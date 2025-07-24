TransFi Announces Global Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure to Drive Real-World Adoption





NEW DELHI, India, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransFi, a leading global payments infrastructure company, announces the expansion of its platform designed to power real-world adoption of stablecoins by enabling fast, secure, and compliant cross-border transactions. Operating in over 100 countries with support for more than 250 local payment methods and 40 currencies, TransFi bridges the gap between digital assets and everyday financial utility.

As emerging markets increasingly seek stable currency alternatives, the demand for dollar-backed stablecoins is accelerating. According to a recent study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), users in 17 countries are willing to pay an average premium of 4.7% for access to stable digital currencies, with this figure reaching as high as 30% in inflation-affected economies like Argentina. This growing demand is projected to amount to $25.4 billion in annual premium payments by 2027.

TransFi’s AI-powered smart routing engine optimizes the payment experience by identifying the fastest and most cost-efficient rails across both fiat and stablecoin networks. This innovation reduces settlement times from days to seconds, unlocking an estimated $2.9 billion in annual efficiency gains and addressing the $11.6 billion typically trapped in slow settlement systems.

“Our platform is built to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving financial landscape by combining speed, security, and compliance with the benefits of stablecoins,” said Rahul Sahni, COO & CPO of TransFi. “We’re proud to provide businesses and consumers with infrastructure that turns digital assets into practical financial tools.”

TransFi offers an enterprise-ready, regulation-compliant platform with built-in KYC and AML processes. Its key services include:

BizPay: Streamlined business payments with fast onboarding and low fees



Streamlined business payments with fast onboarding and low fees Wallet: Multi-currency storage and conversion



Multi-currency storage and conversion Ramp: Instant crypto on/off-ramps via 250+ payment methods



Instant crypto on/off-ramps via 250+ payment methods Single API & Widget: Easy platform integration for businesses



Easy platform integration for businesses Payouts & Collections: Comprehensive global payment infrastructure



The company’s solutions support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, payroll, digital banking, Web3, and iGaming, enabling businesses to scale with stablecoin-powered efficiency.

About TransFi

TransFi is a global payments infrastructure company dedicated to bridging digital assets with real-world financial systems. With operations in over 100 countries, TransFi provides secure, compliant, and fast cross-border payment solutions, supporting 250+ local payment methods and 40+ currencies. Its AI-driven platform empowers businesses and individuals to seamlessly transact using both fiat and digital currencies.

