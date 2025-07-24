Franklin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin, TN - Root Brands, the rapidly expanding nutraceutical company, headquartered in Franklin, announced today that U.S. consumers can purchase eligible Root Brands products with Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) dollars.

In a category where most supplements remain ineligible for tax-advantaged health funds, Root Brands' partnership with payments innovator Flex, positions the company at the forefront of affordability and accessibility in natural health.

Under the new program, shoppers simply select "Pay with HSA/FSA" at checkout, complete a brief telehealth screening to document medical necessity, and then pay with their existing HSA or FSA debit card. Within 24 hours, Flex issues both a Letter of Medical Necessity and an itemized receipt, ensuring end-to-end IRS compliance without extra paperwork for the customer.

"Tax-advantaged accounts hold more than $110 billion today, yet people tell us they still pay out-of-pocket for daily wellness essentials," said Clayton Thomas, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Root Brands. "Our goal has always been to democratize health, and accepting HSA and FSA dollars removes another barrier between families and the clean, science-driven solutions they deserve."

Dr. Christina Rahm, co-founder, Chief Science Officer, and lead product formulator, added: "Root's formulas are created to meet clear clinical endpoints, from heavy-metal detoxification to cognitive support. As a result, they naturally fit the definition of medical necessity. By aligning with Flex, we can document those therapeutic benefits in minutes and let consumers use pre-tax funds to protect their health proactively."

The decision to pursue HSA/FSA acceptance originated from listening to Root's community of independent ambassadors, many of whom are healthcare professionals. "Nurses kept telling us their patients wanted a tax-efficient way to afford detox protocols," Thomas noted. "We built the entire workflow around that real-world feedback." A quiet pilot in the second quarter processed more than 3,000 qualified transactions in its first 30 days, demonstrating robust demand for nutraceuticals that meet clinical reimbursement standards.

Founded in 2020 by Thomas and Rahm, Root Brands has leveraged an affiliate-led social-sharing model to serve more than 100,000 customers and 10,000 brand ambassadors worldwide. The company's product line (including flagship detox drops Clean Slate, neuro-nootropic Zero-In, turmeric-powered anti-inflammatory Restore, and microbiome support powder Relive Greens) is manufactured in FDA-registered, GMP-certified U.S. facilities and tested to be non-GMO, gluten-free, and predominantly vegan.

Root's wellness ecosystem now extends beyond capsules and powders. Earlier this year Dr. Rahm debuted Rahm Roast, a 100 % Arabica coffee line that employs a patent-pending detoxification process to remove mold and other toxins from every bean, mirroring the rigorous purity standards applied to Root's supplements. The clean-coffee blend, available through RahmRoast.com and the Root online store, gives customers a daily ritual that aligns with the company's detox-first philosophy while satisfying coffee aficionados with rich dark-chocolate and almond notes.

Today, the FDA allows over 1,000 unregulated food additives into the food supply. So long as the manufacturer self-certifies the ingredient under the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), these additives can be included as ingredients for human consumption.



This increase in food additives has correlated with a flare of health problems in the American people. Many are now following the Root Brands' detox protocols as a first step in supporting their body's natural systems, with the goal of reducing their symptoms.

Industry analysts view Root Brands' move to accept HSA funds as a milestone for the broader nutraceutical sector. While the IRS allows HSA/FSA reimbursement for vitamins deemed medically necessary, most brands lack an integrated workflow to validate eligibility at the point of sale. Root's embedded telehealth pathway streamlines that process, potentially opening a multi-billion-dollar channel for clinically substantiated supplement makers.

The HSA/FSA launch follows a 12-month period of rapid expansion for Root Brands, highlighted by new market entries in Asia, the Middle East, and South America, recognition in Forbes India for global health leadership, and ongoing third-party certifications such as BSCG drug-free status. "Every market we enter tells us the same thing: consumers want transparency, traceability, and real science behind their supplements," Dr. Rahm said. "Those standards apply equally to how people pay for wellness. Accepting HSA and FSA funds is part of that larger promise of accountability."

As a flagship product for 2025, Root now offers the DRCgx™ Genetic Test, an at-home DNA kit that analyzes hundreds of variants tied to micronutrient absorption, detox pathways, exercise recovery, and medication response. For a one-time $499 fee, customers gain lifetime access to dynamically updated reports, arming them and their healthcare providers with a personalized genomic roadmap that dovetails with Root's targeted protocols. This further strengthens the medical-necessity case for HSA/FSA reimbursement.

How the Program Works:

Choose "Pay with HSA/FSA" at checkout on RootBrands.com.

Complete a short telehealth consult—typically under five minutes—to confirm medical necessity.

Pay with an HSA/FSA card (or any major card if a benefit card is unavailable).

Receive required documentation (Letter of Medical Necessity and itemized receipt) by email within 24 hours—no additional forms to file.

The company reports that plan administrators representing more than 2,000 corporate benefit programs have already whitelisted Root Brands SKUs, accelerating employer-level adoption.

Availability:

All eligible Root Brands products, including individual items and value packs, are now live for HSA/FSA purchases in the United States. International customers may continue to purchase through existing e-commerce channels; regional tax rules apply.

