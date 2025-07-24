



PANAMA CITY, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency market faced heavy volatility as XRP dropped sharply, while LF Labs (LF Coin) attracted attention as a potential safe haven. XRP’s decline followed large wallet transfers, yet LF Labs showed resilience and gained support from a growing investor base. As panic hit XRP, LF Coin’s tokenomics and ecosystem strength helped it stand out during the correction.

XRP Faces Sharp Drop Amid Co-Founder Transfers

XRP's price fell over 10% within 24 hours, breaking below the critical $3.27 pivot level. The drop followed a $175 million transfer of 50 million XRP from a wallet linked to co-founder Chris Larsen. As sell-off fears spread, XRP futures recorded $81.7 million in liquidations, and trading volume rose 149.8%.

The heavy volume confirmed intense selling pressure as market participants rushed to exit positions. South Korea’s Upbit exchange reportedly accelerated the decline by selling more than 75 million XRP. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram signaled weakening bullish momentum, falling from +0.06 to +0.041.





Source: X

Despite speculation of a long-term decline, some analysts maintained a bullish view, citing technical setups. A potential XRP recovery hinges on the outcome of the ongoing lawsuit with the U.S. SEC. Legal experts believe a settlement before the August 15 status deadline may limit penalties and boost sentiment.

LF Labs (LF Coin) Attracts Positive Momentum

While XRP struggled, LF Coin gained traction due to strong fundamentals and community-focused tokenomics. Despite market pressure, LF Coin fell only 10.19%, supported by its expanding ecosystem and clear use cases. Unlike XRP, LF Coin benefits from active market-making, strategic exchange support, and real-world utilities.

LF Labs celebrated its fourth anniversary with an announcement of 20 upcoming exchange listings scheduled for July 30. These listings are expected to bring greater visibility and liquidity to the LF Coin. The project’s focus on building a robust token economy also enhances investor confidence during broader market pullbacks.

LF Coin operates a crypto-to-fiat PoS system , LF Wallet, and supports Web3 startups through its accelerator. This approach creates sustained value and drives long-term growth for LF Coin holders. LF Labs' commitment to both capital and infrastructure differentiates it from other projects.

LF Coin Tokenomics Highlight Community Commitment

LF Coin’s tokenomics allocate 60% of the supply to the community, encouraging widespread participation and fair distribution. The team and contributors each receive 15%, and 10% is reserved for public sale. This structure reinforces decentralization and ensures strong grassroots engagement within the ecosystem.

The maximum supply of LF Coin is capped at 10 billion, with nearly 3 billion already in circulation. The project’s utility-based model supports consistent usage and strengthens price stability over time.

