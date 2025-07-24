Soulbound.TV Announces $SBX Token Launch on MEXC: July 25 at 12PM UTC

Soulbound.TV, the largest Web3 streaming platform, is officially launching its native token $SBX on MEXC Global on July 25 at 12:00 PM UTC, marking a major milestone in the evolution of StreamFi—the intersection of creator economies, on-chain prediction markets, and programmable livestreaming.

 | Source: SoulboundTV SoulboundTV

New York, New York, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support the launch, Soulbound.TV will also go live on CoinTerminal this Thursday, giving the public full transparency into tokenomics, performance data, and real-time market activity.

What Is $SBX?

$SBX is the core utility and incentive token of Soulbound.TV - a platform where creators aren’t just content producers but owners of financial ecosystems. From live prediction markets to creator tokens, AI agents, and on-stream bounties, $SBX powers a radically new model of monetization.

With 100,000+ users and 2,000+ streamers already active, Soulbound.TV isn’t a testnet experiment—it’s a live, creator-owned economy in motion.

Key $SBX Utilities:

  • Boost stream visibility & discoverability

  • Power on-chain prediction markets

  • Fund creator bounties

  • Unlock premium features & gated content

  • Transact instantly across the platform with no middlemen

Every $SBX transaction flows through smart contracts on Base, ensuring low gas, fast settlement, and full transparency.

Launch Details:

  • Token Name: $SBX

  • Exchange: MEXC Global

  • Launch Date: Thursday, July 25

  • Time: 12:00 PM UTC

  • Market Tracker: CoinTerminal (live Thursday, July 24)

StreamFi Is the Next Meta

As Twitch and YouTube double down on centralized control, Web3-native alternatives are catching fire. Soulbound.TV is leading the charge by:

  • Offering 80%+ revenue share (vs Twitch’s 50%)

  • Removing ads entirely

  • Letting creators issue tokens, run markets, and earn in real time with instant payouts

  • Backing the platform with Animoca Brands

  • Integrating with top protocols like AVAX Gaming, Boinkers, Open Loot, and Xcohost

From the Soulbound.TV Team:

“$SBX isn’t just a token, it’s fuel for a whole new media economy. This launch is our first step in giving creators true ownership, and letting fans participate financially in the moments they love.”

About Soulbound.TV
Soulbound.TV is the largest decentralized streaming platform, offering instant crypto payouts, 80%+ revenue share, and an entirely ad-free experience with creator tools like prediction markets, token tipping, AI agents, and on-chain bounties, Soulbound.TV is turning livestreaming into an open, programmable economy powered by $SBX.

About MEXC Global
 MEXC is one of the top centralized exchanges globally, known for rapid token onboarding, strong liquidity, and global user access. It supports hundreds of projects across multiple blockchains, making it a launchpad for breakout Web3 ecosystems.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Blockchain
                            
                            
                                Blockchain Wire
                            
                            
                                Cryptocurrency
                            
                            
                                DeFi
                            
                            
                                GameFi
                            
                            
                                Gaming
                            
                            
                                SoulboundTV
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading