HJT Crypto leads the Ripple revolution: Use XRP to remotely launch Bitcoin for free, with a surge of 35,000 users in a single day

New York City, NY, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For investors who hold a large amount of XRP, HJTCrypto provides a safe, compliant and scalable way to convert their assets into a high-yield passive income source. Users do not need to sell their positions or bear the risk of currency price fluctuations. They only need to top up and purchase computing power contracts to automatically obtain stable income every day.

Traditional cryptocurrency acquisition requires high hardware investment, complex technical configuration and continuous power consumption, but now, HJTCrypto has completely changed all of this. Users only need to rent remote computing power through the online platform to get XRP rewards.





XRP Contracts Now Live — Simple, Highly Profitable

XRP has long been recognized for its role in cross-border payments and institutional financing, and now HJTCrypto's latest innovation - a user-friendly platform, takes XRP to the next level.

Users can acquire XRP directly or take advantage of HJTCrypto's intelligent AI engine, which automatically transfers cryptocurrency computing power to the highest-yielding assets, including XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, USDC, and more. Earnings will be paid daily in the cryptocurrency of your choice, providing a reliable source of income regardless of market fluctuations.

HJTCrypto platform unique advantages

- Available to Everyone: No technical skills, no hardware, no complications — just click to earn money.

- XRP Native: Handle XRP from deposits to withdrawals in one ecosystem.

- Global Instant Access: Start securely from anywhere in the world via a browser or app.

Start earning income in just three easy steps:

1.Register – Create an account and receive a $12 welcome bonus .

2. Choose a plan – Select a short-term or long-term contract (1-50 days available).

3. Start earning – Track your daily rewards and withdraw them in your preferred token.





Flexible contracts to suit both beginners and experienced traders

HJTCrypto offers a variety of XRP-based contracts designed to enable flexibility, predictable income, and effective risk management:

$10 contract - 1 day - $0.60 profit per day;

$100 contract - 2 days - $3.5 profit per day;

$500 contract - 5 days - $6.25 profit per day;

$1000 contract - 10 days - $13 profit per day;

$5000 contract - 30 days - $75 profit per day;

Click here to learn more about the contract .

About HJTCrypto

Representing a new kind of digital asset platform - data-driven, results-oriented, and globally trusted. Since its founding in 2020, the UK-based company has become one of the most promising cryptocurrency platforms for investors seeking consistent, real returns.

HJTCrypto makes it easier than ever to earn daily rewards, making financial freedom a dream. With premium applications, green cloud infrastructure, and global support, HJTCrypto is accessible to everyone, not just the tech elite, and is especially suitable for investors who seek sustainable long-term returns rather than speculative gains.

For full details and participation options please visit: https://hjtcrypto.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrencies involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.





Attachment