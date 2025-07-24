Upsize LLC Opens New Male Enhancement Clinic in Dallas, Offering Revolutionary Non-Surgical Procedures

DALLAS, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upsize Clinic, a leading provider of non-surgical male enhancement treatments, announces the opening of its newest clinic location in Dallas at 5232 Forest Lane, Suite 170. The clinic, led by board-certified physician Dr. Brad Sellers, offers the company's proprietary Upsize™ and Firm-X™ procedures, providing men in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex access to clinically proven, minimally invasive male enhancement procedures.

The new Dallas location represents Upsize's continued national expansion, following the company's recent milestone of surpassing 1,500 successful procedures across its network of 20 affiliated physicians nationwide. The clinic specializes in two groundbreaking treatments: the Upsize™ procedure utilizing hyaluronic acid dermal fillers for girth enhancement, and the Firm-X™ treatment employing neuromodulator injections for improved function and appearance.

"Dallas men now have access to safe, effective enhancement options that deliver immediate results without the risks and downtime associated with surgical procedures," said Dr. Brad Sellers, Medical Director of Upsize Dallas. "These innovative treatments represent a significant advancement in male aesthetic medicine, offering natural-looking results that boost confidence and improve quality of life."

About Dr. Brad Sellers

Dr. Sellers brings over two decades of medical expertise to his practice, having served as Medical Director and Associate Medical Director at several prominent Dallas-area Emergency Departments and Level 1 and Level 2 Trauma Centers. His extensive background in emergency medicine, combined with his Certified Physician Executive credentials from the American Association of Physician Leaders, ensures the highest standards of patient safety and care.

Recently completing specialized training in male enhancement procedures through Upsize LLC, as well as neurotoxin and dermal filler certification from the National Laser Institute, Dr. Sellers has expanded his practice to focus on intimate wellness and aesthetic treatments for men. His commitment to excellence and patient-centered approach makes him uniquely qualified to deliver these innovative procedures.

The Upsize™ Procedure: Non-Surgical Girth Enhancement

The flagship Upsize™ procedure uses FDA-approved hyaluronic acid dermal fillers (used off-label) administered via micro-cannula to achieve natural girth enlargement and improved symmetry. Key benefits include:

Immediate Results : Patients see enhancement immediately following the 30-minute in-office procedure

: Patients see enhancement immediately following the 30-minute in-office procedure Minimal Downtime : Most men return to normal activities within days

: Most men return to normal activities within days Reversible Option : Results can be adjusted or reversed if desired

: Results can be adjusted or reversed if desired Natural Feel : Maintains natural texture and sensation

: Maintains natural texture and sensation Long-Lasting: Results typically last an average of 24 months



Firm-X™: Revolutionary Neuromodulator Treatment

The innovative Firm-X™ treatment utilizes neurotoxin injections to enhance male sexual health and appearance. This procedure works by relaxing smooth muscles in corpus cavernosum vasculature, leading to:

Enhanced blood flow and circulation

Reduced retraction for a fuller appearance

Improvements in erectile dysfunction



The treatment involves strategic placement of 100 units of neuromodulator through four injection points, with the entire procedure completed in under 30 minutes.

Meeting Growing Demand for Male Enhancement

The opening of Upsize Dallas addresses increasing demand for physician administered male aesthetic treatments in North Texas. As men become more comfortable seeking enhancement options, the need for safe, effective alternatives to risky surgeries and unregulated products has grown significantly.

"Men seeking enhancement deserve access to clinically proven treatments performed by qualified medical doctors," Dr. Sellers noted. "Our procedures offer a discreet, professional solution that prioritizes both results and safety."

Comprehensive Patient Care

The Dallas clinic provides confidential consultations where patients can discuss their options and determine the most appropriate treatment plan. Both procedures are performed in a discrete, medical-grade facility with strict adherence to safety protocols. Patients receive lifetime follow-up care at no additional charge, ensuring ongoing support and satisfaction.

About Upsize LLC

Headquartered in Roseville, California, Upsize LLC specializes in minimally invasive male enhancement treatments. The company's proprietary procedures have earned recognition for their safety profile, immediate results, and high patient satisfaction rates. With locations across California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Arizona, Nebraska, and international expansion into Panama and Canada, Upsize continues to lead innovation in male aesthetic medicine.