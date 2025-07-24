Christian Dior: Solid results in the first half of 2025 despite the prevailing environment

Solid results in the first half of 2025
despite the prevailing environment
. Revenue: €40 billion
. Profit from recurring operations: €9 billion
. Free cash flow: €4 billion

Paris, July 24, 2025

The Christian Dior Group recorded revenue of €39.8 billion in the first half of 2025. The Group showed good resilience and maintained its powerful innovative momentum despite a disrupted geopolitical and economic environment.
Local demand was solid in Europe, which achieved growth on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis over the half-year period, and in the United States, which remained stable. Japan was down with respect to the first half of 2024, which had been boosted by abnormal growth in tourist spending due to the much weaker yen. The rest of Asia saw trends comparable to 2024, although there was an improvement in sales to local customers in the second quarter.

Profit from recurring operations for the first half of 2025 came to €9 billion, equating to an operating margin of 22.6%. Net profit amounted to €5.9 billion and the Group share of net profit amounted to €2.4 billion.

Highlights of the first half of 2025 included the following:

  • Solidity for Christian Dior in a challenging environment
  • Solid local demand in Europe and the United States
  • Japan down with respect to a very strong first half in 2024 driven by tourist spending
  • Improved trends for champagne in the second quarter and ongoing weak demand for cognac
  • Resilient local demand for Fashion & Leather Goods, which maintained a very high operating margin
  • Remarkable innovation and ongoing selective retail approach for Perfumes & Cosmetics
  • Success of the Watches & Jewelry Maisons’ iconic lines and Tiffany & Co.’s renovated stores
  • Good performance by Sephora, which continued to achieve growth in both revenue and profit
  • Significant increase in operating free cash flow to €4 billion


Financial highlights



In millions of eurosFirst-half
2024		First-half
2025		% Change
Revenue41 67739 810-4%
Profit from recurring operations10 6499 008-15%
Net profit, Group share3 0232 371-22%
Operating free cash flow3 1284 029+29%
Net financial debt12 07610 018-17%
Equity63 95764 418+1%

Revenue by business group changed as follows:

In millions of eurosFirst-half
2024		First-half 2025% Change
Reported Organic*
Wines & Spirits2 8072 588-8%-7%
Fashion & Leather Goods20 77119 115-8%-7%
Perfumes & Cosmetics4 1364 082-1% 0%
Watches & Jewelry5 1505 090-1% 0%
Selective Retailing8 6328 620 0%+2%
Other activities and eliminations181315--
Total 41 67739 810-4%-3%

* On a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. For the Group, the impact of changes in scope with respect to the first half of 2024 was negligible and the impact of exchange rate fluctuations was -1%.

Profit from recurring operations by business group changed as follows:



In millions of eurosFirst-half
2024		First-half
2025		% Change
Wines & Spirits 777524-33%
Fashion & Leather Goods8 0586 636-18%
Perfumes & Cosmetics445425-4%
Watches & Jewelry877762-13%
Selective Retailing785876+12%
Other activities and eliminations(293)(215)-
Total 10 6499 008-15%


Wines & Spirits: Improved trends for champagne; weak demand for cognac

The Wines & Spirits business group saw its revenue and operating profit decline in the first half of 2025. The first half of 2025 saw trends similar to those observed in 2024, largely due to the impact on customers of trade tensions weighing on the key markets of the United States and China. In this context, the Wines & Spirits business group was down during the period, with a sequential improvement in champagne and a good performance in Provence rosé wines. To sustain demand and strengthen their desirability, the Maisons launched large-scale initiatives in the first half of the year while working to keep their costs under control.

Fashion & Leather Goods: Good resilience with local customers

The Fashion & Leather Goods business group saw its revenue and profit decline in the first half of 2025, nevertheless showing good resilience with local customers, whereas the first half of 2024 had been boosted by strong growth in tourist spending, particularly in Japan. The operating margin remained at a very high level. Louis Vuitton continued to demonstrate powerful creativity through its continuously reinvented iconic products and unique experiences offered by its “Maisons”. A prime example was “The Louis”, a museum-like space in the form of a cruise ship located in the heart of Shanghai, epitomizing the “spirit of travel” that has driven the Maison since its founding in 1854 by Louis Vuitton himself. It was also reflected by Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest show at the Palais des Papes in Avignon, and Pharrell Williams’ show held in Paris. Christian Dior Couture appointed Jonathan Anderson as the new Creative Director of Haute Couture, Men’s and Women’s collections of clothing and accessories. His first Men’s collection, unveiled in June at the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris, was an immense success. Victoire de Castellane presented her Diorexquis high jewelry collection, an ode to Monsieur Dior’s love of nature. Loro Piana celebrated its 100th anniversary with its first-ever exhibition at the Museum of Art in Shanghai. The Resort 2025 line and the Maison’s Icons delivered a remarkable performance. Fendi kicked off its centennial celebration in Milan with a coed runway show led by Silvia Fendi at the Maison’s new “Solari” location. Celine presented Michael Rider’s first collection, while Givenchy unveiled the first collection designed by Sarah Burton. Both collections were particularly well received. At Loewe, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez were announced as the Maison’s new Creative Directors.

Perfumes & Cosmetics: Remarkable innovation and selective retail approach

The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group remained stable in the first half of 2025, maintaining its robust innovation policy and highly selective retail approach. Parfums Christian Dior developed its iconic fragrances, with Sauvage, which remained the world’s best-selling fragrance, J’adore Eau de Parfum and the launch of Dior Homme, as well as the addition in high perfumery of the new Bois Talisman scent to La Collection Privée. Successful innovations in makeup (within Forever and Dior Addict) and skincare contributed to the Maison’s solid performance. Guerlain was buoyed by the latest additions to its Aqua Allegoria and L’Art & La Matière fragrance lines, as well as the global relaunch of its Abeille Royale skincare serum. Parfums Givenchy benefited from the development of L’Interdit and the success of Prisme Libre in makeup. Maison Francis Kurkdjian unveiled Kurky, a new fragrance.


Watches & Jewelry: Sustained innovation in jewelry and watches; ongoing renovation of Tiffany & Co. stores

The Watches & Jewelry business group remained stable in the first half of 2025. The decline in profit from recurring operations arose from ongoing investments in store renovations and communications. Tiffany & Co. continued the successful expansion of its iconic lines and the global rollout of its new store concept inspired by The Landmark in New York. Bvlgari showcased the emblematic Serpenti through immersive art exhibitions in Shanghai and Seoul, kicking off celebrations of the Year of the Snake. The new Polychroma high jewelry collection was unveiled in Taormina. Chaumet continued to actively develop its emblematic Bee de Chaumet jewelry line. In watches, TAG Heuer implemented the partnership signed in 2024 with Formula 1, particularly at the Monaco Grand Prix, where the Maison became the event’s first partner. Hublot celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Big Bang collection and Zenith celebrated its 160th anniversary.

Selective Retailing: Further growth achieved by Sephora; improved profitability for DFS

The Selective Retailing business group saw growth in its revenue and profit. Against a particularly high basis of comparison, Sephora continued to achieve revenue growth, drawing on its robust strategy and consolidating its global leadership position. The Maison saw further market share gains in many countries and continued to grow its community of loyal customers through its product differentiation strategy and innovation to enhance the omnichannel experience. At DFS, measures to reduce costs and streamline operations – including the closure of the Galleria in Venice – helped improve profitability, despite business activity still being held back by prevailing international conditions. Le Bon Marché once again posted revenue growth, driven by the department store’s differentiation strategy focused on a continuously renewed selection of products and a unique array of cultural events. The Group strengthened the organization of its department stores by implementing a shared governance structure for La Samaritaine and Le Bon Marché.

Outlook for 2025

In an uncertain geopolitical and economic environment, the Group remains confident and will maintain a strategy focused on continuously enhancing the desirability of its brands, drawing on the exceptional quality of its products and excellence in retail.
Our strategy of focusing on the highest quality across all of our activities, combined with the energy and unparalleled creativity of our teams, will enable us to reinforce the Christian Dior group’s global leadership position in luxury goods once again in 2025.

An interim dividend of €6.05 will be paid on Thursday, December 4, 2025, enabling Christian Dior to distribute a larger portion of the dividend received from LVMH.

Limited review procedures have been carried out and the related report is in the process of being issued.

“This document may contain certain forward looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in Christian Dior’s Annual report which is available on the website (www.diorfinance.com). These forward looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward looking statements only reflect Company’s views as of the date of this document, and Christian Dior does not undertake to revise or update these forward looking statements. The forward looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can the Company and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in Christian Dior or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.”


APPENDIX

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2025 are included in the PDF version of the press release.

Christian Dior - Revenue by business group and by quarter

Revenue for 2025 (in millions of euros)

Full-year 2025Wines & SpiritsFashion & Leather GoodsPerfumes & CosmeticsWatches &
Jewelry		Selective RetailingOther activities
and eliminations		Total
First quarter 1 30510 1082 1782 4824 1894920 311
Second quarter1 2839 0061 9042 6084 43126719 499
First half2 58819 1154 0825 0908 62031539 810

Revenue for 2025 (organic growth versus same period in 2024)

Full-year 2025Wines &
Spirits		Fashion & Leather GoodsPerfumes & CosmeticsWatches &
Jewelry		Selective RetailingOther activities
and eliminations		Total
First quarter -9%-5%-1%0%-1%--3%
Second quarter-4%-9%+1%0%+4%--4%
First half-7%-7%0% 0%+2%--3%

Revenue for 2024 (in millions of euros)

Full-year 2024Wines & SpiritsFashion & Leather GoodsPerfumes & CosmeticsWatches &
Jewelry		Selective RetailingOther activities
and eliminations		Total
First quarter 1 41710 4902 1822 4664 175(36)20 694
Second quarter1 39110 2811 9532 6854 45721620 983
First half2 80720 7714 1365 1508 63218141 677

Alternative performance measures

For the purposes of its financial communications, in addition to the accounting aggregates defined by IAS/IFRS, the Christian Dior group uses alternative performance measures established in accordance with AMF position DOC-2015-12.
The table below lists these performance measures and the reference to their definition and their reconciliation with the aggregates defined by IAS/IFRS in the published documents.

Performance measuresReference to published documents
Operating free cash flowAR (consolidated financial statements, consolidated cash flow statement)
Net financial debtAR (Notes 1.22 and 19 to the consolidated financial statements)
GearingAR (“Comments on the consolidated balance sheet”, page 297)
Organic growthAR (“Comments on the consolidated income statement”, page 295)

AR: Annual Report - December 31, 2024

