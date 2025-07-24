EB5 Capital Celebrates the Closing of Atlanta Woodrow Apartments (JF41)

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is pleased to announce the closing of its $42.4 million investment in Woodfield Development’s Atlanta Woodrow Apartments (JF41) project.

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the high-unemployment Target Employment Area (TEA) project is a Class A multifamily development featuring 300 units across four modern apartment buildings and 25 townhomes. The development will include expansive amenity space, including a resort-caliber pool and lounge, commercial-quality fitness center, and vibrant gaming courtyard, all complemented by top-of-market interiors and finishes.

Considered a significant tech hub and corporate city, Atlanta is home to many major companies including UPS, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Home Depot, and CNN. JF41 is situated in the South Atlanta submarket, a rapidly developing area near downtown. The location offers convenient access to several major transportation routes and is only ten miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest airport.

“This project is a great example of how the EB-5 Program helps redevelop communities,” said Jonathan Mullen, EB5 Capital’s Senior Vice President of Investments. “We’re proud to be part of a project that will bring over 900 new jobs to a high-unemployment area and contribute to the continued growth of the South Atlanta region.”

JF41 marks EB5 Capital’s 21st multifamily investment and second project in the state of Georgia. Construction is expected to start in Q3 2025 and reach completion in Q1 2027.

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the country's oldest and most active Regional Center operators, the firm has raised more than one billion dollars of foreign capital across over 45 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital's distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries.

