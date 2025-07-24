Soulbound.TV Announces $SBX Token Launch on MEXC: July 25 at 12PM UTC

New York, New York, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support the launch, Soulbound.TV will also go live on CoinTerminal this Thursday, giving the public full transparency into tokenomics, performance data, and real-time market activity.

What Is $SBX?

$SBX is the core utility and incentive token of Soulbound.TV - a platform where creators aren’t just content producers but owners of financial ecosystems. From live prediction markets to creator tokens, AI agents, and on-stream bounties, $SBX powers a radically new model of monetization.

With 100,000+ users and 2,000+ streamers already active, Soulbound.TV isn’t a testnet experiment—it’s a live, creator-owned economy in motion.

Key $SBX Utilities:

Boost stream visibility & discoverability





Power on-chain prediction markets





Fund creator bounties





Unlock premium features & gated content





Transact instantly across the platform with no middlemen





Every $SBX transaction flows through smart contracts on Base, ensuring low gas, fast settlement, and full transparency.

Launch Details:

Token Name: $SBX





$SBX Exchange: MEXC Global





MEXC Global Launch Date: Thursday, July 25





Thursday, July 25 Time: 12:00 PM UTC





12:00 PM UTC Market Tracker: CoinTerminal (live Thursday, July 24)





StreamFi Is the Next Meta

As Twitch and YouTube double down on centralized control, Web3-native alternatives are catching fire. Soulbound.TV is leading the charge by:

Offering 80%+ revenue share (vs Twitch’s 50%)





(vs Twitch’s 50%) Removing ads entirely





Letting creators issue tokens, run markets, and earn in real time with instant payouts





Backing the platform with Animoca Brands





Integrating with top protocols like AVAX Gaming, Boinkers, Open Loot, and Xcohost





From the Soulbound.TV Team:

“$SBX isn’t just a token, it’s fuel for a whole new media economy. This launch is our first step in giving creators true ownership, and letting fans participate financially in the moments they love.”

About Soulbound.TV

Soulbound.TV is the largest decentralized streaming platform, offering instant crypto payouts, 80%+ revenue share, and an entirely ad-free experience with creator tools like prediction markets, token tipping, AI agents, and on-chain bounties, Soulbound.TV is turning livestreaming into an open, programmable economy powered by $SBX.

About MEXC Global

MEXC is one of the top centralized exchanges globally, known for rapid token onboarding, strong liquidity, and global user access. It supports hundreds of projects across multiple blockchains, making it a launchpad for breakout Web3 ecosystems.