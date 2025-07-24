Nexity - First-Half 2025 Results - Press release

FIRST-HALF 2025 RESULTS

RETURN TO POSITIVE CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT1 STARTING IN H1

STRONG MOMENTUM FOR HOMEBUYERS

FURTHER REINFORCEMENT OF FINANCIAL STRUCTURE UNTIL 2028

GUIDANCE FOR 2025 CONFIRMED

Return to positive current operating profit1 for the Group starting in H1, thanks to actions well underway

Margins restored for Urban Planning and Residential Real Estate Development as of 30 June

Improved profitability for Services, driven in particular by the Serviced Properties business

(margin: 12.5%)

driven in particular by the Serviced Properties business (margin: 12.5%) Progress ahead of schedule on the cost-savings plan for €100 million in savings by 2026 with a level of savings achieved that will be higher than initially expected for full-year 2025 (92% achieved vs 75% initially announced), reflecting the rigorous execution and effectiveness of actions taken





Current operating profit1 for the Group positive in H1 2025 at €6 million, vs -€54 million in H1 2024





Business activity aligned with market trends; continued strong momentum for homebuyers (up 34% in H1)

Supply for sale aligned with our market : 5,279 units, equating to a supply/total market ratio 2 identical to its 2019 level, currently being replenished (up 2% vs Q1 2025); absorption rate improving (5 months), thanks to the recalibration launched in 2024 and the selective development approach; virtually no unsold completed homes (~100 units)

: 5,279 units, equating to a supply/total market ratio identical to its 2019 level, currently being replenished (up 2% vs Q1 2025); absorption rate improving (5 months), thanks to the recalibration launched in 2024 and the selective development approach; virtually no unsold completed homes (~100 units) Product mix aligned with demand: Strong momentum for homebuyers, up 45% in Q2 (with a 50% increase in first-time homebuyers) after being up 23% in Q1, driven by an appealing price/product range and financing aligned with client purchasing power, as well as the first effects of the

extension of the PTZ interest-free loan scheme

Share of homebuyers in the sales mix: 35%, up 13 points vs H1 2024

Positive price effect (down 6% by value vs down 13% by volume for retail sales) reflecting healthy pricing levels achieved after the 2024 recalibration

(down 6% by value vs down 13% by volume for retail sales) reflecting healthy pricing levels achieved after the 2024 recalibration Strong recovery in Subdivisions (up 56% to ~700 units) driven by the extension of the PTZ interest-free loan scheme to single-family homes

Ongoing growth in our Serviced Properties business: Revenue up 13%





Further reinforcement of financial structure until 2028

Repayment of bond maturities in H1 totalling €321 million, primarily using available cash thanks to rigorous financial management

totalling €321 million, primarily using available cash thanks to rigorous financial management Financing secured until 2028 through a new series of leverage ratios adapted to the new real estate cycle, with unanimous support from partner banks and Euro PP bondholders

through a new series of leverage ratios adapted to the new real estate cycle, with unanimous support from partner banks and Euro PP bondholders Borrowing costs down (-€10 million in H1)

(-€10 million in H1) Ongoing deleveraging: Close control over WCR (WCR down €19 million for Urban Planning and Residential Real Estate Development despite the usual seasonal spike in H1) and finalisation of the plan to dispose of the Property Management businesses3

Guidance for 2025 confirmed4

Return to operational profitability : Current operating profit 1 positive

: Current operating profit positive Tight grip on the balance sheet maintained: IFRS net debt less than €380 million

VÉRONIQUE BÉDAGUE, CHAIRWOMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED:

“Our business activity in the first half of the year – which saw a clear improvement in Q2 – confirms Nexity’s ability to adapt to its market, in particular through continued very strong momentum for homebuyers, up 34% in the half-year period, thanks to the positioning and appeal of our supply.

The transformation we undertook in 2024 is bearing fruit and has enabled us to return to operating profitability starting in H1, thanks in particular to, since 2024, the launch of programmes that are fully aligned with new market conditions and the implementation of measures to reduce the cost base.

We are at an inflection point, and this momentum will be boosted by the scale-up of our new organisation as it extends to all regions. Focused on selective development and profitability, New Nexity will enable us to stay ahead of the curve and return to profitable growth in 2025, while keeping a tight grip on the balance sheet.”

KEY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Business activity – France H1 2024 H1 2025 Change vs H1 2024 Reservations: Residential Real Estate





Volume 5,060 units 4,278 units -15% Value €1,060m €930m -12% Q1 2025 H1 2025 Change vs March 2025 Backlog: Planning and Development



Residential Real Estate Development

Commercial Real Estate Development €4bn



€4bn

€41m €4bn



€4bn

€26m -1%



Stable

-37%





As announced when the 2024 full-year results were released, financial reporting has been aligned with IFRS since 1 January 2025.





Financial results (in €m) H1 2024 H1 2025 Change vs H1 2024 Revenue – “New Nexity” (1) 1,482 1,301 -12% Current operating profit – “New Nexity” (1) (54) 6 +€60m Operating margin (as % of revenue) N/A 0.5% N/A Group share of net profit

O/w: Capital gain on disposal 45

183 (44)

- €(89)m

- Net debt (2)





31 Dec. 2024 30 June 2025 Change vs Dec. 2024 330 398 +€68m

(1) Excluding international operations and discontinued operations

(2) Net debt before lease liabilities

Following the sale of the Property Management for Individuals and Nexity Property Management businesses, finalised in 2024, revenue and current operating profit for these businesses in 2024 are presented separately in the tables of this document within a separate “Discontinued operations” line item.

I – PERFORMANCE BY DIVISION

Planning and Development – Residential Real Estate

Supply for sale at end-June 2025 came to 5,279 units, down 20% relative to end-June 2024, due to ongoing selective development and the efforts to recalibrate and adapt supply in 2024. This decline reflects the Group’s adjustment to the new market conditions with a supply for sale/total market ratio5 at the 2019 level. Supply has increased slightly since Q1 2025 (up 2%), as the appeal of our range has been rebuilt.

The absorption rate improved to 5 months (identical to that observed in 2019), securing supply rotation and resulting in virtually no unsold completed homes (~100 units).

Supply for sale under construction accounted for 47% of total supply, with more than 85% of projects scheduled to be delivered in more than 6 months and 61% in more than one year.

Lastly, 88% of supply for sale is now located in supply-constrained areas, and 100% is eligible for the PTZ interest-free loan since 1 April.





Business activity

With the housing market still challenging since the beginning of the year, affected by the impact of the beginnings of a slowdown in building permit issuance and the end of France’s Pinel scheme at year-end 2024, Nexity booked a total of 4,278 reservations over the period, down 15% by volume but with a favourable price effect (down 12% by value).

Retail reservations recorded in the first half of the year came to 2,461 units (vs 2,823 units in H1 2024), a 13% decline in volume, with a clear improvement in Q2 (down 2%, vs down 23% in Q1), and a 6% decline in value, demonstrating healthy pricing levels after our 2024 recalibration. This trend reflects the following two trends: Decline in individual investors, as expected, due in particular to the end of France’s Pinel scheme (which, for reference, accounted for 80% of individual investors and 18% of total reservations in 2024). Strong momentum among homebuyers, with reservations up 34% in H1, including a 45% increase in Q2 (up 50% for first-time homebuyers), driven in particular by: The effectiveness of the product offering and marketing campaigns incorporating innovative and attractive financing solutions aimed at helping first-time buyers and young people access loans in order to become homeowners, in particular by aligning monthly mortgage repayments as far as possible with what they used to pay in rent. Good momentum in sales launches: 41 launches in Q2 and highly satisfactory reservation rates, reflecting the appeal of our range.

recorded in the first half of the year came to 2,461 units (vs 2,823 units in H1 2024), a 13% decline in volume, with a clear improvement in Q2 (down 2%, vs down 23% in Q1), and a 6% decline in value, demonstrating healthy pricing levels after our 2024 recalibration. This trend reflects the following two trends:

And of course, improved financing conditions, with mortgage rates stabilising at around 3.1% (equating to close to an 11% boost in purchasing power for our clients in one year) and the extension of the PTZ interest-free loan scheme across France.

Bulk sales , which are not linear over the year, accounted for 1,817 reservations over the period.

Note that a deal was signed in late June for 1,020 units with CDC Habitat, with these units to be recorded in reservations as final permits are awarded. In addition, the urban planning business accounted for 684 reservations for subdivisions in the first half of the year, up 56%, reflecting momentum amplified by the extension of the PTZ interest-free loan scheme to single-family homes starting 1 April.

, which are not linear over the year, accounted for 1,817 reservations over the period. Note that a deal was signed in late June for 1,020 units with CDC Habitat, with these units to be recorded in reservations as final permits are awarded.

The backlog stands at €4.0 billion (stable vs Q1 2025), equivalent to 1.6 years’ revenue.

The level secured by sales for which notarial deeds of sale were signed is 46%.

This volume does not yet include the initial contributions to the backlog of the Carrefour partnership, the first two building permits for which were filed in Q4 2024 and are currently being processed (it should be noted that revenue at termination over approximately the next ten years is estimated at more than €2 billion).

Financial performance in H1 2025

(In millions of euros) H1 2024 H1 2025 Change Revenue 1,117 1,064 -5% Current operating profit/(loss) (56) 4 +€60m Margin (as % of revenue) -5.0% 0.3% N/A

Revenue declined by 5% to €1,064 million, primarily reflecting the decline in business activity from projects underway.

declined by 5% to €1,064 million, primarily reflecting the decline in business activity from projects underway. Current operating profit/(loss) improved by €60 million to net profit of €4 million (vs a net loss of €56 million in H1 2024), reflecting as expected the process of restoring margins from H1 2025 onwards. This reflected the following in particular: 65% deriving from the dilutive margins on projects recalibrated in 2024 with a declining contribution under the percentage-of-completion method; Partially offset by the rising contribution under the percentage-of-completion method

(35% at end-June) from project launches aligned with the new market conditions and with target commitment margins 6 since the beginning of 2024.

improved by €60 million to net profit of €4 million (vs a net loss of €56 million in H1 2024), reflecting as expected the process of restoring margins from H1 2025 onwards. This reflected the following in particular:

Planning and Development – Commercial Real Estate

With the market still at a cyclical low, as expected, Nexity did not book any significant new orders in the first half of the year (€10 million total).

The Group’s commercial asset diversification initiative is well underway, with strong momentum in calls for proposals, covering a wide range of property types: hotels, cinemas, hospitals, regional centres, etc.

Financial performance in H1 2025

(In millions of euros) H1 2024 H1 2025 Change Revenue 182 31 -83% Current operating profit/(loss) 8 1 -85% Margin (as % of revenue) 4.2% 3.6% -0.51 pts

Revenue from Urban Planning and Commercial Real Estate Development came in at €31 million for the period to end-June 2025, down 83% from end-June 2024 as a result of the delivery of large-scale commercial projects (LGC, Reiwa and Carré Invalides) in 2024 (which, for reference, accounted for a total floor area of 175,000 sq.m), and a lack of backlog replenishment over the last two financial years.

Current operating profit/(loss) came to net profit of €1 million.

Services

Services revenue stood at €206 million at end-June 2025, up 12%, driven by Serviced Properties and Distribution.

Financial performance in H1 2025

(In millions of euros, excluding discontinued operations) H1 2024 H1 2025 Change Revenue 183 206 +12% Serviced Properties 128 145 +13% Distribution 44 51 +17% Property Management 11 9 -19% Current operating profit/(loss) (1) 14 +€15m Serviced Properties 8 18 +€10m Distribution (10) (4) +€6m Property Management 1 0 €(1)m Margin (as % of revenue) -0.5% 6.8% +7.3 pts

The Serviced Properties business (student residences, coworking spaces) posted €145 million in revenue (up 13%), once again driven by: The growth momentum in the portfolio of coworking businesses (11 new sites in 2024 and 1 new site in 2025, for a total of nearly 160,000 sq.m under management 7 ) The opening of three new student residences over the past year, lifting the total in operation to over 17,000 units in 54 cities. And occupancy rates remaining high for student residences (97%) and coworking spaces (86% 8 ).

business (student residences, coworking spaces) posted €145 million in revenue (up 13%), once again driven by:

Revenue from Distribution activities rose 17%, reflecting the business recovery that began in 2024 and continued into 2025 and also strong momentum in the signing of deeds during the first six months of the year.

activities rose 17%, reflecting the business recovery that began in 2024 and continued into 2025 and also strong momentum in the signing of deeds during the first six months of the year. Following the sales finalised in 2024 of PMI, NPM and Bien’ici, revenue from Property Management was €9 million.

Current operating profit for the Services business, excluding discontinued operations, came to €14 million

(vs a loss of €1 million in H1 2024). This €15 million improvement was driven mainly by Serviced Properties (margin of 12.5%, up from 6.3% in H1 2024), as well as by a healthy sales recovery and tight control over distribution-related overhead costs.

II – CONSOLIDATED RESULTS – IFRS

Following the decision to align financial communications with IFRS reporting from 1 January 2025 for simplification purposes, the financial indicators and data in this press release are all based on IFRS reporting. As a reminder, Nexity’s financial communications were until 31 December 2024 based on operational reporting, with joint ventures proportionately consolidated.

(In millions of euros) H1 2024 H1 2025 Change 2025/2024 Consolidated revenue 1,581 1,302 -18% Current operating profit/(loss) – New Nexity (54) 6 +€60m Current operating profit – International operations (16) (6) €10m Current operating profit – Discontinued operations 6 - N/A Current operating profit/(loss) (64) 0 +€64m Non-current operating profit/(loss) 117 (10) N/A Operating profit/(loss) 53 (10) €(63)m Share of profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments (0) 2 +€2m Operating profit/(loss) after share of profit/(loss) from

equity-accounted investments 52 (9) €(61)m Net financial income/(expense) (52) (42) +€10m Income tax income/(expense) 44 13 €(30)m Share of profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments (2) (3) €(1)m Net profit/(loss) 42 (40) €(83)m Non-controlling interests 3 (4) €(7)m Net profit/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent company 45 (44) €(89)m

Revenue

(In millions of euros) H1 2024 H1 2025 Change

2025/2024 Planning and Development 1,299 1,095 -16% Residential Real Estate 1,117 1,064 -5% Commercial Real Estate 182 31 -83% Services 183 206 +12% Serviced Properties 128 145 +13% Distribution 44 51 +17% Property Management 11 9 -19% Other Activities - - N/A Revenue – New Nexity 1,482 1,301 -12% Revenue from international operations 3 0 N/A Revenue from discontinued operations 96 - N/A Revenue 1,581 1,302 -18%

Revenue in the first half of 2025 totalled €1,302 million, down 12% on a like-for-like basis9 relative to the first half of 2024 (down 18% excluding adjustments for operations disposed of in 2024 and international operations).

Revenue from Planning and Development decreased 16%, chiefly as a result of the slowdown in business activity from projects underway and the 10-point decline in the contribution from the Commercial business (down 83% by value). This fall arose from a base effect linked to completion of the major commercial projects delivered in 2024.

decreased 16%, chiefly as a result of the slowdown in business activity from projects underway and the 10-point decline in the contribution from the Commercial business (down 83% by value). This fall arose from a base effect linked to completion of the major commercial projects delivered in 2024. Revenue from Services, excluding discontinued operations, rose 12% to €206 million, with a strong performance in Serviced Properties (up 13%) and Distribution (up 17%).

Operating profit/(loss)

H1 2024 H1 2025 (In millions of euros) Operating profit/(loss)

Margin

Operating profit/(loss)

Margin

Planning and Development (48) -3.7% 5 0.4% Residential Real Estate (56) -5.0% 4 0.3% Commercial Real Estate (1) 8 4.2% 1 3.6% Services (1) -0.5% 14 6.8% Other Activities (5) N/A (13) N/A Current operating profit/(loss) – New Nexity (54) -3.7% 6 0.5% Current operating profit – International operations (2) (16) N/A (6) N/A Current operating profit – Discontinued operations (3) 6 N/A - N/A Current operating profit/(loss) (64) -4.1% 0 0.0% Non-current operating profit/(loss) (4) 117 N/A (10) N/A Operating profit/(loss) 53 3.3% (10) -0.8% (1) NCG now included in Commercial Real Estate

(Previously shown under Services)





(2) Including capital gains on disposal and restructuring (3) Discontinued operations: Property Management for Individuals and NPM in 2024 (4) Including capital gains on disposal of Property Management for Individuals and NPM in 2024

Current operating profit/(loss) for “New Nexity” excluding international operations and discontinued operations improved by €60 million to net profit of €6 million.

Current operating profit/(loss), adversely affected in the first half of 2024 by the transformation plan and the negative €57 million impact of adjustments to uncompleted supply, returned to positive territory in H1 as a result of the following drivers:

Margins restored for the Urban Planning and Residential Real Estate Development businesses starting 30 June (see dedicated section)

starting 30 June (see dedicated section) Improved profitability for Services, driven in particular by the Serviced Properties business

(margin: 12.5%)

driven in particular by the Serviced Properties business (margin: 12.5%) Initial benefits of the plan to save €100 million by 2026 with a positive impact of €20 million in H1. The impact on 2025 is now estimated at €40 million, exceeding the benefits originally anticipated for full-year 2025 (92% expected vs 75% initially announced) and demonstrating the rigorous execution and effectiveness of actions taken.





In the first half of the year, non-current operating profit included a €10 million expense related to the ongoing voluntary redundancy scheme (RCC)10 in connection with streamlining of the brand portfolio outside the Paris region. In H1 2024, it reflected, in particular, the €183 million capital gain on the sale of the PMI business.

Other income statement items

The net financial expense totalled €42 million at end-June 2025 vs €52 million at end-June 2024. This reflected the following in particular: Cost of borrowing: a net expense of €18 million , representing an €11 million improvement on the H1 2024 level, owing to the decline in gross debt and the resizing of the corporate credit facility in early 2025 in order to adjust it to New Nexity’s requirements. The average cost of borrowing stood at 3.2% 11 at end-June 2025, compared with 3.5% in 2024. Interest expense on lease liabilities: a net expense of €17 million, up a very modest €1 million owing to the lease of Reiwa (our new head office) and growth in our operating subsidiaries’ portfolio. Other financial income and expenses: a net expense of €7 million, stable with respect to H1 2024.

totalled €42 million at end-June 2025 vs €52 million at end-June 2024. This reflected the following in particular:

Tax income came to €14 million at end-June (versus income of €44 million at 30 June 2024), arising from the tax receivable recognised in respect of the loss for the financial year. The current effective tax rate (excluding the CVAE) was 26% at end-June 2025. The share of profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments does not call for any particular comments. As a reminder, Nexity sold in advance on 14 February 2025 its entire holding in Ægide Domitys, with no effect on the 2024 or 2025 financial performance. The Group share of net profit/(loss) amounted to a net loss of €44 million in H1 2025 vs net profit of €45 million in H1 2024. In H1 2024, it reflected the €183 million capital gain on the sale of the PMI business.





came to €14 million at end-June (versus income of €44 million at 30 June 2024), arising from the tax receivable recognised in respect of the loss for the financial year. The current effective tax rate (excluding the CVAE) was 26% at end-June 2025.

III – FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Debt and liquidity

The Group’s net debt before lease liabilities totalled €398 million at 30 June 2025. This represented a moderate increase of €68 million by comparison with the rises observed in the past during the first half owing to the seasonality of development activities, with further tight management of the WCR a key factor (see specific section below).



(In millions of euros) 31 Dec.

2024 30 June 2025 Change 2025/2024 Bond issues and other 796 496 (300) Bank borrowings and commercial paper 300 507 +207 Gross debt 1,096 1,003 (93) Net cash and cash equivalents (766) (605) +161 Net financial debt before lease liabilities 330 398 +68

Bond repayments of €321 million in the first half: On 2 March 2025, the Group repaid the entire 2018 ORNANE bond, for a total of €200 million. It also repaid the 8-year €121 million tranche (due June 2025 in line with the published documentation) of its Euro PP bond. These two repayments were predominantly made using the Group’s cash.





On 2 March 2025, the Group repaid the entire 2018 ORNANE bond, for a total of €200 million. It also repaid the 8-year €121 million tranche (due June 2025 in line with the published documentation) of its Euro PP bond. These two repayments were predominantly made using the Group’s cash. Fixed-rate debt and debt covered by interest rate hedges constitutes 70% of gross debt, thereby limiting the Group’s exposure to rising interest rates.





The Group’s liquidity was solid at end-June, totalling €528 million: The available cash at 30 June 2025 includes the €435 million undrawn portion of the credit facility.





Adjusted bank financing and covenants

In the first half of the year, the Group renegotiated the trajectory of its leverage ratio with its partner banks and Euro PP bondholders to reflect the new real estate cycle and the expected improvement in New Nexity’s profitability.

It should be noted that in Q1, the Group reviewed its medium-term bank financing, with a new credit facility adjusted to €625 million, and revised the leverage ratio included in the covenants as follows: <8.5x at year-end 2025, <7x at year-end 2026 and ≤3.5x at year-end 2027.

The next test period has been pushed back to the end of 2025, to be reviewed annually until the credit facility matures in February 2028, and the interest coverage ratio (ICR) has been excluded from covenants. 12

The Euro PP bondholders unanimously voted in favour of the changes proposed during the consultation process regarding, in particular, the covenants described above for the Euro PP 2026 and Euro PP 2027 tranches.13





Working capital requirement

(In millions of euros) 31 Dec. 2024 30 June 2025 Change Planning and Development 746 743 (3) Residential Real Estate 802 782 (19) Commercial Real Estate (56) (39) +17 Services 21 4 (18) Serviced Properties (64) (71) (6) Distribution 80 68 (12) Property Management 6 6 +0 Other Activities (37) (13) +24 Total WCR for New Nexity excluding tax 730 734 +3 International operations (1) 99 117 +17 Total WCR excluding tax 830 850 +21 Corporate income tax 2 5 +3 Working capital requirement (WCR) 832 856 +24 (1) International operations being managed on a run-off basis (Germany, Italy and Belgium)

The WCR came to €856 million vs €832 million at 31 December 2024, a moderate increase of €24 million relative to the seasonal peak in WCR traditionally seen during the first half.

WCR for Urban Planning and Residential Real Estate Development was reduced by €19 million thanks to ongoing efforts: Increased selectivity in land purchases; optimised timing of land acquisition and the first calls for funds (simultaneous purchase of land, signing of deeds and calls for funds) and accelerated payment collection.

thanks to ongoing efforts: Increased selectivity in land purchases; optimised timing of land acquisition and the first calls for funds (simultaneous purchase of land, signing of deeds and calls for funds) and accelerated payment collection. Note also the anticipated, but temporary impact on the WCR of the international operations, with a return to the year-end 2024 level expected by the end of the year.

IV – CSR: ACCELERATING CITIES’ SUSTAINABILITY TRANSITION

New sustainability transition strategy:

In the first half, Nexity continued to roll out its ambitious environmental strategy. After being upgraded for carbon and biodiversity in 2022, it was reviewed in 2024, giving rise to the “Impact 2030” transition plan with targets out to 2030 for climate change adaptation, water, resource use and the circular economy. A dedicated report was published in May 2025:

Link to the 2024 Sustainability Transition Report

Ambitions raised for our three pillars and encouraging H1 results: 14

Mitigation and adaptation





The Group’s low-carbon ambition is to achieve a 42% reduction in its carbon impact per square metre delivered between 2019 and 2030, 10% above the level required by France’s RE2020 environmental regulations.15 This involves working on existing projects, including renovation and urban regeneration operations, and the development of low-carbon real estate, using our technical expertise and our ability to make use of low-impact construction processes. Note that the first projects under the strategic partnership with Maitre Cube, a leader in off-site timber-frame construction, were launched during Q2, building towards the joint goal of 30,000 sq.m in off-site timber-frame construction by 2028.

On average in the first half of the year, the Group’s developments at building permit stage outperformed RE2020 requirements by 10% (2025 limits).

Biodiversity and water





Our 2022 biodiversity policy aimed to establish the Group as a pioneer in measuring the biodiversity of developments, and now the “Impact 2030” plan states that all developments should undergo an environmental assessment, as well as analysis of the rainwater recovery and greywater treatment solutions.

The Group has teamed up with Odalie to roll out Aquapod, a novel solution for greywater treatment within buildings that helps reduce unnecessary use of drinking water.

Resource use and circular economy





Our resource management policy is based on accelerating the renovation of existing properties and urban regeneration.

13% of developments analysed by the Commitment Committee over the past 18 months are urban regeneration projects.

For information, Nexity’s 2024 URD includes a Sustainability Statement, in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which sets out all the Group’s ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) priorities and related initiatives: Link to the 2024 Sustainability Statement

V – GOVERNANCE

All resolutions put to the vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting on 22 May were duly adopted, including the following:

Renewal of Véronique Bédague’s term of office as a director;

Renewal of the terms of office as directors of Soumia Belaïdi-Malinbaum, Florence Verzelen and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, represented by Bertrand Blanpain.

The election of Caroline Desmaretz as a director representing employee shareholders for the remainder of the term of office of her predecessor who resigned from their position.





The Board of Directors, which met after the Shareholders’ Meeting, also:

Renewed Véronique Bédague’s appointment as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company , for the duration of her term of office as a director, as well as her term of office as Chairwoman of the Strategy & Investment Committee.

, for the duration of her term of office as a director, as well as her term of office as Chairwoman of the Strategy & Investment Committee. Renewed Jean-Claude Bassien’s appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, for the same duration as the Chief Executive Officer’s appointment.

In addition, following the resignation of Jérôme Grivet as a director on 16 June 2025 and a review by the Remuneration & Appointments Committee, the Board co-opted Serge Magdeleine (Chief Executive Officer of LCL) for the remainder of the term of office, i.e. until the close of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2027. This decision will be submitted for ratification at the next Shareholders’ Meeting. Serge Magdeleine will also replace Jérôme Grivet as a member of the Audit & Accounts Committee and the Strategy & Investment Committee.

Lastly, La Mondiale indicated that Fabrice Heyriès (CEO of AG2R La Mondiale) would now be its permanent representative, replacing Benoit Courmont with effect from 15 July 2025.

The Board of Directors now consists of 10 directors,16 including 6 independent directors and 5 women, in line with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

VII – GUIDANCE FOR 2025 CONFIRMED

Barring any deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, the guidance issued in February 2025 for financial year 2025 as a whole has been confirmed:

Return to operational profitability, with current operating profit under IFRS positive, excluding discontinued operations and international operations.

with current operating profit under IFRS positive, excluding discontinued operations and international operations. Continued tight grip on the balance sheet, with IFRS net debt of less than

€380 million.1718

****

FINANCIAL CALENDAR & PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Q3 2025 revenue and business activity Thursday, 23 October 2025 (after market close)

(after market close) 2025 Full-year results Wednesday, 25 February 2026 (after market close)

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 July 2025. They were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 July 2025. They were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

NEXITY – LIFE TOGETHER

With €3.5 billion in revenue in 2024, Nexity has a nationwide presence as an urban operator working for urban regeneration and meeting the needs of regions and its clients. Drawing on our dual expertise as a planner/developer and a developer/operator, we are rolling out a regional, multi-product range of services and solutions. As a long-standing proponent of access to housing for all and the leader in our sector when it comes to low-carbon construction, we are dedicated to making new and renovated real estate both affordable and sustainable. In line with our corporate purpose, "Life together", we endeavour to help build more vibrant, livable cities that are more welcoming and affordable and that respect individuals, the community and the planet. In 2024, Nexity was ranked France's number-one low-carbon project owner by the BBCA for the sixth year running, came fifth in the customer relations ranking drawn up by Les Échos and HCG, and was rated 5 out of 5 by Humpact for the fifth year running (in respect of 2023) as being the leader in its sector in terms of development of human capital. Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext's Compartment B and the SBF 120.

ANNEXES

1. Residential Real Estate Development – Quarterly reservations





2023 2024 2025 Number of units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 New homes (France) 2,811 3,274 3,128 5,389 2,005 3,055 3,049 5,278 1,434 2,844 Subdivisions 288 359 186 217 221 218 267 362 278 406 Total number of reservations (France) 3,099 3,633 3,314 5,606 2,226 3,273 3,316 5,640 1,712 3,250





2023 2024 2025 Value (€m incl. VAT) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 New homes (France) 575 685 605 1,099 446 614 630 1,028 312 618 Subdivisions 28 28 25 20 18 17 24 36 26 32 Total amount of reservations (France) 604 713 630 1,119 464 631 654 1,064 339 650

2. Residential Real Estate Development – Cumulative reservations





2023 2024 2025 Number of units Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 New homes (France) 2,811 6,085 9,213 14,602 2,005 5,060 8,109 13,387 1,434 4,278 Subdivisions 288 647 833 1,050 221 439 706 1,068 278 684 Total number of reservations (France) 3,099 6,732 10,046 15,652 2,226 5,499 8,815 14,455 1,712 4,962





2023 2024 2025 Value (€m incl. VAT) Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 New homes (France) 575 1,260 1,865 2,964 446 1,060 1,690 2,718 312 930 Subdivisions 28 56 81 101 18 35 58 95 26 58 Total amount of reservations (France) 604 1,316 1,946 3,065 464 1,095 1,748 2,812 339 988

3. Breakdown of new home reservations (France) by client





Number of units H1 2024 H1 2025 Change

H1 2025 / H1 2024 Homebuyers 1,114 22% 1,489 35% 34% o/w: - First-time buyers 947 19% 1,313 31% 39% - Other homebuyers 167 3% 177 4% 6% Individual investors 1,709 34% 972 23% -43% Professional landlords 2,237 44% 1,817 42% -19% o/w: - Institutional investors 718 14% 713 17% -1% - Social housing operators 1,519 30% 1,104 26% -27% Total 5,060 100% 4,278 100% -15%

4. Backlog





2023 2024 2025 In millions of euros, excluding VAT Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 Residential Real Estate Development (France) 5,225 5,168 5,041 5,019 4,845 4,699 4,411 4,354 4,036 4,022 Commercial Real Estate Development 659 536 445 349 248 208 43 38 41 26 Total 5,883 5,704 5,485 5,367 5,093 4,907 4,455 4,392 4,077 4,048

5. Services





Serviced Properties December

2024 H1

2025 Change Student residences Number of residences in operation 134 136 +2 Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) 97.3% 97.5% +0.2 pts Shared office space Number of sites – Morning 50 52 +2 Number of sites – Hiptown 41 40 -1 Number of sites 91 92 +1 Floor space under management (in sq.m) – Morning 118,982 129,002 +10,020 Floor space under management (in sq.m) – Hiptown 29,870 28,770 -1,100 Floor space under management (in sq.m) 148,852 157,772 +8,920 Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) – Morning 82.0% 80.0% -2.0 pts Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) – Hiptown 81.0% 78.0% -3.0 pts Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) 81.8% 79.6% -2.2 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) – Morning 86.0% 86.0% 0.0 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) – Hiptown 91.0% 84.0% -7.0 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) 87.1% 85.6% -1.5 pts Distribution H1 2024 H1 2025 Change Total reservations 1,353 1,388 +3% o/w: Reservations on behalf of third parties 756 1,185 +57%

6. Revenue – Quarterly figures





2023 2024 2025 (In millions of euros) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Planning and Development 625 825 642 964 555 744 714 752 484 611 Residential Real Estate 515 694 552 857 451 666 546 728 470 594 Commercial Real Estate (1) 110 131 91 107 104 78 168 24 15 17 Services 106 116 117 159 91 93 120 153 105 100 Serviced Properties 60 66 66 67 63 65 72 76 74 71 Distribution 40 45 45 85 22 22 44 70 27 25 Property Management 6 5 6 7 6 5 4 7 4 5 Other Activities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Revenue – New Nexity 731 941 759 1,123 646 836 834 905 590 712 International operations (2) 1 29 0 2 0 3 1 -1 0 0 Discontinued operations (3) 87 102 98 91 83 13 14 -1 0 0 Revenue 819 1,072 857 1,216 729 852 848 904 590 712 o/w: NPM 12 13 14 14 12 12 14 -1 0 0 o/w: Property Management for Individuals 54 55 58 55 52 0 0 0 0 0 o/w: International (Germany, Belgium & Italy) 1 29 0 2 0 3 1 -1 0 0 (1) NCG now included in Commercial Real Estate (previously shown under Services) (2) International operations being managed on a run-off basis (Germany, Italy and Belgium) (3) Discontinued operations: Property Management for Individuals and NPM in 2024.

7. Revenue – Half-year figures





2023 2024 2025 (In millions of euros) H1 H2 12M H1 H2 12M H1 Planning and Development 1,450 1,606 3,056 1,299 1,466 2,765 1,095 Residential Real Estate 1,210 1,408 2,618 1,117 1,274 2,391 1,064 Commercial Real Estate (1) 240 198 438 182 192 374 31 Services 222 276 498 183 273 456 206 Serviced Properties 126 133 259 128 147 276 145 Distribution 85 129 214 44 114 157 51 Property Management 12 13 25 11 12 23 9 Other Activities 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Revenue – New scope 1,672 1,882 3,554 1,482 1,739 3,222 1,301 International operations (managed on a run-off basis)(2) 30 2 32 3 0 3 0 Revenue from discontinued operations (3) 190 189 378 96 13 109 0 Revenue 1,892 2,073 3,964 1,581 1,752 3,333 1,302 o/w: NPM 25 28 53 24 13 37 0 o/w: Property Management for Individuals 110 113 222 53 0 53 0 o/w: International (Germany, Belgium & Italy) 30 2 32 3 0 3 0 (1) NCG now included in Commercial Real Estate (previously shown under Services) (2) International operations being managed on a run-off basis (Germany, Italy and Belgium) (3) Discontinued operations: Property Management for Individuals and NPM in 2024

8. Operating profit – Half-year figures





2023 2024 2025 (In millions of euros) H1 H2 12M H1 H2 12M H1 Planning and Development 57 100 158 (48) (52) (101) 5 Residential Real Estate 38 82 120 (56) (64) (120) 4 Commercial Real Estate (1) 19 19 37 8 12 19 1 Services 11 31 43 (1) 24 23 14 Serviced Properties 10 12 21 8 19 27 18 Distribution 1 19 20 (10) 7 (3) (4) Property Management 1 0 1 1 (2) (1) 0 Other Activities (8) (41) (48) (5) (37) (43) (13) Current operating profit/(loss) – New scope 61 91 152 (54) (66) (121) 6 International operations (managed on a run-off basis)(2) (3) 0 (3) (16) (16) (32) (6) Operating profit/(loss) – Discontinued operations (3) 11 18 29 6 6 12 0 Current operating profit/(loss) 69 109 178 (64) (76) (140) 0 Non-current operating profit/(loss) (4) 0 40 40 117 15 132 (10) Operating profit/(loss) 69 149 218 53 (61) (8) (10) o/w: NPM 0 2 2 0 2 2 0 o/w: Property Management for Individuals 8 10 18 5 4 9 0 o/w: International (Germany, Belgium & Italy) (3) 0 (3) (16) (16) (32) (6) (1) NCG now included in Commercial Real Estate (previously shown under Services) (2) International operations being managed on a run-off basis (Germany, Italy and Belgium) (3) Discontinued operations: Property Management for Individuals and NPM in 2024 (4) Including capital gains on disposal of Property Management for Individuals and NPM in 2024

9. Consolidated income statement – 30 June 2025





(In millions of euros) 30/06/2025

IFRS 30/06/2024

IFRS Revenue 1,301.6 1,581.0 Operating expenses (1,205.0) (1,545.3) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 0.2 4.2 EBITDA 96.8 39.8 Lease payments (92.0) (83.1) EBITDA after lease payments 4.7 (43.2) Restatement of lease payments* 92.0 83.1 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (79.5) (80.7) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current assets (16.1) (20.2) Net change in provisions (0.0) 1.3 Share-based payments (0.7) - Dividends received from equity-accounted investments (0.2) (4.2) Current operating profit/(loss) 0.3 (64.0) Non-current operating profit/(loss) (10.4) 116.8 Operating profit/(loss) (10.1) 52.8 Share of net profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments 1.6 (0.4) Operating profit/(loss) after share of net profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments (8.6) 52.4 Cost of net financial debt (18.2) (29.0) Other financial income/(expenses) (7.2) (7.2) Interest expense on lease liabilities (16.8) (15.8) Net financial income/(expense) (42.2) (52.0) Pre-tax recurring profit/(loss) (50.8) 0.4 Income tax income/(expense) 13.3 43.8 Share of profit/(loss) from other equity-accounted investments (2.8) (1.7) Consolidated net profit/(loss) (40.3) 42.4 o/w: Attributable to non-controlling interests 4.1 (2.6) o/w: Attributable to equity holders of the parent company (44.4) 45.1 (in euros) Net earnings per share (0.80) 0.81

10. Simplified consolidated statement of financial position – 30 June 2025





ASSETS

(in millions of euros) 30/06/2025

IFRS 31/12/2024

IFRS Goodwill 1,151.7 1,151.7 Other non-current assets 1,019.4 1,006.7 Equity-accounted investments 122.8 123.4 Net deferred tax 58.2 49.7 Total non-current assets 2,352.2 2,331.5 Net WCR 855.7 831.6 Net assets held for sale - - Total assets 3,207.8 3,163.1 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

(in millions of euros) 30/06/2025

IFRS 31/12/2024

IFRS Share capital and reserves 1,811.5 1,873.3 Net profit/(loss) for the period (44.4) (62.2) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 1,767.1 1,811.1 Non-controlling interests 65.8 59.7 Total equity 1,832.9 1,870.8 Net debt before lease liabilities 398.5 329.6 Lease liabilities 896.4 885.5 Provisions 80.1 77.3 Net deferred tax - - Total liabilities and equity 3,207.8 3,163.1

11. Net debt – 30 June 2025







(In millions of euros) 30/06/2025

IFRS 31/12/2024

IFRS Bond issues (incl. accrued interest and arrangement fees) 471.2 771.4 Put options granted to minority interests 24.7 24.4 Loans and borrowings 506.9 300.0 Loans and borrowings 1,002.8 1,095.8 Other financial receivables and payables (196.1) (229.9) Cash and cash equivalents (419.5) (667.6) Bank overdraft facilities 11.3 131.3 Net cash and cash equivalents (408.1) (536.3) Total net financial debt before lease liabilities 398.5 329.6 Lease liabilities 896.4 885.5 Total lease liabilities 896.4 885.5 Total net debt 1,294.8 1,215.1 Total net debt 1,294.8 1,215.1

12. Simplified statement of cash flows – 30 June 2025





(In millions of euros) 30/06/2025

IFRS 30/06/2024

IFRS Consolidated net profit/(loss) (40.3) 42.4 Elimination of non-cash income and expenses 106.3 (65.5) Cash flow from operating activities after interest and tax expenses 66.0 (23.1) Elimination of net interest expense/(income) 35.0 44.8 Elimination of tax expense, including deferred tax (13.4) (44.2) Cash flow from operating activities before interest and tax expenses 87.6 (22.5) Repayment of lease liabilities (92.2) (83.1) Cash flow from operating activities after lease payments but before interest and tax expenses (4.6) (105.6) Change in operating working capital requirement (45.3) 65.1 Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 0.2 4.2 Interest paid (14.1) (24.4) Tax paid 0.4 (3.4) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities (63.3) (64.2) Net cash from/(used in) net operating investments (23.6) (23.0) Free cash flow (86.9) (87.2) Acquisitions of subsidiaries and other changes in scope 27.3 325.1 Reclassification in accordance with IFRS 5 - 0.2 Other net financial investments (3.2) (9.0) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities 24.1 316.3 Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent company 0.0 0.0 Other payments (to)/from minority shareholders 1.5 (12.1) Net disposal/(acquisition) of treasury shares (0.4) 0.7 Change in financial receivables and payables (net) (66.5) (237.0) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (65.3) (248.4) Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates 0.0 (0.1) Change in cash and cash equivalents (128.2) (19.4) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 536.3 650.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 408.1 631.1

13. Capital employed





(In millions of euros) H1 2025 Non-current assets WCR Goodwill Total excl.

right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Total incl.

right-of-use assets Planning and Development 132 812 943 33 977 Services 99 3 102 675 777 Other Activities and not attributable 193 40 1,152 1,385 67 1,451 Group capital employed 424 855 1,152 2,430 775 3,205





(In millions of euros) 2024 Non-current assets WCR Goodwill Total excl.

right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Total incl.

right-of-use assets Planning and Development 62 1,034 1,097 40 1,136 Services 91 20 112 656 767 Other Activities and not attributable 195 -13 1,152 1,334 73 1,407 Group capital employed 349 1,042 1,152 2,542 768 3,310



GLOSSARY

Absorption rate: Available market supply compared to reservations for the last 12 months, expressed in months, for the new homes business in France.

Business potential: The total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT, within future projects in Residential Real Estate Development (new homes, subdivisions and international) as well as Commercial Real Estate Development, validated by the Group’s Committee, in all structuring phases, including the programmes of the Group’s urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets); this business potential includes the Group’s current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options).

Current operating profit: Includes all operating profit items with the exception of items resulting from unusual, abnormal and infrequently occurring transactions. In particular, impairment of goodwill is not included in current operating profit.

Development backlog (or order book): The Group’s already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development businesses (Residential Real Estate Development and Commercial Real Estate Development). The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built).

EBITDA: Defined by Nexity as equal to current operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current assets, net changes in provisions, share-based payment expenses and the transfer from inventory of borrowing costs directly attributable to property developments, plus dividends received from equity-accounted investees whose operations are an extension of the Group’s business. Depreciation and amortisation includes right-of-use assets calculated in accordance with IFRS 16, together with the impact of neutralising internal margins on disposal of an asset by development companies, followed by take-up of a lease by a Group company.

EBITDA after lease payments: EBITDA net of expenses recorded for lease payments that are restated to reflect the application of IFRS 16 Leases.

Free cash flow: Cash generated by operating activities after taking into account tax paid, financial expenses, repayment of lease liabilities, changes in WCR, dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method and net investments in operating assets.

Joint ventures: Entities over whose activities the Group has joint control, established by contractual agreement. Most joint ventures are property developments (Residential Real Estate Development and Commercial Real Estate Development) undertaken with another developer (co-developments).

Land bank: The amount corresponding to acquired land development rights for projects in France carried out before obtaining a building permit or, in some cases, planning permissions.

Market share for new homes in France: Number of reservations made by Nexity (retail and bulk sales) divided by the number of reservations (retail and bulk sales) reported by the French Federation of Real Estate Developers (FPI).

Net profit before non-recurring items: Group share of net profit restated for non-recurring items such as change in fair value adjustments in respect of the ORNANE bond issue and items included in non-current operating profit (disposal of significant operations, any goodwill impairment losses, remeasurement of equity-accounted investments following the assumption of control).

Operational reporting: According to IFRS but with joint ventures proportionately consolidated. This presentation is used by management as it better reflects the economic reality of the Group’s business activities.

Order intake – Commercial Real Estate Development: The total of selling prices excluding VAT as stated in definitive agreements for Commercial Real Estate Development projects, expressed in euros for a given period (notarial deeds of sale or development contracts).

Pipeline: Sum of backlog and business potential; may be expressed in months or years of revenue (as for backlog and business potential) based on revenue for the previous 12-month period.

Property Management: Management of residential properties (rentals, brokerage), common areas of apartment buildings (as managing agent on behalf of condominium owners), commercial properties, and services provided to users.

Reservations by value (or expected revenue from reservations) – Residential Real Estate: The net total of selling prices including VAT as stated in reservation agreements for development programmes, expressed in euros for a given period, after deducting all reservations cancelled during the period.

Revenue: Revenue generated by the development businesses from VEFA off-plan sales and CPI development contracts is recognised using the percentage-of-completion method, i.e. on the basis of notarised sales and pro-rated to reflect the progress of all inventoriable costs.

Serviced Properties: Operation of student residences and flexible workspaces.

1 Current operating profit for “New Nexity” excluding discontinued operations and international operations being managed on a run-off basis

2 Based on data from the French Federation of Real Estate Developers (FPI)

3 On 22 July 2025, the Group signed an exclusive agreement to enter into negotiations for the sale of its subsidiary Accessite

4 Barring any deterioration in the macroeconomic environment

5 Data from the French Federation of Real Estate Developers (FPI)

6 Target commitment margins: retail: 9.5%, bulk sales: 8%, social: 6.5%

7 Total floor area net of additions/disposals

8 Method used to calculate occupancy rate updated at 1 January 2024 to take into account the inflationary environment and the impact of rent indexation; rolling 12-month basis – occupancy rate at mature sites (open for more than 12 months)

9 Excluding international operations and the PMI and NPM activities disposed of in April and October 2024, respectively

10 RCC: Rupture conventionnelle collective (voluntary redundancy scheme)

11 Including financial income and excluding waiver fees

12 Full details of covenants are set out in the 2024 URD

13 Level of the leverage ratio to be reviewed annually: <8.5x at year-end 2025 and <7x at year-end 2026, and exclusion of the ICR

14 All the targets are available in the Sustainability Transition Report

15 Regulations setting out demanding thresholds every three years for reducing carbon emissions across the life cycle of a real estate development (materials and energy)

16 Excluding 3 directors representing the employees

17 Net financial debt target issued at the beginning of 2024: Equivalent to €500 million on an operational reporting basis

18 Maximum net debt of €380 million includes the estimated €45-million impact of the increased stake in Angelotti as part of the exercise of the liquidity window by 30 September

Attachment