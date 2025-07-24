New data from Global Water Intelligence reveals impact of hyperscale data center boom on onsite water consumption and unprecedented growth in water technology and infrastructure spending

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from GWI has found that onsite water consumption for data center cooling is forecast to increase by just over 50% by 2030, despite data center capacity doubling over the same period.





The findings reflect significant efficiency gains in water use, with a shift to water-efficient cooling technologies. These technologies require higher quality water, and GWI therefore predicts that these strides in responsible water use will be supported by unprecedented double digit annual growth in water-related technology and infrastructure spending for data centers.

Hybrid air-water cooling, as well systems designed for AI workloads, where chips are in direct contact with a water-based coolant, are increasingly the norm for data centers. Additionally there is a shift to lower-quality recycled water as the sector cuts its freshwater use.

However, the extent of these efficiency gains is not globally balanced, nor are they always related to concerns of water stress. In India, for example, data center water use is set to more than double by 2030, posing major risks in a country already facing extreme water stress.

Data centers can reduce their onsite water footprint by switching to dry cooling, but this drives up energy use, leading to greater indirect water consumption from power generation. As power demand continues to surge through 2030 and beyond, water-efficient cooling will be essential to the sustainable growth of data centers.

Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry.

