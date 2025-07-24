Stormrock founders announce Nemesis: A Swiss Incubator and AI SaaS for E-Commerce Brands

Zug, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stormrock, a Swiss e-commerce group that generated €24 million in revenue in 2024 through its portfolio of high-recurrence consumer brands, is now expanding its impact in the tech and retail space. Its founders, Lucas Nova and Fabien Dumas, have announced the launch of Nemesis: a Swiss-based incubator for high-potential e-commerce brands, along with a proprietary AI-powered SaaS platform built to industrialize the systems and methods behind their growth. The goal: provide other founders access to the operational playbooks and AI agents that turned Stormrock into a category leader.





Fabien Dumas, Co-Founder of Nemesis

Why is this launch strategic?

Nemesis is designed to help founders scale fast and sustainably through:

A favorable Swiss legal and tax environment

Direct access to Stormrock’s full operating ecosystem

Internal tools, automation frameworks, and AI capabilities

Strategic support with minority equity participation (20–30%)

How does their model work?

Nova and Dumas built their method on complete control of the customer lifecycle. Their operational model includes:

Hyper-personalized user journeys through large-scale A/B testing

Automated behavioral segmentation engines

An internal AI stack spanning Ads, CRM, Product, CRO, Finance

Processes tested across multiple high-growth DTC brands

What does the SaaS include?

The upcoming software platform replicates the systems that powered Stormrock’s growth:

Predictive segmentation algorithms

AI-driven CRO optimization modules

Autonomous AI agents for Ads, CRM, Product and Finance

Collaborative dashboards focused on founder-led decision making

The goal: provide a repeatable, intelligent, and scalable growth system to high-potential founders.

Key Metrics and Data

€24M in revenue reached in 2024 through Stormrock

€60M projected by 2027

30+ brands scaled using the same methodology

AI stack deployed across 6 core departments

Thousands of ad variants tested each quarter

Customer retention rates above industry benchmarks

Official Statements

“Nemesis was built to structure everything we’ve tested, proven, and refined over the years. It’s a realistic acceleration platform for founders aiming for operational excellence.” — Fabien Dumas, Co-Founder

“Our goal is clear: to help ambitious founders grow faster without rebuilding the wheel or repeating mistakes we’ve already solved.” — Lucas Nova, Co-Founder

About

Stormrock is a high-recurrence e-commerce brand launched by Lucas Nova and Fabien Dumas. After reaching €24M in revenue, the founders structured their methods into Nemesis, a Swiss incubator for direct-to-consumer businesses, and a SaaS platform designed to replicate their AI-driven, high-efficiency growth engine at scale.





Lucas Nova Co-Founder of Nemesis

