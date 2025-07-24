Societe Generale: changes in share capital

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

Regulated Information

Paris, 24 July 2025

Societe Generale announces that it has carried out a capital decrease through the cancellation of treasury shares and successfully completed a capital increase as part of the 32nd Global Employee Share Ownership Programme.

Capital decrease through cancellation of treasury shares

On 10 July 2025, the Board of Directors, upon authorization of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 May 2024, decided to reduce Societe Generale’s share capital by cancellation of 22,667,515 treasury shares as of 24 July 2025, i.e. 2.8% of the share capital. These shares were repurchased from 10 February to 8 April 2025 included for the purpose of cancellation for an amount of EUR 872 million.

This amount of share buy-back and the amount of the resulting capital decrease have been determined by the Board of Directors in application of the distribution policy to shareholders for the 2024 financial year. This amount was also determined primarily to fully offset, for shareholders not participating in it, the dilutive impact of the capital increase of the 32nd Global Employee Share Ownership Programme.

Capital increase as part of the Global Employee Share Ownership Programme

On 24 July 2025, the Chief Executive Officer, upon authorization of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 May 2024, and delegation of the Board of Directors, noted the completion of the capital increase following the 2025 Global Employee Share Ownership Programme. The capital increase amounts to a total of EUR 269,310,884.40 and has resulted in the issuance of 7,531,065 new shares, i.e. 0.97% of the share capital after the share capital decrease carried out as a consequence of the previously mentioned share buy-back or 0.94% of the share capital prior to this decrease.

The positive impact of this capital increase on the CET1 ratio will be around 7 basis points and will be effective in the capital ratio at the end of Q3 25.

Approximately 51,000 Group employees and eligible retired former employees in 31 countries have subscribed to this transaction.

Employee share ownership is a collective programme at Societe Generale to involve employees in the development of the company and to enable them to benefit from long-term value creation.

New amount of share capital

Following these two transactions, the share capital of Societe Generale is EUR 981,475,408.75, divided into 785,180,327 shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.25 each.

Information on the total amount of voting rights and shares will be updated and available on the Societe Generale website under the section “Monthly reports on total amount of voting rights and shares”.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com



Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.



Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment