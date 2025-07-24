KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (“KinderCare” or “the Company”) (NYSE: KLC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. KinderCare investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The investigation focuses on whether KinderCare issued materially false or misleading statements, or failed to disclose critical information relevant to investors.

On March 20, 2025, KinderCare reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, revealing an operating loss of $89.3 million, a significant reversal from the $48.7 million profit reported in the same quarter the prior year. The company attributed the loss primarily to increased equity-based compensation expenses and a reduction in COVID-19-related reimbursements.

Additionally, KinderCare’s 2025 financial guidance fell short of market expectations. In response to the announcement, the company’s stock declined 22.17% on the following trading day.

