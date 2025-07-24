Dr. Felix Shepard Launches National Medical Scholarship to Support Future Leaders in Healthcare from Wise, Virginia

WISE, Va., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship for Medical Students is now officially accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who are preparing to enter the medical profession. This nationwide initiative, founded by esteemed urologist and educator Dr. Felix Shepard, is designed to support academically driven students with a demonstrated commitment to healthcare and service.

A respected medical leader based in Wise, Virginia, Dr. Felix Shepard has spent more than two decades delivering specialized urologic care while mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals. The scholarship reflects Dr. Felix Shepard’s long-standing commitment to rural medical care, medical education, and the advancement of compassionate healthcare delivery throughout underserved communities.

With applications open through April 15, 2026, the Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship for Medical Students invites undergraduate students from accredited U.S. colleges and universities who are pursuing studies in pre-med, biology, chemistry, public health, or related fields to apply. The award recognizes students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a vision for the future of medicine.

Applicants are required to submit an original essay of 500 words or fewer in response to the following prompt:

Describe how your journey into medicine has been shaped by your personal experiences, and how you hope to impact the future of healthcare through your education and career. Share your vision, your passion, and the difference you want to make.

The winning applicant will be announced on May 15, 2026, following a careful review process aimed at identifying individuals who reflect the core values of the scholarship: dedication, compassion, and a forward-thinking approach to healthcare. The selected recipient will receive a one-time award of $1,000 to support their educational goals.

Rooted in the heart of Wise, Virginia, the Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship for Medical Students was created as a tribute to the career and values of Dr. Felix Shepard, who has personally provided medical care to over 15,000 patients and performed more than 3,000 surgical procedures across the region. Beyond his clinical achievements, Dr. Felix Shepard is deeply invested in the future of medicine, particularly in guiding young professionals committed to making a meaningful impact.

“This scholarship represents more than just financial support,” said Dr. Felix Shepard, founder of the program. “It is an investment in students who are ready to serve, lead, and transform healthcare with heart and skill.”

The scholarship is open to all eligible students across the U.S. and is not geographically restricted. Interested applicants are encouraged to learn more and apply by visiting the official scholarship website at https://drfelixshepardscholarship.com.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Felix Shepard

Organization: Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship for Medical Students

Website: https://drfelixshepardscholarship.com

Email: apply@drfelixshepardscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14a53b33-95cc-48e5-a8ae-430d12869282