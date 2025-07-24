[Latest] Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.6 Billion by 2034 at a 13.01% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “CRISPR Gene Editing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Kits and Reagents, Services), By Gene Editing Modality (Ex-Vivo Editing, In-Vivo Editing), By Technology (CRISPR/Cas9 Technology, CRISPR/Cas12 Technology, Prime Editing, Epigenetic Editing, Others), By Application (Therapeutic Applications, Agriculture and Livestock, Industrial Biotechnology), By End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Agricultural and Livestock Industry, Hospitals and Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global CRISPR Gene Editing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.65 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.10 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.6 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.01% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, Major players in the CRISPR gene editing segment such as CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and GeneCopoeia Inc., are enhancing precision gene editing via scalable platforms and solutions from synthetic biology. With the automation and genomic cloud computing these companies intend to enhance CRISPR’s precision and efficacy, they will utilize AI-generated guide RNAs.

Other active ventures focus on plant and agricultural biopharmaceuticals, therapeutic biopharmaceuticals, or functional genomics. Collaborations between universities, clinics, and the biotech sector are on the rise, which accelerates innovation and globalization. Compliance with FDA, EMA, ISO, ESG, and CSR requirements strengthens green laboratory sustainability initiatives. These enduring strategic focuses enable still transformative advances in CRISPR.

Key Trends & Drivers

The Rise in Demand for Personalized Medicine: This is the increasing need for treatments based on and tailored to an individual’s genetic composition. This increases efficiency and reduces adverse drug reactions. CRISPR technology aids in this by enabling on-target, specific edits. In March 2025, a CRISPR-based therapy received expanded orphan drug designation from the FDA for treating a rare genetic liver metabolic disorder which marked a regulatory milestone. Furthermore, pharmaceutical manufacturers have several personalized CRISPR clinical programs in progress for sickle cell and retinal diseases. These initiatives highlight the increasing momentum and investment behind tailored patient-specific, gene-editing therapies. As trials expand, the clinical availability of tailored CRISPR therapies approaches reality.

Growth in Agricultural Biotechnology: This concerns the application of CRISPR technology for modification of essential traits in crops like yield, climate resilience and pest resistance to solve food crises around the world. There is relaxed concern with GMO crops as emerging markets are granting less red tape than traditional GMOs to genome edited crops. In late 2024, a multinational agri-biotech consortium conducted successful pilot trials of drought resistant CRISPR maize in sub-saharan Africa. Since then, major seed companies have formed alliances aimed at bringing these next generation crops to market. The surge in the funding of agricultural startups specializing in gene editing technologies reached nearly double the amount received throughout 2024 in the first quarter of 2025. This strongly substantiates the impact and promise of CRISPR on sustainable agriculture.

The Integration of Synthetic Biology: The rise of synthetic biology is a relatively more recent phenomenon within the life sciences. Synthetic biology is the infusion of CRISPR genetic modification into frameworks designated for creating biomaterials, therapeutics, and diagnostics. It promotes creativity by programming biological functions into living organisms. In January 2025, one of the leaders in the industry launched a fully automated CRISPR workstation that designs host organisms for enzyme production. In the same quarter, CRISPR editing kits meant for easier construction of sophisticated metabolic pathways were issued. These tools which permit rapid prototyping and bioproduction, are alleviating constraints in biomanufacturing. The remarkable progress made in synthetic biology is motivating the greater adoption of CRISPR technologies by the industrial and academic sectors.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.10 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 12.6 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.65 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.01% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, Gene Editing Modality, Technology, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The applicability of CRISPR technology spans over various domains, from healthcare and agriculture to diagnostics, making it easier to adopt and innovate. Unlike traditional gene editing methodologies, it is much more cost efficient, precise, and effective. Further, it undergoes fewer regulatory roadblocks. Strong competitors, coupled with increased research and development spending and greater regulatory acceptance for clinical trial approvals, also serve to propel the industry. Lastly, the core principles of the technology’s design foster worldwide ingenuity, industrial adoption, and innovation.

Weaknesses: Concerns from other sectors such as off target effects and ineffective delivery mechanisms pose significant ethical barriers that conflict with the acceptance of CRISPR technology. Furthermore, lack of global uniform regulations creates disputes of ownership which stifles the key players in the industry. From a public standpoint, these issues damage perception of trust and the ability to scale commercially. There are also broader societal barriers, including the overly complex therapeutic development process and high reliability costs that work counter to public adoption.

Opportunities: Increased interactions between government and private organizations coupled with the advances in synthetic biology create purpose built medicine and fuel emerging markets. Focused agricultural innovations also enable wide scale adoption in developing nations. With innovations like prime editing and base editing, emerging technologies bring vast commercial prospects. Moreover, automation alongside AI powered guide RNA creates the opportunity for high precision design.

Threats: Unresolved controversies, including regulatory uncertainty, ethical concerns (particularly relating to germline editing), and biosafety issues, remain looming threats. Market share might be affected by competition from TALEN and ZFN as other alternative technologies for genome editing. Clinical progress may be hampered by legal restrictions or public backlash. In addition, latent cybersecurity risks in digital genomics and the misuse of data continue to be troubling matters.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Perspective

The CRISPR Gene Editing Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: Structured CRISPR research in the biotech sector of the United States, Canada, and Mexico makes a marked difference to CRISPR innovation as a whole. With global leaders in reagents as well as in Synthetic Biology, the region provides tremendous public and private funding in advanced biotech companies. With the new gene-editing firm opening its CRISPR facility in Massachusetts in February 2024, we are expecting sharp growth in North America Made Cas enzyme production. This confirms what we already knew regarding North America's advancements in commercial and clinical CRISPR usage.

Europe: Countries like Germany, France, the UK, and Spain are jumping headfirst into commercial uses of CRISPR technology. With powerful sectors and public relations controlling the narrative, biosafety, ethics, and public engagement receive more than enough focus. The clinical trial commenced in Germany, with the France and Netherlands branches later allowing cross-border integration, which showcases the strength of collaborative effort when harnessed for rare blood disorder therapies.

Asia Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region hosts state-of-the-art innovation centers like China, Japan, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, and others. They are aggressively adopting CRISPR Technology in agriculture, healthcare, and bioengineering. This region is also scaling up the clinical applications and their associated governance structures. In August 2025, China achieved a significant milestone in regional self-sufficiency by deploying the first in-house CRISPR Cas12-based infectious disease screening systems. This rollout shows the increasing potential of implementing gene-editing technology at scale in Asia-Pacific.

LAMEA: Other regions such as Brazil, the Middle East, and Africa fall under the LAMEA classification. These areas are beginning to adopt CRISPR technology in agriculture, public health initiatives, and even in developing organizational capacity. There is positive momentum in investment levels and regulatory sophistication. In October 2024 Brazil launched national field trials of CRISPR-edited drought resistant maize varieties, becoming the first country to have a government-backed genome editing crop initiative. Under this project, LAMEA countries are bolstering their commitment to food security and sustainable development while aiming to significantly enhance agricultural productivity.

List of the prominent players in the CRISPR Gene Editing Market:

List of the prominent players in the CRISPR Gene Editing Market:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GeneCopoeia Inc.

Synthego Corporation

System Biosciences LLC

ToolGen Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Abcam Inc.

Applied StemCell Inc.

Cellecta Inc

Others

The CRISPR Gene Editing Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Services

By Gene Editing Modality

Ex-Vivo Editing

In-Vivo Editing

By Technology

CRISPR/Cas9 Technology

CRISPR/Cas12 Technology

Prime Editing

Epigenetic Editing

Others

By Application

Therapeutic Applications

Agriculture and Livestock

Industrial Biotechnology

By End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Agricultural and Livestock Industry

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

