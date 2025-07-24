Replimune Group, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: REPL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Replimune investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On July 22, 2025, prior to market open, Replimune Group, Inc. issued a press release titled “Replimune Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for RP1 Biologics License Application for the Treatment of Advanced Melanoma.” The company disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

According to the press release, the FDA declined to approve the application in its current form, stating that the IGNYTE trial was not considered an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation capable of providing substantial evidence of effectiveness.

Following the announcement, Replimune’s stock declined sharply, falling $9.52 per share (a drop of more than 77%), closing at $2.80 on July 22, 2025.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising