United States Mint Announces Sale of 25th Anniversary Sacagawea Golden Dollar 24K One Half-Ounce Gold Proof Coin

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Sacagawea Golden Dollar, the United States Mint (Mint) is proud to offer a 24-karat one half-ounce gold proof coin featuring the original Sacagawea Golden Dollar design. The Mint first issued the Sacagawea Golden Dollar from 2000 to 2008, before transitioning to the Native American $1 Coin Program in 2009. The original coin was notable as the first U.S. dollar coin made with an outer layer of manganese brass, giving it a distinctive golden color. The 25th Anniversary Sacagawea Golden Dollar 24K One Half-Ounce Gold Proof Coin will be available beginning July 31 at noon ET.

The obverse (heads) design, first introduced in 2000, retains the central to the design figure of Sacagawea in three-quarter profile carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste, on her back. Inscriptions include “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.” Glenna Goodacre, the artist of the obverse, included the large, dark eyes attributed to Sacagawea in Shoshone legends. Randy'L He-dow Teton was Goodacre’s model.

The reverse (tails) design, used between 2000-2008, features a soaring eagle encircled by 17 stars, which represent each state in the Union at the time of the 1804 Lewis and Clark expedition. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” The original reverse design was created by former Mint Medallic Artist Thomas D. Rogers.

Each coin is encapsulated and showcased in a striking black clamshell case, accented with a sleek finish, and adorned with a brilliant gold foil image of Sacagawea. The case proudly bears the inscription “25th Anniversary Sacagawea Golden Dollar” and includes a Certificate of Authenticity.

As with all Mint products containing precious metal, this coin will be priced according to the range in which it appears on the Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Click here for current pricing information.

To sign up for a “Remind Me” alert, please visit 25th Anniversary Sacagawea 2025 Golden Dollar 24K One Half-Ounce Gold Proof Coin (product code 25SG1).

Please visit https://www.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States, customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of July 31, 2025, at noon EDT.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

