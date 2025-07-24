Sunwave Health Achieves ONC Health IT Certification, Strengthening Its Commitment to Behavioral Health Providers

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwave Health, a leading provider of healthcare software solutions, today announced that its all-in-one platform has earned the prestigious ONC Health IT Certification from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

Earning ONC Health IT Certification reinforces Sunwave’s long-standing commitment to privacy, data security, and interoperability. By meeting federally recognized standards, Sunwave affirms its role as an enterprise-grade partner for behavioral health providers managing complex and sensitive data environments. This milestone further strengthens Sunwave’s ability to support providers as they navigate value-based care initiatives, streamline CMS reporting, and ensure compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act.

"Achieving ONC Certification marks a major milestone for Sunwave. This rigorous validation underscores our unwavering commitment to building secure, interoperable software solutions that meet, and exceed, national standards,” said Tulasi Beesabathuni, Sunwave’s Chief Technology Officer.

Sunwave’s unified platform unites EMR (Electronic Medical Record), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and AI capabilities to offer behavioral health organizations a comprehensive, certified system designed to streamline healthcare workflows and enhance patient care.

About Sunwave Health:

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, Sunwave Health is the leading provider of behavioral health software. Combining CRM, EMR, RCM, and AI built for behavioral health facilities into one unified platform, Sunwave offers solutions that increase efficiency. For more information about Sunwave, visit www.sunwavehealth.com/ .

