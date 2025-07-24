Dr. Joel Berley Launches 2026 Scholarship to Empower Aspiring Medical Leaders Nationwide

PLANTATION, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Joel Berley, a nationally respected oral surgeon and founder of Plantation Oral Surgery, is pleased to announce the official launch of the 2026 application cycle for the Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship for Future Doctors. This prestigious academic grant reflects Dr. Berley’s enduring mission to identify and uplift undergraduate students who are poised to become catalysts for progress in medicine.

With a focus on leadership, innovation, and service, the scholarship offers a unique opportunity for emerging changemakers to receive both financial support and national recognition as they pursue careers that will shape the future of healthcare.

Honoring a Legacy of Excellence in Medicine and Mentorship

Dr. Joel Berley’s distinguished academic and professional journey has long served as an inspiration to the medical community. A graduate with honors from Rutgers University and holder of a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Harvard University, Dr. Joel Berley went on to complete a rigorous chief residency at Montefiore Medical Center. Today, he is widely regarded for his contributions to oral surgery and his commitment to cultivating the next generation of medical pioneers.

The establishment of this scholarship underscores Dr. Berley’s belief that education and mentorship are the cornerstones of a thriving healthcare system. His vision: to support young minds who are not only academically driven but also deeply motivated to improve patient outcomes and reimagine the healthcare experience.

About the Scholarship: A Commitment to Purpose and Progress

The Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship for Future Doctors will award a one-time grant of $1,000 to one exceptional undergraduate student who demonstrates academic excellence, leadership potential, and a heartfelt dedication to making a meaningful impact in medicine.

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university and pursuing a pre-med or health-related academic track. The cornerstone of the application is a reflective, original essay responding to a thought-provoking prompt that evaluates clarity, insight, and the student’s vision for transforming healthcare.

Essay Prompt:

“What inspired you to pursue a career in medicine, and how do you envision making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients or the healthcare system as a whole?”

Essays must not exceed 1,000 words and will be assessed on creativity, relevance, depth of thought, and articulation of a forward-thinking vision for medicine.

Important Application Details

Application Deadline: January 15, 2026

January 15, 2026 Recipient Announcement: February 15, 2026

February 15, 2026 Award Amount: $1,000 (one-time)



The application process is designed to encourage students to reflect on their motivations and purpose, beyond just academic performance. This award seeks to honor individuals who aspire to serve with empathy, lead with integrity, and innovate with boldness.

A Message from Dr. Joel Berley

“This scholarship is more than a financial gesture—it is a challenge to students who dream of redefining medicine. We are seeking individuals whose curiosity, compassion, and drive will leave a lasting impact on patients and the entire healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Joel Berley. “It is my hope that this opportunity inspires tomorrow’s medical leaders to rise and lead with purpose.”

How to Apply

Qualified students are encouraged to submit their essays and applications directly through the official website:

Website: https://drjoelberleyscholarship.com

Email: apply@drjoelberleyscholarship.com

For additional information, application instructions, and FAQs, please visit the scholarship site or contact the support team directly.

About Dr. Joel Berley

Dr. Joel Berley is a Harvard-educated oral surgeon with decades of clinical and academic leadership experience. As the founder of Plantation Oral Surgery, Dr. Berley has become a respected authority in oral and maxillofacial surgery while remaining committed to fostering educational advancement and leadership development within the healthcare sector.

Contact:

Spokesperson: Dr. Joel Berley

Organization: Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship

Website: https://drjoelberleyscholarship.com

Email: apply@drjoelberleyscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a60e486-1285-41e2-8099-7e1b7cd33479