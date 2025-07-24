Brompton Funds Declares Increased ETF Distributions

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BFIN, BFIN.U, BGIE, BMAX, CLSA, EDGF, TLF, TLF.U) – As a result of strong performance over the past year1, or NAV growth since launch in the case of CLSA, Brompton Funds is pleased to announce increased monthly distributions for record dates from July to September 2025 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

Ticker Amount Per Unit Annualized

% Increase Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.1300 8.3% BFIN.U US$ 0.1400 7.7% Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF BGIE Cdn$ 0.1350 12.5% Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF BMAX Cdn$ 0.1200 4.3% Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF CLSA Cdn$ 0.1150 15.0% Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.0575 9.5% Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.1450 16.0% TLF.U US$ 0.1550 19.2%

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date July 31, 2025 August 15, 2025 August 29, 2025 September 15, 2025 September 30, 2025 October 15, 2025

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1Annual Compound Returns as at June 30, 2025



1-year

3-year

5-year

10-year Since

Inception Since

Inception Inception

Date BFIN 25.6% 16.5% 14.4% - 9.2% - Oct. 17, 2018 BFIN.U 27.8% 17.0% 15.4% - - 11.4% Aug. 8, 2019 BGIE 25.5% 15.4% 13.0% - 13.4% - Apr. 30, 2020 BMAX 15.3% - - - 17.1% - Oct. 18, 2022 EDGF 15.4% 14.2% 9.8% - 7.6% - July 21, 2017 TLF 9.6% 25.4% 17.6% 17.0% 14.3% - May 20, 2011 TLF.U 12.0% 27.0% 19.0% - - 20.4% Aug. 8, 2019

Returns are for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and are unaudited. Inception dates are noted in the table above. The table shows each ETF’s compound return for each period indicated. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that cash distributions made by the ETFs on its units in the period shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the ETFs. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETFs will perform in the future. Performance can only be provided for funds in existence for at least one year; therefore, the performance for Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF is not available.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.