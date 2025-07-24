New Toll Brothers Model Home Opens in Dripping Springs, Texas

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its newest Austin-area model home at Toll Brothers at Headwaters, a new luxury home community in the award-winning Headwaters master plan in Dripping Springs, Texas. The public is invited to attend the grand opening of the professionally decorated Lady Bird model home on Saturday, July 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the community located at 134 Hazy Hills Loop in Dripping Springs. The event will include food, refreshments, and more.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new Lady Bird model home, showcasing the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers at Headwaters,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “This model home serves as an inspiration for the sophisticated finish selections that our customers will experience first-hand at Toll Brothers Design Studio.”





Situated within the sought-after Headwaters master plan, Toll Brothers offers two collections of luxury one- and two-story single-family home designs with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. The Toll Brothers homes in Headwaters range from 1,913 to over 3,555 square feet and feature open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, two-car garages, indoor/outdoor living spaces, all situated on picturesque greenbelt home sites with Texas Hill Country views. Homes are priced from the upper $400,000s.

Toll Brothers at Headwaters residents will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to all that the Headwaters master plan has to offer, including over 1,000 acres of open green space with numerous community parks and trails. In addition, Headwaters Central includes a resort-style clubhouse and outdoor pool, fitness center, Wi-Fi café, amphitheater, dog park, and more. Children may attend the highly regarded Dripping Springs Independent School District schools, including an onsite preschool. Residents of Headwaters can live, work, shop, attend school, and relax all within the same community.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home shoppers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this summer.

To RSVP to attend the event or to learn more about the Toll Brothers at Headwaters community, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothersatHeadwaters.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

