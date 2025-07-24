Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD); Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC); DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); and Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares prior to August 13, 2024, and still hold shares today, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ddd-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), via certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3D Systems had understated the impact of weakened customer spending on the Company’s business, while overstating its resilience in challenging industry conditions; (ii) in addition, the updated milestone criteria in the United Partnership would negatively impact the Company’s Regenerative Medicine Program revenue; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares prior to August 13, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ddd-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #DDD $DDD #3DSystems

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Centene (NYSE: CNC) shares prior to December 12, 2024 and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/centene-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to learn more. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) provided investors with material information concerning Centene’s expected revenue guidance and adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s enrollment and morbidity rates, as well as strong retention rates in Centene’s Medicare business.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Centene’s enrollment and morbidity rates. The Complaint claims that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Centene’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Centene (NYSE: CNC) shares prior to December 12, 2024 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/centene-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between December 12, 2024 and June 30, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $CNC #Centene

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

If you have held DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) shares since prior to November 10, 2023, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify, via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current DoubleVerify shareholders who have held DoubleVerify shares since prior to November 10, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $DV #DoubleVerify

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Neogen shares prior to January 5, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/neogen-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between January 5, 2023, and June 30, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), through certain of its officers, misrepresented the status of the 3M integration and failed to disclose the negative impact of integration issues on the financial health of Neogen. As a result of Defendants’ alleged wrongful acts and omissions, and the large decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, shareholders have suffered significant losses and damages.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) shares prior to January 5, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/neogen-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between January 5, 2023, and June 30, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $NEOG #Neogen

