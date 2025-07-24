The Family Reunion Unveils Fifth-Year Schedule of Events

MIDDLEBURG, Va., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Reunion , the country’s preeminent culinary celebration of color and excellence, has announced its slate of culturally rich programming for its fifth anniversary gathering next month.

The August 14-17 sold-out event, which takes place at the Five-Star Salamander Middleburg resort, is helmed by some of the industry’s top talent including Erick Williams, Nyesha Arrington, Gregory Gourdet, Mashama Bailey, Rodney Scott, Carla Hall, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Alexander Smalls and more. For 2025, The Family Reunion continues to support the Onwuachi ‘13 scholarship fund at The Culinary Institute of America, and features returning and new partnership support, including from Wells Fargo, Amazon, Lexus, Google, Coca-Cola, and the National Restaurant Association and the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA).

Presented by Chef, Restaurateur and Author Kwame Onwuachi in collaboration with Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Collection and Food & Wine, the multi-day event crosses culinary boundaries and combines thought-provoking panel discussions, topical cooking demonstrations, inspiring recreational activities, daily “family” lunches, vibrant evening parties and late-night afterglows. Since being launched in 2021, The Family Reunion has become one of the nation’s premier and most-popular culinary events – quickly selling out with approximately 1,000 people attending each day.

The first night kicks off with United Airlines and Virginia Tourism Corporation presenting an amplified opening night cookout, showcasing legendary pitmaster chefs Bryan Furman, Rodney Scott, Kevin Bludso, and Rasheed Philips, along with Torrence “Chef T” Gregoire and Virginia Ali/Ben’s Chili Bowl.

New for 2025, Friday morning will feature new, rotating “Breakthrough” sessions. The Legacy Room will feature cooking demos by Tiffany Derry, Erick Williams and Tavel Bristol-Joseph; The Wisdom Room will feature trivia with Dr. Jessica B. Harris and Alexander Smalls; while Wells Fargo will host The Casino room with Mayor Leo Williams of Durham, NC, and the National Restaurant Association –providing guidance for businesses when the economy shifts. Saturday morning will feature a Food & Wine-curated panel on renowned chef, author and teacher Edna Lewis and the legacy of black women chefs moderated by Cheryl Slocum, with panelists Carla Hall, Mashama Bailey and Dr. Jessica B. Harris.

Several popular breakouts will return, including ‘Jerk: The Dish That Freed a Nation,’ with chefs Andre Fowles, Nicola Blaque and Lamar Moore leading guests through an in-depth tasting of delicious jerk cuisine, along with the event’s version of the reality show Chopped, presented by Google, where teams will turn mystery ingredients into incredible dishes judged by celebrity judges. Additionally, Gigi Dixon from Wells Fargo will host a fireside chat called Turning Your Passion Project in a Money Market, featuring entrepreneur and actor Hill Harper, and Janell Stephens, the founder and CEO of Camille Rose Hair Care.

The Family-Style lunches come with star power, featuring restaurants Dōgon and Dakar NOLA on Friday along with dessert by Vallery Lomas, while Saturday highlights Tatiana and Lure Fishbar and dessert from Tonya Thomas.

Friday evening’s event will pay homage to the Harlem Renaissance, the 1920s and 30s cultural revival of Black music, dance, art, fashion, literature and theater, while Saturday night’s Block Party finale will showcase a throwback 70s theme. The Family Reunion concludes on Sunday, August 17 with an inspiring Sunday Service from the Baltimore Urban Choir.

Once again, attendees will be divided into four teams and obtain points throughout the weekend through a series of interactive games, including chef-led activities like axe throwing. This year’s “family” names are Harry Belafonte, Sammy Davis Jr., James Baldwin and Billie Holiday.

Additionally, each evening this year will feature standalone Legacy Dinners presented by OpenTable at Harrimans Grill, the resort’s Five-Star-rated restaurant. The collaborating chefs have all participated at each previous Family Reunion:

Thursday’s dinner will feature Mashama Bailey and Erick Williams

Friday’s dinner will showcase Gregory Gourdet and Nyesha Arrington

Saturday’s will be presented by Tiffany Derry and Tavel Bristol-Joseph

Supported by Salamander’s talented culinary team, The Family Reunion’s exceptionally strong 2025 roster of talent features: Virginia Ali, Nyesha Arrington, Mashama Bailey, Kareem Bakeman, Shorne Benjamin, Osei “Chef Picky” Blackett, Nicola Blaque, Kevin Bludso, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Maya-Camille Broussard, Damarr Brown, Adrienne Cheatham, Preston Clark, Tiffany Derry, Andre Fowles, Bryan Furman, Deb Freeman, Charles Gabriel, Gregory Gourdet, Torrance “Chef T" Gregoire, Muhammad Abdul Hadi, Carla Hall, Dr. Jessica B. Harris, Brian Jupiter, Vallery Lomas, Matthew Lyons, Serigne Mbaye, Mawa McQueen, Lamar Moore, Nina Oduro, Kwame Onwuachi, Ken Pettus, Rasheed Philips, Jamila Robinson, JR Robinson, Rodney Scott, Alexander Smalls, David Thomas, Tonya Thomas, Georgiana Viou, Chip Wade, Erick Williams, Douglass Williams, and Melba Wilson.

The mission of The Family Reunion is to nurture, develop and celebrate racial and ethnic diversity within the next generation of hospitality professionals. The celebration takes place at Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Middleburg resort, which is one of only five properties in the USA to hold separate Forbes Five-Star ratings for accommodations, spa and dining. Experiences take place throughout Salamander’s 340 acres, including its Culinary Garden and Library. There is also a sweeping outdoor Grand Stage venue hosting a rotating lineup of meals and events.

The only African American woman to wholly own a Forbes Five-Star resort, Johnson is renowned for co-founding Black Entertainment Television. In addition to collaborating on The Family Reunion, Johnson and Kwame Onwuachi also partnered to create the highly acclaimed restaurant, Dōgon, at Johnson’s Salamander Washington DC hotel. Onwuachi, who owns the renowned Tatiana in New York City, also recently announced two new dining projects: Maroon in Las Vegas and Las’ Lap Miami.

The 2025 Family Reunion event’s full list of partners includes Salamander Collection, Food & Wine, Wells Fargo, Virginia Tourism Corporation, United Airlines, Sheila Johnson Collection, National Restaurant Association and the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA), Amazon, Google, Lexus, OpenTable, Toast, Select Events, Coca-Cola, Inspire, Zigma World, AmaWaterways, Ecolab, Glad, Tilit, Visit Loudoun, La Colombe, and Nubian Hueman.

To see The Family Reunion schedule in its entirety, visit www.salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion and/or follow along on Instagram at @salamanderresort, @salamanderhotels, @foodandwine and @chefkwameonwuachi.

2025 Family Reunion media assets | Fill out a 2025 media credential application