the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares whereby every nine (9) shares of its outstanding common shares will automatically be combined into one (1) common share. The reverse split was approved by the Company’s shareholders on June 6, 2025 and will be effective as of the commencement of trading on July 28, 2025 at the open of market. As of the close of business on July 23, 2025, we had 7,851,398 shares of stock issued and outstanding. Post reverse split, this would equate to 872,377 shares. The reverse stock split is being implemented for the purpose of complying with the closing bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

