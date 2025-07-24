Wayvia Ushers in New Era of AI-Driven Omnicommerce with Commerce Intelligence Engine

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayvia , the omnicommerce enablement leader formerly known as PriceSpider, debuts today with a bold product vision built for a new era of commerce where AI, data and intelligent agents shape the path to purchase. The launch signals a new chapter for the company, with an expanded product strategy, deeper AI capabilities and more powerful media and data solutions designed to help brands drive revenue across every channel.

As part of the launch, the company is introducing Wayvia MCP (Model Context Protocol), an intelligent AI infrastructure built on more than two decades of shopper data, pricing intelligence and market behavior. Purpose-built as an AI-native commerce intelligence engine, Wayvia MCP eliminates the need for dashboards, SQL or manual queries by enabling natural language access to live product and market data. It is the first enterprise-grade solution to give AI agents direct, secure access to commerce data through a native implementation of the Model Context Protocol.

“Wayvia reflects our belief that the future of commerce will be shaped as much by intelligent systems as by human decisions,” said Anthony Ferry, CEO of Wayvia. “As AI agents and algorithms increasingly influence how products are discovered and purchased, brands need more than traditional dashboards - they need infrastructure built for AI. And Wayvia MCP is our commitment to giving brands the tools to compete, adapt and lead in this new era of commerce.”

Commerce is no longer linear. Algorithms determine what products get seen, AI agents shape consumer choices and real-time pricing and inventory data drive conversions. Wayvia equips brands with the intelligence and tools to compete in this dynamic environment. With shopper and retail intelligence from any channel, brands have more insight into their shoppers' behaviors while improving the path to purchase, from offsite, onsite and agentic commerce and beyond.

Wayvia’s product strategy centers on building a smarter path to revenue, giving brands the visibility, tools and intelligence they need to compete across an increasingly complex retail landscape. Core areas include:

Omnicommerce Data: Activate omnicommerce path and audience data to power analytics, optimize shopping journeys and enable AI solutions.

Activate omnicommerce path and audience data to power analytics, optimize shopping journeys and enable AI solutions. Shoppable Media: Connect shoppable media and shopping agents from any channel to retailer conversions.

Connect shoppable media and shopping agents from any channel to retailer conversions. Retail Intelligence: Compete with product-level price, availability, channel performance and AI-powered decisions.



Founded nearly two decades ago as a price-comparison tool, PriceSpider was an early pioneer of “Where to Buy” technology and has since evolved into a full-funnel omnicommerce performance platform built to meet the growing demands of modern brands. The launch of Wayvia marks the next chapter in that evolution, reflecting the company’s expanded capabilities and vision for the future of AI-driven commerce.

Wayvia represents the next evolution of PriceSpider, combining its proven foundation with smarter, more adaptive technology and deeper insight into real-time pricing, product availability and shopper behavior. Wayvia preserves the core elements that built its credibility, including a stable leadership team, trusted solutions, strong partnerships and a deep commitment to enabling brand growth at a global scale.

