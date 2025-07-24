Encore Data Products Unveils Iris Pen Scanners at ISTE After Show Launch

Lafayette, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Data Products has introduced a new offering in its suite of technology solutions after a show at the ISTELive25 Conference in San Antonio, Texas during the summer of 2025. The company featured its Iris Pen Scanners, aiming to support educators, businesses, and individuals by making data input easier and more accurate. These handy tools streamline the data entry process, proving useful in many different settings. Encore was proud to show off the Iris Pen Scanners at the conference's after show.

A representative of Encore Data Products highlights how valuable it is to have effective tools in both educational and professional spaces, saying, "In today's fast-paced world, having reliable tools that save time while ensuring accuracy can make a significant difference. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to show the conference what our products are all about." What makes the Iris Pen Scanners stand out is their simple design and the ability to immediately turn text into digital format, cutting down on the effort needed for manual data input.

ISTE is an annual conference where educators can connect with some of the best and brightest minds in education, discover how technology can help inspire curiosity, and find opportunities to make learning more meaningful and engaging for students and educators alike. According to the conference website, "The ISTE Conference & Expo attracts thousands of attendees from around the world, the majority of whom are leaders and key inﬂuencers for edtech purchases. Titles include administrators, technology coordinators, curriculum directors and library media specialists."

Encore Data Products is committed to delivering innovative solutions to customers, and the Iris Pen Scanners are right in line with that goal. With features crafted to meet a variety of needs, these scanners are ideal for schools, offices, and homes. Their design focuses on user friendliness, making them easy to use for anyone, regardless of their tech skills.

Being a part of Encore Data Products' growing collection, which includes a wide range of audio and technology products for schools, libraries, and businesses, the Iris Pen Scanners showcase the company's aim to provide technology that keeps up with modern demands.

Using advanced tools like the Iris Pen Scanners alongside traditional methods allows users to smoothly switch between paper and digital workflows. This is particularly useful in educational environments, where converting information digitally can enhance interactive learning and make materials more accessible. Schools can also benefit from other offerings like durable and easy-to-clean school headphones, and diverse AV technology solutions designed to support educational initiatives.

The representative insights on how this technology can make a real difference, pointing out, "The ability to quickly and accurately digitize text changes the way we interact with information. It can transform classroom experiences and enhance business workflows. We hope that our attendance at ISTE opens up opportunities for educators across the board." These devices are designed to be accessible and efficient, meeting various demands and reinforcing their value.

Encore Data Products is expanding its range to keep its technology offerings relevant and effective. Introducing Iris Pen Scanners forms part of the company's plan to provide clients with reliable and efficient tools. A visit to their website will provide more details on the host of products available, including headphones, AV equipment, and clean & healthy supplies, to meet a variety of needs.

The design and ease of use of the Iris Pen Scanners demonstrate a commitment to quality. By meeting the demand for fast information digitization, these tools help bridge the gap between old and new methods. As technology becomes more integrated into daily life, tools like these are key to helping people adapt and work efficiently.

Encore Data Products focuses on delivering technology that enhances the user experience. The launch of the Iris Pen Scanners underscores the company's pledge to boost operational efficiency and flexibility across various environments. Through ongoing innovation, Encore Data Products stays true to its mission to offer practical solutions for the modern age.

For the latest updates and more details on the Iris Pen Scanners, along with Encore Data Products' full lineup, head to https://www.encoredataproducts.com.

